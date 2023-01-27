Global Home Fragrance Market 2022 to 2031 - Major Players Include Newell Brands, NEST Fragrances, Godrej Aer and Reckitt Benckiser

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Fragrance Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global home fragrance market.



The global home fragrance market is expected to grow from $6.52 billion in 2021 to $6.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The home fragrance market is expected to grow to $9.2 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Major players in the home fragrance market are S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., Voluspa, Newell Brands, NEST Fragrances LLC, Godrej Aer., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., The Procter & Gamble Company, Seda France, ScentAir, 3M Company, Bougie Et Senteur, Bath & Body Works LLC, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Faultless Brands, Air Essentials, Esteban Paris, Korona Candles S.A, Illume Inc., Faultless Brands, and Ripple Fragrances Pvt. Ltd.



The home fragrance market consists of sales of home fragrances by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to fragrances that are manufactured and used in homes. A home fragrance is a mixture of organic compounds that emits a characteristic aroma or smell that is now becoming as important a feature of home design as any piece of furniture or decor. Home fragrances are intended to scent the air or mask odors to create a pleasant interior atmosphere. Home fragrance products are inexpensive, aromatic, aid in the maintenance of air quality, and serve as a source for removing unpleasant odors.



The main types of home fragrances are candles, room sprays, reed diffusers, essential oils, and incense sticks. The candle is a cylinder or block of wax or tallow with a central wick that is lit to produce light as it burns. The fragrances in home fragrances are lemon, lavender, jasmine, rose, sandalwood, vanilla, other fragrances that are distributed over supermarkets and hypermarkets, online stores, convenience stores, other distribution channels in liquid, the dry, or solid forms used in-home care, healthcare, hospitality, museums, commercial, other end-users.



Western Europe was the largest region in the home fragrance market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the home fragrance market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing demand for natural essential oils in home fragrance products is expected to propel the growth of the home fragrance market. The use of natural essential oils is becoming increasingly popular as people place a greater emphasis on their health and well-being, as well as a favorable impression of aromatherapy. It is classified as a supplemental medicine that is used to improve one's health and well-being.

According to the European Federation of Essential Oils (E.F.E.O.), an FDA regulated body, world essential oil production accounts for approximately 600,000 hectares of the 1.6 billion hectares of agricultural production. Approximately one million farms produce in the industry, accounting for 0.06 percent of all farms worldwide (1.600 million).

Technological innovations are shaping the home fragrance market. Technological innovations are the discovery of knowledge that advances technology.



The countries covered in the Home Fragrance market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.94 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $9.2 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

