Emerging Markets Report: Women Rule the World

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoLogiq, Inc. (“GoLogiq”) (OTC:GOLQ), a U.S.-based global provider of fintech and consumer data analytics, has appointed a new member to its board of directors, Candice Beaumont, a senior international finance and investment executive.

The Fintech industry, like many business sectors, has an unequal gender split. Let us break it down for you using data provided by Findexable and LendIt Fintech.

Women in the Fintech Industry account for…

37% of employees

19% of executives

11% of board members

1.5% of founders

Candice Beaumont’s appointment to GoLogiq’s board of directors of GoLogiq, Inc. is crucial for its success because many believe that the future of fintech is female.

According to Fintech Circle, the UK’s number 1 Fintech Community, 73% of women are not satisfied with their financial services and it is up to them to change this. Fintech Circle states that ”experiencing these problems firsthand, female fintech leaders will bring unique perspectives to the fintech space and make the right products for women.” FinTech Circle also pointed out that increasing the number of female leaders in Fintech would not only be closing the gender gap but could also increase companies’ ROI “dramatically.”

About Candice Beaumont

Candice Beaumont is a member of the board of directors of several SPACs, including Clean Earth Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: CLINU). She also serves as an advisor to Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. and Springwater Situations Corp.

Candice Beaumont is an advisory board member of the Family Office Association, a global membership organization exclusive to single family offices and families of significant wealth. She is a NYU Stern Family Office Council member and serves on its steering committee. She also serves on the steering committee of the Yale University School of Management College of Family Offices, as well as the Princeton University Council of Family Offices and Endowments.

Beaumont is committed to advancing important community and philanthropic causes. She currently serves on the International Council of Advisors for Global Dignity, a charity which was founded by Young Global Leaders of the World Economic Forum to foster global respect and dignity across all borders, genders, religions and races. She also previously served on the board of directors of Most Valuable Kids of Greater New York, a charity that helps reward and inspire underprivileged children by providing them access to sports events.

She is passionate about gender parity and is a steering committee member for A Call to Action for Gender Equality: Achieving ‘Planet 50-50’ by 2030 conference in support of United Nations Women and the Women’s Foundation for Gender Equality. She is also chairperson for the Women Directors Institute which seeks to increase participation of women on corporate and charitable boards.

About GoLogiq, Inc.:

GoLogiq, Inc. provides mobile solutions for digital transformation and financial inclusion in Southeast Asia and emerging markets. Its software platforms include CreateApp, a mobile app development and publishing platform for small business; AtozGo, a hyper-local app-based delivery system for ordering and fulfillment needs of residential and office towers; and AtozPay, an eWallet for mobile top-up, e-commerce purchases, bill payment, and microfinance in Indonesia.

