Drone Mail Delivery Market Is Expected To Achieve A Market Value Of US% 1084.3 Million By The End Of 2033, States Fact.MR

Rockville, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the recently published report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global drone mail delivery market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 152.1 million in 2023 and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1084.2 million by 2033. The market will witness a growth rate of 21.7% during the forecast period.



The drone mail delivery market is somehow dependent upon the success of the overall drone delivery market. If people start using drone delivery services in masses, drone mail deliveries are also expected to pick up the pace and become more mainstream. There are two things that will define the success or failure of the drone mail delivery market, one is the cost associated with each delivery. In addition, 2nd is the time taken for each delivery.

Report Attributes



Details Historical Data 2023 - 2032 Value Projection (2032) US$ 1084.2 Million Growth Rate (2022-2032) 21.7 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 42 Tables No. of Figures 74 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global drone mail delivery market is expected to achieve a market value of US% 1084.3 million by the end of 2033.

The East Asia region is expected to grow with a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2033.

North America to remain the market leader in terms of spending for drone mail delivery services.

The global drone mail delivery market will grow at a CAGR of 21.7% over the next 10 years.

Market Development

The drone mail delivery market is still in its early stage, however, with the rate at which it is being accepted by the commoners, there will be no surprise if your next credit card statement or your monthly magazine will be delivered by drones. The drone industry is receiving billions of dollars in funding every year, the trend is continuously growing.

Key Companies Profiled

Aergility

Aerialoop

Aerit

Antwork

Aviant

Dove Air

Droneup

F-Drones

Flying Basket

Flytrex

Jedsy

Manna

Matternet

Mission Go

Rakuten Drone

SkyDrop

Speed Bird

Spright

Volansi

Zipline

The industry also saw a few notable mergers and acquisitions over the past few years;

In May 2022, Adani Enterprises, one of the largest conglomerates in India completed the acquisition of 50% of General Aeronautics for an undisclosed amount.

In December 2021, Delhivery, a market leader in the Indian logistics space completed the acquisition of Transition Robotics, a US-based drone company.

Segmentation of the Drone Mail Delivery Market

By Capacity : Up to 5 lbs 6-10 lbs Above 10 lbs

By Customer Type : Government Postal Institution Private Logistic Companies

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



If drone mail delivery companies can beat the traditional delivery companies on a speed scale and become e bit affordable for the masses, then there will be no looking back for these companies.

The overall drone industry is witnessing a sea of technological advancement on regular basis, and if everything goes as to plan, it is expected that the drone mail delivery market will witness a double-digit growth rate over the next 10 years. With rising government interest and heavy investments from big venture capitalists, it is expected that the drone delivery market is about to grow manifold and will provide a plethora of opportunities for all the market players.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the drone mail delivery market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Capacity (Up to 5 lbs, 6-10 lbs, Above 10 lbs), customer type (Government Postal Institution, Private logistic Companies), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

