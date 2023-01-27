New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Probiotics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336745/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Probiotics Market to Reach $91.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Probiotics estimated at US$59.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$91.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.6% over the period 2022-2030. Bacteria, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$70.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Yeast segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
The Probiotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 226 Featured)
- BioGaia AB
- Bright Food (Group) Co., Ltd.
- China-Biotics Inc.
- Chobani, LLC
- Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
- DuPont Nutrition & Health
- Garden of Life LLC
- General Mills
- Groupe Danone SA
- Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (AMUL)
- Hangzhou Wahaha Group
- Kirkman Group
- Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.
- Natren, Inc.
- Nestlé S.A.
- Probi AB
- Renew Life
- Seven Seas Ltd.
- Valio Ltd.
- Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336745/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Probiotics: Harnessing the Huge Potential of the Human
Microbiome in Transforming Health and Wellness
Recent Market Activity
Myriad Benefits of Good Bacteria-Enriched Probiotics Drive
Widespread Adoption
Select Probiotic Bacteria and their Area of Benefit
Growing Prominence of Functional Foods in Effective Maintenance
of General Health: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Biopolymers for Stabilization of Probiotics in Foods
Sales of Mood Enhancing and Brain Health Probiotic Food
Products Gain Momentum
Probiotics: The Preferred Ingredient for Digestive Health
Related Food & Drinks
Global Market Outlook
Rising Awareness of the Health Benefits Offered by Probiotics
Drive Strong Growth in the Developed Markets
Underpenetrated Developing Countries Offer Huge Untapped Market
Potential
Probiotics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AMUL (India)
Attune Foods, LLC (USA)
Bifodan A/S (Denmark)
Biocare Copenhagen ApS (Denmark)
BioGaia AB (Sweden)
Bright Food (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)
China-Biotics Inc. (China)
Chobani, LLC (USA)
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)
Daflorn Ltd. (Bulgaria)
Deerland Enzymes, Inc. (USA)
Groupe Danone SA (France)
DuPont Nutrition & Health (Denmark)
Garden of Life LLC (USA)
General Mills, Inc. (USA)
Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd. (China)
Kirkman Group, Inc. (USA)
Institut Rosell-Lallemand Inc. (Canada)
Meiji Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Natren, Inc. (USA)
Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)
Probi AB (Sweden)
Renew Life Formulas, Inc. (USA)
Seven Seas Ltd. (UK)
Valio Ltd. (Finland)
Winclove Probiotics B.V. (Netherlands)
Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Focus on Disease Prevention than Treatment and
Probiotics’ Potential in Managing Various Health Conditions
Drive Strong Market Growth
Probiotics: A Step towards Better Nutraceuticals
Improvement of Human Gut Health and Addressing Intestinal
Complaints
Hay Fever Treatment
Allergy Prevention
Lowering Side Effects of Antibiotics
Benefits of Psychobiotics
Reducing Risk of Heart Diseases
Significance in Bone Health
Improves Oral Health
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment
Reduces Bloating
Common Cold
Sore Throats Sepsis
Celiac Disease Microbiome
Women’s Health, Pregnancy and Breast Feeding
Sepsis in Pre-term Infants
Alleviation of Depressive Symptoms Associated with MDD
Probiotics: Vital to Endure Chemotherapy?
For Immuno-Suppressed Subjects
Treatment of Severe Burn Injuries
Growing Demand for Probiotic Dairy Products Benefit Market
Expansion
Dairy Products: The Most Popular Probiotic Delivery Vehicle
Probiotic Yogurt: One of the Dominant and Fastest Growing
Probiotic Products
Probiotics Cash in on Greek Yogurt’s Popularity
Promising Applications of Probiotics in Non-Dairy Products
Offers Immense Growth Potential
Select Probiotics Applications in Non-Dairy Products
Meat-Based Probiotic Products: An Efficient Mode of Probiotic
Delivery to the GI Tract
Probiotic Confectionery: The Next Big Thing
Probiotic Supplements: The Fastest Growing Nutritional
Supplements Category
Women: An important Consumer Category for Probiotic Dietary
Supplements
Innovative Ingredients Extend Scope of Probiotics to Everyday
Products
Health Attributes of Probiotics for Children and Infants Boosts
Demand
Probiotics Reduces Antibiotic-Associated Diarrhea among Infants
Probiotics Help Children Fight Atopic Dermatitis
Infant Probiotics - Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus
Probiotics in Pediatric Gastrointestinal (GI) Therapy
Beneficial Effects of Probiotics on Skin Functioning Promote
Demand in Personal Care Products
Probiotic Skincare: The Latest Beauty Trend
Research Focus on Positive Effects of Probiotics on Skin Ailments
Growing Prominence of Probiotics in Weight Management Offers
Opportunities on a Platter
Probiotics to Enhance Metabolism in Obese Patients
Epidemic Proportions of Obesity Lead to Increased Focus on
Weight Management
Booming Demand for Quality Animal Produce Drives Demand for
Animal Feed Probiotics
Probiotics in Poultry Feed to Enhance Yield without Adverse
Effects
Growing Interest in Food Nanotechnology Opens Up New Avenues of
Growth for Nano-Sized Probiotic Additives
Nanoencapsulation to Offer Eco-Friendly Delivery of Probiotics
Ever-changing Consumer Preferences Triggers Research &
Development Activity
List of Currently Used Probiotic Cultures
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Aging Population
Longer Life Expectancy
Ballooning Global Population
Rapid Urbanization
Rising Disposable Incomes
Growing Middle Class Population
Viability: A Cause of Concern
Microencapsulation Improve Delivery of Probiotics
Key Growth Restraining Factors in a Nutshell
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Probiotics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Probiotics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bacteria by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Bacteria by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Bacteria by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yeast
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Yeast by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Yeast by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Liquid by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Liquid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dry
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Dry by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Dry by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dietary Supplements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Dietary Supplements by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Dietary Supplements by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Animal Feed by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Animal Feed by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Animal Feed by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Probiotics Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Probiotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics by Ingredient - Bacteria and Yeast - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Probiotics by Ingredient -
Bacteria and Yeast Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Probiotics by Ingredient -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bacteria and Yeast
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics by Form - Liquid and Dry - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Probiotics by Form - Liquid
and Dry Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Probiotics by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and Dry for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics by Application - Food & Beverages, Dietary
Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Probiotics by Application -
Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Probiotics by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverages,
Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics by Ingredient - Bacteria and Yeast - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Probiotics by Ingredient -
Bacteria and Yeast Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Probiotics by
Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bacteria
and Yeast for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics by Form - Liquid and Dry - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Probiotics by Form -
Liquid and Dry Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Probiotics by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and Dry for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics by Application - Food & Beverages, Dietary
Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Probiotics by Application -
Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Probiotics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Probiotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics by Ingredient - Bacteria and Yeast - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Probiotics by Ingredient -
Bacteria and Yeast Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Probiotics by
Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bacteria
and Yeast for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics by Form - Liquid and Dry - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Probiotics by Form - Liquid
and Dry Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Probiotics by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and Dry for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics by Application - Food & Beverages, Dietary
Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Probiotics by Application -
Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Probiotics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Probiotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics by Ingredient - Bacteria and Yeast - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Probiotics by Ingredient -
Bacteria and Yeast Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Probiotics by
Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bacteria
and Yeast for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics by Form - Liquid and Dry - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Probiotics by Form - Liquid
and Dry Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Probiotics by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and Dry for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics by Application - Food & Beverages, Dietary
Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Probiotics by Application -
Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Probiotics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Probiotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Probiotics by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Probiotics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics by Ingredient - Bacteria and Yeast - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Probiotics by Ingredient -
Bacteria and Yeast Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Probiotics by
Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bacteria
and Yeast for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics by Form - Liquid and Dry - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Probiotics by Form -
Liquid and Dry Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Probiotics by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and Dry for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics by Application - Food & Beverages, Dietary
Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Probiotics by Application -
Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Probiotics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Probiotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics by Ingredient - Bacteria and Yeast - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Probiotics by Ingredient -
Bacteria and Yeast Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 16-Year Perspective for Probiotics by
Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bacteria
and Yeast for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics by Form - Liquid and Dry - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Probiotics by Form -
Liquid and Dry Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for Probiotics by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and Dry for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics by Application - Food & Beverages, Dietary
Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Probiotics by Application -
Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Probiotics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Probiotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics by Ingredient - Bacteria and Yeast - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Probiotics by Ingredient -
Bacteria and Yeast Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Probiotics by
Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bacteria
and Yeast for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics by Form - Liquid and Dry - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Probiotics by Form -
Liquid and Dry Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Probiotics by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and Dry for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics by Application - Food & Beverages, Dietary
Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Probiotics by Application -
Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Probiotics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics by Ingredient - Bacteria and Yeast - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Probiotics by Ingredient -
Bacteria and Yeast Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Probiotics by
Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bacteria
and Yeast for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics by Form - Liquid and Dry - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Probiotics by Form - Liquid
and Dry Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Probiotics by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and Dry for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics by Application - Food & Beverages, Dietary
Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Probiotics by Application -
Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Probiotics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Probiotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics by Ingredient - Bacteria and Yeast - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK Historic Review for Probiotics by Ingredient -
Bacteria and Yeast Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: UK 16-Year Perspective for Probiotics by Ingredient -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bacteria and Yeast
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics by Form - Liquid and Dry - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 105: UK Historic Review for Probiotics by Form - Liquid
and Dry Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: UK 16-Year Perspective for Probiotics by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and Dry for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics by Application - Food & Beverages, Dietary
Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Probiotics by Application -
Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Probiotics by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverages,
Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
SPAIN
Table 110: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics by Ingredient - Bacteria and Yeast - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Spain Historic Review for Probiotics by Ingredient -
Bacteria and Yeast Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Probiotics by
Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bacteria
and Yeast for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics by Form - Liquid and Dry - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Probiotics by Form -
Liquid and Dry Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Probiotics by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and Dry for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics by Application - Food & Beverages, Dietary
Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Probiotics by Application -
Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Probiotics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 119: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics by Ingredient - Bacteria and Yeast - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Russia Historic Review for Probiotics by Ingredient -
Bacteria and Yeast Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Probiotics by
Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bacteria
and Yeast for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics by Form - Liquid and Dry - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Probiotics by Form -
Liquid and Dry Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Probiotics by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and Dry for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics by Application - Food & Beverages, Dietary
Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Probiotics by Application -
Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 127: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Probiotics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336745/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Probiotics Market to Reach $91.7 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Probiotics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336745/?utm_source=GNW