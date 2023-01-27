New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443565/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market to Reach $453 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) estimated at US$199.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$453 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Road, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.8% CAGR and reach US$223.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Location-based Services (LBS) segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $54.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.9% CAGR



The Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$54.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$101.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 8.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$66.9 Billion by the year 2030.



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Avidyne Corporation (USA)

Collins Aerospace (USA)

FEI-Zyfer, Inc. (USA)

Furuno USA, Inc. (USA)

Garmin International, Inc. (USA)

Hemisphere GNSS Inc. (Canada)

Hexagon AB (Sweden)

Leica Geosystems AG (Switzerland)

NovAtel, Inc. (Canada)

KVH Industries, Inc. (USA)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Microsemi Corporation (USA)

MiTAC International Corporation (Taiwan)

Magellan Navigation, Inc. (USA)

Mio Technology Benelux N.V. (Belgium)

Navman New Zealand (New Zealand)

NavCom Technology, Inc. (USA)

Navico, Inc. (USA)

Orolia Group (France)

Raytheon Company (USA)

TomTom International B.V. (The Netherlands)

Topcon Corporation (Japan)

Trimble Navigation Limited (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Road Applications: Important End-Use Category for GNSS Solutions

As Satellite Navigation Becomes a Core Technology Block for

Connected Car Systems & Autonomous Driving, Automotive

Industry Emerges as a Key Revenue Pocket

Intelligent Highway & ITS Favor Adoption of GNSS

Expanding Role of Telematics in Fleet Management & Asset

Tracking Augurs Well

Driverless Cars: A Bright Prospect for High-End GNSS Systems

Mining Entities Prefer GNSS for Machine Control Applications

GNSS Gains Prominence in Infrastructure Development & Road

Construction

Increased Uptake of LBS Propagates Huge Growth Opportunities

Advanced Surveying/Mapping Technologies Widen Scope & Span of GNSS

Integration of GNSS Improves Architectural Survey Process

Growing Lenience towards GIS Instigates New Opportunities for GNSS

Aviation: A Niche End-Use Market for GNSS

Healthy Commercial Aviation Outlook Bodes Well

Rise of Unmanned Aircraft Extends New Set of Opportunities

GNSS Extends its Proficiency in Marine Applications As Well

Military & Defense: The Traditional Application Segment for

GNSS/GPS Devices

GNSS Continues to be a Specialized Tool for Timing Applications

GNSS Assumes Critical Importance in Agriculture Sector

Precision Farming Programs Lend Platform for GNSS in

Agriculture Sector

GNSS Emerges as Viable Tool for Georeferencing

GNSS for Ecology & Geology Study Programs

GNSS Seeks to Emerge as Disaster Prediction Tool

GPS and HazMat Tracking - A Critical Use

GNSS Makes Huge Progress in Mobile Devices

Convergence with Smartphones: The Path-breaking Development for

GNSS

Handheld GNSS/GPS Devices Gain Mass Market Appeal

Smart GPS Devices Outwit Traditional GPS Units - Attract New

Opportunities

Traditional GNSS Device Manufacturers Focus on Innovations amid

Growing Competition from Smartphones

Fitness & Sports: Fast Emerging Application Areas

Technology Developments: The Lifeline for Commercial GPS Devices

High-Precision Receivers Elevate Performance of GPS

Augmentation Technologies Enhance Geographic Reach &

Reliability of GPS

Growing Availability and Declining Device Prices Provide Growth

Impetus

Availability of Economical GPS Chips Boost Commercial Application

Affordable GPS Devices Rise in Popularity

Wireless Connectivity Drives GPS Market



