Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market to Reach $16.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes estimated at US$12.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Petroleum & Mineral Waxes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$10.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Synthetic Waxes segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR
The Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured)
- BASF SE
- Blended Waxes Inc.
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Dow Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Koster Keunen (Holland) B.V
- Micro Powders Inc.
- Paramelt BV
- Romonta GmbH
- Sasol Limited
- Strahl & Pitsch Inc.
- The International Group Inc.
- Vantage Performance Materials
- Wachs-u. Ceresin-Fabriken TH. C. TROMM GmbH
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Recent Market Activity
Petroleum, Natural & Synthetic Waxes: Expanding Applications to
Drive Growth
Major Applications of Waxes
List of Wax Sources and their Applications
Petroleum & Mineral Waxes Segment Leads, Synthetic Waxes Demand
to Post Strong Growth
Wax Supply Constraints Change Equations in Wax Market
Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Demand for Wax
Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Petroleum Wax Market: The Dominant Segment despite Supply
Constraints
Base oil Refinery Attrition - A Concern for Petroleum Wax Supply
Heavy Grade Crude oil Production Facing Challenges from Wax
Paraffin Wax - Sustained Demand for Major End-Use Applications
Markets
Microcrystalline Wax Market: Supply Constraints Affect Growth
Petrolatum Market Affected by Concerns over Health Risks
Synthetic Waxes to Drive Growth
Mineral Waxes Market: Positive Outlook Ahead
Industrial Wax Market: Anticipated Stabilization of Crude Oil
Prices to Sustain Healthy Growth
Natural Waxes Market Benefits from Eco-Friendly Trend
Supply Constraints Affects Candelilla Wax Market
Bio-Waxes Market: Strict Regulations and Eco-Friendly Shift
Drives Demand
Carnauba Wax Market: Food & Automotive Sectors Fuel Growth
Skin Care Products - High Opportunities for Wax Market
A Glance at Select Waxes Used in Cosmetic Products
Application of Waxes in Major Cosmetic Segments
Regulations for Selling Beeswax Cosmetic Products
Candles: The Predominant Application Market for Waxes
Growing Focus on Aromatherapy Enhances Demand for Wax Melts
Car Wax: Rising Auto Sales to Stir Demand for Car Wax
Polyethylene Wax Market: An Overview
Wax Emulsions Market: Increasing Use in Varied End-Use Sectors
Wax Demand in Packaging Inks Market Remains Stable
Crop Protection - A Promising End-Use Area for Waxes
Renaissance Wax in Jewelry
Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Technology to Reshape Wax Market
GTL - An Era of Heightened Efficiency
Wax Deoiling Technology - Technology for High Purity Paraffin Wax
Recycling of Plastic Wastes to Industrial Waxes
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market to Reach $16.9 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
