Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Automotive Radiators Market to Reach $10.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Radiators estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Aluminum, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Copper / Brass segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR
The Automotive Radiators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030.
- Calsonic Kansei Corporation
- Denso Corporation
- Mahle GmbH
- Modine Manufacturing Company
- NISSENS A/S
- Radiadores Ordóñez S.A.
- Setrab AB
- Spectra Premium Industries, Inc.
- T. RAD Co., Ltd.
- Valeo S.A.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Recent Market Activity
Aluminum Radiators Dominate the Market
Automotive Radiators: A Deceptively Simple Looking Piece of
Engineering Genius
Nanofluids based Coolants Demand New Radiator Designs
Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Ring in Additional Demand
2007-09 Recession Marks the Beginning of a Long Drawn Period of
Volatility & Change in the Automotive Industry
2007-09 Recession Highlights the Role Played by Financial
Markets in Global Economic Health
How the Auto Industry Responded to the Recession Shock
How the Auto Industry Recovered & What’s Hampering a Full-Recovery
Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic
Forecasts
Emerging Markets to Drive Automotive Industry
Asia-Pacific, the Largest Auto Production Hub Dominates the
Global Market
Stable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities in the
OEM Market
Expanding Middle Class Population Fuels Broad Based Growth in
New Vehicle Sales, Spurring Opportunities for Allied Component
Businesses
Automotive Radiators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Calsonic Kansei Corporation (Japan)
CSF Radiators (USA)
Denso Corporation (Japan)
Mahle GmbH (Germany)
Modine Manufacturing Company (USA)
NISSENS A/S (Denmark)
Radiadores Ordóñez S.A. (Spain)
Setrab AB (Sweden)
Spectra Premium Industries, Inc. (Canada)
T. RAD Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Valeo S.A. (France)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Automotive Production - A Major Driver for Radiator Market
Increasing OEM Quality Affects Aftermarket
Aftermarket Reflects Vehicle Fleet Size
Copper/Brass Restricted to Niche Applications
Rising Passenger Car Density & Aging Vehicles Spurs
Opportunities in the Aftermarket
Low Pump Prices Encourage People to Drive More
Advancements in Coolant Technology Improves Radiator Performance
Nanofluids as Next Generation Engine Coolants Fuel the Need for
Changes in Radiator Designs
Launch of Novel Coatings for Radiators to Benefit the Market
Aluminum Radiators Dominate the Market
Increasing Automotive Mileage Boosts Growth
Production of Parts in Abundance Increases Unit Demand
Other Factors Influencing the Market
Weather Conditions
Environment
Prices
Cost Plays its Role
Hiring of Professional Technicians
Sophisticated Systems Under Development
Technological Developments/Breakthroughs in the Recent Past
International Acceptance of CuproBraze Expands
Nylon Heat Exchanger
Keystone Introduces Platinum Plus Radiators
SF Cooling Module - World’s First Integrated Module
Fluidyne - The Novel Truck Cooling System
__________________________
