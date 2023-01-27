New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151461/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Fluoroscopy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Full-Size C-Arms segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $765.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR



The Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$765.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$632.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 14 Featured)

- GE Healthcare

- Hologic, Inc.

- OrthoScan, Inc.

- Philips Healthcare

- Shimadzu Corporation

- Siemens Healthineers

- Ziehm Imaging GmbH





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151461/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Curtain Raiser

Recent Market Activity

Growth Drivers

Fluoroscopy Dominates Value-wise, Mobile C-Arms to Witness

Faster Growth

Value Analysis

Volume Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

GE Healthcare (USA)

Hologic, Inc. (USA)

OrthoScan, Inc. (USA)

Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)

Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Germany)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Aging Populace Drives Demand for Fluoroscopy & Mobile

C-arms

Rising Healthcare Expenditure Turbo Charges Demand for Imaging

Equipment

Alarming Rise in Global Obesity Levels Drives Demand for

Bariatric-Versions of Fluoroscopy Equipment

Classification of BMI

Obesity Statistics - A Glance

Increasing Affinity for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures

Spur Mobile C-Arms Market

Increasing Number of Applications

Developing Geographies Prop Up Growth

Cost-Effectiveness and Versatility Factors Favor Fluoroscopic

Procedures

Increasing Importance of Mini C-Arms in Sports and Clinics

Technological Evolutions Extend Opportunities for New Entrants

Fluoroscopy Raises the Bar for Treatment in Orthopedics and

Pain Management

Growing Refurbished Imaging Equipment Market - A Boon and a Bane

Innovative Products to Drive the Market

ALARA Mandate - Fast Becoming Central to Fluoroscopy Practices

New Treatment Protocols for Lower Patient and Clinician

Radiation Exposure

Dearth of Skilled Personnel Poses a Challenge for the

Fluoroscopy Market

Reimbursement Issues Threaten Future Growth of Imaging

Equipment Services Market

Expanding CT and MRI Modalities Threaten to Sideline Fluoroscopy

Philips Grid-Controlled Fluoroscopy Technology Offers Wider

Applications in Pediatrics



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile

C-Arms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile

C-Arms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluoroscopy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Fluoroscopy by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Full-Size C-Arms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Full-Size C-Arms by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Full-Size C-Arms by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mini

C-Arms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Mini C-Arms by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Mini C-Arms by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cardiovascular by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Cardiovascular by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Orthopedics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Orthopedics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Orthopedics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gastrointestinal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Gastrointestinal by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pain

Management & Trauma by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Pain Management & Trauma by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Pain Management &

Trauma by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Neurology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Neurology by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Urology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Urology by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals & Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Clinics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diagnostic Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Diagnostic Centers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Diagnostic Centers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Research & Academic Institutes by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Research & Academic

Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Research & Academic

Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 46: World Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy,

Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms

by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy, Full-Size C-Arms and Mini

C-Arms Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile

C-Arms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Fluoroscopy, Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Application - Cardiovascular,

Orthopedics, Gastrointestinal, Pain Management & Trauma,

Neurology, Urology and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms

by Application - Cardiovascular, Orthopedics, Gastrointestinal,

Pain Management & Trauma, Neurology, Urology and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile

C-Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cardiovascular, Orthopedics, Gastrointestinal, Pain Management &

Trauma, Neurology, Urology and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,

Diagnostic Centers, Research & Academic Institutes and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Research &

Academic Institutes and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile

C-Arms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Research & Academic

Institutes and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy,

Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile

C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy, Full-Size C-Arms and

Mini C-Arms Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile

C-Arms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Fluoroscopy, Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Application - Cardiovascular,

Orthopedics, Gastrointestinal, Pain Management & Trauma,

Neurology, Urology and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile

C-Arms by Application - Cardiovascular, Orthopedics,

Gastrointestinal, Pain Management & Trauma, Neurology, Urology

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile

C-Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cardiovascular, Orthopedics, Gastrointestinal, Pain Management &

Trauma, Neurology, Urology and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,

Diagnostic Centers, Research & Academic Institutes and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile

C-Arms by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers,

Research & Academic Institutes and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile

C-Arms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Research & Academic

Institutes and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy,

Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile

C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy, Full-Size C-Arms and

Mini C-Arms Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile

C-Arms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Fluoroscopy, Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Application - Cardiovascular,

Orthopedics, Gastrointestinal, Pain Management & Trauma,

Neurology, Urology and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile

C-Arms by Application - Cardiovascular, Orthopedics,

Gastrointestinal, Pain Management & Trauma, Neurology, Urology

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile

C-Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cardiovascular, Orthopedics, Gastrointestinal, Pain Management &

Trauma, Neurology, Urology and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,

Diagnostic Centers, Research & Academic Institutes and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile

C-Arms by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers,

Research & Academic Institutes and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile

C-Arms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Research & Academic

Institutes and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy,

Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile

C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy, Full-Size C-Arms and

Mini C-Arms Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile

C-Arms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Fluoroscopy, Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Application - Cardiovascular,

Orthopedics, Gastrointestinal, Pain Management & Trauma,

Neurology, Urology and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: China Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile

C-Arms by Application - Cardiovascular, Orthopedics,

Gastrointestinal, Pain Management & Trauma, Neurology, Urology

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile

C-Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cardiovascular, Orthopedics, Gastrointestinal, Pain Management &

Trauma, Neurology, Urology and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,

Diagnostic Centers, Research & Academic Institutes and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: China Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile

C-Arms by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers,

Research & Academic Institutes and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile

C-Arms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Research & Academic

Institutes and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile

C-Arms by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile

C-Arms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy,

Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile

C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy, Full-Size C-Arms and

Mini C-Arms Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile

C-Arms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Fluoroscopy, Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Application - Cardiovascular,

Orthopedics, Gastrointestinal, Pain Management & Trauma,

Neurology, Urology and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile

C-Arms by Application - Cardiovascular, Orthopedics,

Gastrointestinal, Pain Management & Trauma, Neurology, Urology

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile

C-Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cardiovascular, Orthopedics, Gastrointestinal, Pain Management &

Trauma, Neurology, Urology and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,

Diagnostic Centers, Research & Academic Institutes and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile

C-Arms by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers,

Research & Academic Institutes and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile

C-Arms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Research & Academic

Institutes and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy,

Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 96: France Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile

C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy, Full-Size C-Arms and

Mini C-Arms Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile

C-Arms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Fluoroscopy, Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Application - Cardiovascular,

Orthopedics, Gastrointestinal, Pain Management & Trauma,

Neurology, Urology and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: France Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile

C-Arms by Application - Cardiovascular, Orthopedics,

Gastrointestinal, Pain Management & Trauma, Neurology, Urology

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and

Mobile C-Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Cardiovascular, Orthopedics, Gastrointestinal, Pain

Management & Trauma, Neurology, Urology and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,

Diagnostic Centers, Research & Academic Institutes and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: France Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile

C-Arms by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers,

Research & Academic Institutes and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: France 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and

Mobile C-Arms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Research &

Academic Institutes and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



GERMANY

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy,

Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile

C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy, Full-Size C-Arms and

Mini C-Arms Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and

Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Fluoroscopy, Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Application - Cardiovascular,

Orthopedics, Gastrointestinal, Pain Management & Trauma,

Neurology, Urology and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile

C-Arms by Application - Cardiovascular, Orthopedics,

Gastrointestinal, Pain Management & Trauma, Neurology, Urology

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and

Mobile C-Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Cardiovascular, Orthopedics, Gastrointestinal, Pain

Management & Trauma, Neurology, Urology and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,

Diagnostic Centers, Research & Academic Institutes and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile

C-Arms by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers,

Research & Academic Institutes and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and

Mobile C-Arms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Research &

Academic Institutes and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151461/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________