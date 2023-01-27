New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205318/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. ECG Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Holter Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $684.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$684.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$783.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$491.2 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 62 Featured)

- BioTelemetry Inc.

- BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

- Boston Scientific Corporation

- GE Healthcare UK Ltd.

- Koninklijke Philips N.V

- Medtronic Plc.

- Mortara Instrument Inc.

- Nihon Kohden Corporation

- Philips Healthcare

- Schiller AG

- Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.

- St. Jude Medical Inc.

- Welch Allyn





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205318/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Cardiovascular Diseases: Facts & Figures

Recent Market Activity

CVD Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices on a High Growth Trajectory

The US Dominates, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

The US Dominates, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

Competitive Scenario

Holter Monitoring Systems: An Established Market, Facing Threats

Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices - A Comparison of Holter

and Other Devices

Evolution of Cardiac Monitoring Devices

A Comparison of Key Features of Three Major Ambulatory ECG

Systems- Holter Monitoring, Event Monitoring and MCOT

Benefits and Drawbacks of Three Major Primary Cardiac Event

Monitoring Systems - Holter Monitoring, Event Monitoring and

MCOT

Competitive Landscape

Implantable Loop Recorder (ILR) to Register the Fastest Growth

ECG Management Systems: Integral for Data Storage

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices -

Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

BioTelemetry, Inc. (USA)

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany)

Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)

GE Healthcare UK Ltd. (UK)

Koninklijke Philips N.V, (USA)

Medtronic Plc. (USA)

Mortara Instrument, Inc. (USA)

Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)

Philips Healthcare (USA)

Schiller AG (Switzerland)

Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc. (USA)

St. Jude Medical, Inc. (USA)

Welch Allyn (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Menace of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) - A Major Growth

Driver

Aging Population Drives Demand

Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Cardiac

Monitoring Market

Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for Cardiac Monitoring

Devices

Diabetics at Higher Risk of Heart Diseases

Increasing Preference for Homecare Drives Cardiac Monitoring

Devices Demand

SELECT PRODUCT TRENDS/ADVANCEMENTS

Holter Devices Continue to Witness Technological Advances

Disposable Devices - the New Trend in Holter Monitors

ZIO Wireless Patch Holter Monitors

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT): A Potential Threat to Holter

Monitors

Remote Monitoring Reduces Hospital Admissions and Readmissions

Innovations in Remote ECG Monitoring

Advancements in ECG Management Systems

Third-Party Integration

GE Muse Version 9 ECG Management System

Mobile Access for ECG Waveforms

Others Advancements in ECG Management Systems



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Cardiovascular Disease

Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Disease

Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ECG

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for ECG Systems by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for ECG Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Holter Monitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Holter Monitors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Holter Monitors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Implantable Loop Recorders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Implantable Loop Recorders

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Implantable Loop

Recorders by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and

Diagnostic Devices Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by

Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop

Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA Historic Review for Cardiovascular Disease

Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG Systems,

Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: USA 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Disease

Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter Monitors,

Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by

Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop

Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: Canada Historic Review for Cardiovascular Disease

Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG Systems,

Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Disease

Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter Monitors,

Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 23: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by

Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop

Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: Japan Historic Review for Cardiovascular Disease

Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG Systems,

Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Disease

Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter Monitors,

Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

China for 2023 (E)

Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by

Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop

Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: China Historic Review for Cardiovascular Disease

Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG Systems,

Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: China 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Disease

Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter Monitors,

Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Cardiovascular Disease

Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Disease

Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by

Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop

Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Cardiovascular Disease

Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG Systems,

Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Disease

Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter Monitors,

Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

France for 2023 (E)

Table 35: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by

Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop

Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: France Historic Review for Cardiovascular Disease

Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG Systems,

Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: France 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Disease

Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter Monitors,

Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 38: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by

Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop

Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Germany Historic Review for Cardiovascular Disease

Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG Systems,

Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular

Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter

Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 41: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by

Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop

Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Italy Historic Review for Cardiovascular Disease

Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG Systems,

Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Disease

Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter Monitors,

Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 44: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by

Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop

Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: UK Historic Review for Cardiovascular Disease

Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG Systems,

Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: UK 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Disease

Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter Monitors,

Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 47: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by

Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop

Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Spain Historic Review for Cardiovascular Disease

Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG Systems,

Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Disease

Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter Monitors,

Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 50: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by

Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop

Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Russia Historic Review for Cardiovascular Disease

Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG Systems,

Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Disease

Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter Monitors,

Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 53: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by

Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop

Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cardiovascular

Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG

Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular

Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter

Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cardiovascular

Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular

Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by

Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop

Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cardiovascular

Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG

Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular

Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter

Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by

Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop

Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Australia Historic Review for Cardiovascular Disease

Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG Systems,

Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular

Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter

Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



INDIA

Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

India for 2023 (E)

Table 65: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by

Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop

Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: India Historic Review for Cardiovascular Disease

Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG Systems,

Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: India 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Disease

Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter Monitors,

Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



SOUTH KOREA

Table 68: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by

Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop

Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: South Korea Historic Review for Cardiovascular

Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG

Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular

Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter

Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic

Devices by Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable

Loop Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for

Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by

Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop

Recorders and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for

Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems,

Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



LATIN AMERICA

Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Latin America for 2023 (E)

Table 74: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by

Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Latin America Historic Review for Cardiovascular

Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Geographic Region -

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular

Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 77: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by

Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop

Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Latin America Historic Review for Cardiovascular

Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG

Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular

Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter

Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ARGENTINA

Table 80: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by

Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop

Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Argentina Historic Review for Cardiovascular Disease

Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG Systems,

Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Argentina 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular

Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter

Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



BRAZIL

Table 83: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by

Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop

Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Brazil Historic Review for Cardiovascular Disease

Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG Systems,

Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Brazil 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Disease

Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter Monitors,

Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



MEXICO

Table 86: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by

Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop

Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Mexico Historic Review for Cardiovascular Disease

Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG Systems,

Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Mexico 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Disease

Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter Monitors,

Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 89: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic

Devices by Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable

Loop Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for

Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by

Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop

Recorders and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 91: Rest of Latin America 16-Year Perspective for

Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems,

Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



MIDDLE EAST

Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Middle East for 2023 (E)

Table 92: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by

Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Middle East Historic Review for Cardiovascular

Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Geographic Region -

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular

Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi

Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 95: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by

Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop

Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Middle East Historic Review for Cardiovascular

Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG

Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205318/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________