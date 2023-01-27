New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Agricultural Biotechnology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838495/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market to Reach $88.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Agricultural Biotechnology estimated at US$43.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$88.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Molecular Diagnostics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.8% CAGR and reach US$35.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tissue Culture segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR



The Agricultural Biotechnology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 7.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Widening Gap between Food Demand and Production Raises

Significance of Agricultural Biotechnology

Opportunity Indicators in a Nutshell

Transgenic Seeds & Crops Spearhead Growth in the Agricultural

Biotech Market

Highlights

Significant Benefits of GM Crops Augur Well for Market Growth

Biotech Cropland Worldwide - An Overview

Developed Regions Lead GM Crop Cultivation, Developing Regions

Promise Future Growth

Barriers to Expansion of Biotechnology in Agriculture Industry

Bt. Cotton: Adoption All Set to Increase Further in the Coming

Years

Robust R&D Pipeline to Play a Pivotal Role in Adoption of Bt.

Cotton

Challenges Hindering Wider Adoption of GM Crops

Biopesticides: Natural Attributes Spur Global Demand

Developed Countries: Leading Consumers of Biopesticides

Biopesticides - A Crucial Component for Implementing Integrated

Pest Management

Explosive Growth in Organic Farming Augurs Well for

Biopesticides Market

Lack of Familiarity & Negative Perceptions Hinder Uptake of

Biopesticides among Farmers

Biopesticide Regulations in the US and Europe

Agricultural Biotechnology - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel)

BASF SE (Germany)

Bayer CropScience AG (Germany)

Certis USA LLC (USA)

Dow AgroSciences, LLC (USA)

Mycogen Seeds (USA)

DuPont Pioneer (USA)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (USA)

Monsanto Company (USA)

Performance Plants, Inc. (Canada)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

Valent BioSciences Corporation (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Food Security - An Opportunity Generator

Rising Demand for Biofuels: Positive Implications for GM Crops

Market

Introduction of Bt Cotton and Bt Brinjal Enhance Agricultural

Production

IRRI Working to Develop Stress-Tolerant Rice Variants

Advent of Insect Resistant Crops Fuel Growth for Agriculture

Industry

Global Reservations Persist in Acknowledging Benefits of GM Crops

Integration of Biotechnology and IT Revolutionizes Agriculture

Sector

Development of New Herbicide-Tolerant Traits Gathers Steam

Advanced Farming Techniques for Increasing Agricultural Yields

Misuse of Indigenous Resources of Developing Countries: A Cause

of Concern

Educating Consumers - Need of the Hour

Synthetic Biology - A Brief Review

Synthetic Biology: Prediction Becoming Reality

Biostimulants: Growing Interest in Organic Food to Propel Growth

Need for Sustainable Agriculture - Key Growth Driver

Lack of Thorough Research Impedes Growth in Biostimulants Market

Need for Paradigm Shift in Grower Mindset Regarding Biostimulants

The Road Ahead

Sales of Non-GMO products to Register Impressive Growth

Public-Private Sector Partnerships Gain Importance

Protection of Intellectual Property Demands High Attention

Challenges Aplenty for Agricultural Biotechnology in Developing

Nations

Dearth of Competent Leadership

Insufficient Financial Support for R&D

Lack of Scientific and Technological Infrastructure

Insufficient Expertise and Human Resources

Safety Issues

Ethical Issues

Lack of Regulatory Framework



IV. COMPETITION

