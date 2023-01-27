Daseke, Inc. to Release Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results February 6, 2023

ADDISON, Texas, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) (or the “Company”), the premier North American transportation solutions specialist dedicated to servicing challenging industrial end-markets, today announced that it plans to report results for its fourth quarter and full year, ended December 31, 2022, on Monday, February 6th. A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results is scheduled for February 6 at 11:00 AM ET.

Participants are encouraged to join via a listen-only mode with this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oksbpe3j.

For participants that prefer to dial in by phone, please register with this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb6206807a56c44188bb63e40ddb91e15. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in number as well as a PIN to enter the event. A participant may re-register for the conference call in the event of a lost dial-in number or PIN.

Accompanying presentation slides will be available on the Company’s investor relations page at investor.daseke.com. A replay of the conference call will be available a few hours after the event on the investor relations page, under the Events and Presentations tab.

About Daseke, Inc.

Daseke, Inc. is the premier North American transportation solutions specialist dedicated to servicing challenging industrial end-markets. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to a diversified portfolio of many of North America’s most respected industrial shippers. For more information, please visit www.daseke.com.

Investor Relations