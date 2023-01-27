New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Radiators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838494/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Automotive Radiators Market to Reach $10.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Radiators estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Aluminum, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Copper / Brass segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Automotive Radiators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Recent Market Activity

Aluminum Radiators Dominate the Market

Automotive Radiators: A Deceptively Simple Looking Piece of

Engineering Genius

Nanofluids based Coolants Demand New Radiator Designs

Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Ring in Additional Demand

2007-09 Recession Marks the Beginning of a Long Drawn Period of

Volatility & Change in the Automotive Industry

2007-09 Recession Highlights the Role Played by Financial

Markets in Global Economic Health

How the Auto Industry Responded to the Recession Shock

How the Auto Industry Recovered & What’s Hampering a Full-Recovery

Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic

Forecasts

Emerging Markets to Drive Automotive Industry

Asia-Pacific, the Largest Auto Production Hub Dominates the

Global Market

Stable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities in the

OEM Market

Expanding Middle Class Population Fuels Broad Based Growth in

New Vehicle Sales, Spurring Opportunities for Allied Component

Businesses

Automotive Radiators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Calsonic Kansei Corporation (Japan)

CSF Radiators (USA)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Mahle GmbH (Germany)

Modine Manufacturing Company (USA)

NISSENS A/S (Denmark)

Radiadores Ordóñez S.A. (Spain)

Setrab AB (Sweden)

Spectra Premium Industries, Inc. (Canada)

T. RAD Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Valeo S.A. (France)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Automotive Production - A Major Driver for Radiator Market

Increasing OEM Quality Affects Aftermarket

Aftermarket Reflects Vehicle Fleet Size

Copper/Brass Restricted to Niche Applications

Rising Passenger Car Density & Aging Vehicles Spurs

Opportunities in the Aftermarket

Low Pump Prices Encourage People to Drive More

Advancements in Coolant Technology Improves Radiator Performance

Nanofluids as Next Generation Engine Coolants Fuel the Need for

Changes in Radiator Designs

Launch of Novel Coatings for Radiators to Benefit the Market

Aluminum Radiators Dominate the Market

Increasing Automotive Mileage Boosts Growth

Production of Parts in Abundance Increases Unit Demand

Other Factors Influencing the Market

Weather Conditions

Environment

Prices

Cost Plays its Role

Hiring of Professional Technicians

Sophisticated Systems Under Development

Technological Developments/Breakthroughs in the Recent Past

International Acceptance of CuproBraze Expands

Nylon Heat Exchanger

Keystone Introduces Platinum Plus Radiators

SF Cooling Module - World’s First Integrated Module

Fluidyne - The Novel Truck Cooling System



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Radiators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Automotive Radiators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Radiators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aluminum by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Aluminum by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Aluminum by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Copper / Brass by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Copper / Brass by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Copper / Brass by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aluminum / Plastic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Aluminum / Plastic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Aluminum / Plastic by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LCVs

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for LCVs by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for LCVs by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HCVs

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for HCVs by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for HCVs by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Automotive Radiators Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Automotive Radiators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Radiators by Material Type - Aluminum, Copper /

Brass and Aluminum / Plastic - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Automotive Radiators by

Material Type - Aluminum, Copper / Brass and Aluminum / Plastic

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Radiators by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aluminum, Copper / Brass and Aluminum / Plastic for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Radiators by End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Automotive Radiators by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Radiators by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars, LCVs and HCVs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Radiators by Material Type - Aluminum, Copper /

Brass and Aluminum / Plastic - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Radiators by

Material Type - Aluminum, Copper / Brass and Aluminum / Plastic

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Radiators

by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aluminum, Copper / Brass and Aluminum / Plastic for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Radiators by End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Radiators by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Radiators

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars, LCVs and HCVs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Automotive Radiators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Radiators by Material Type - Aluminum, Copper /

Brass and Aluminum / Plastic - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Radiators by

Material Type - Aluminum, Copper / Brass and Aluminum / Plastic

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Radiators by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aluminum, Copper / Brass and Aluminum / Plastic for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Radiators by End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Radiators by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Radiators by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars, LCVs and HCVs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Automotive Radiators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Radiators by Material Type - Aluminum, Copper /

Brass and Aluminum / Plastic - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: China Historic Review for Automotive Radiators by

Material Type - Aluminum, Copper / Brass and Aluminum / Plastic

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Radiators by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aluminum, Copper / Brass and Aluminum / Plastic for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Radiators by End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Automotive Radiators by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Radiators by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars, LCVs and HCVs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Automotive Radiators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Radiators by Material Type - Aluminum, Copper /

Brass and Aluminum / Plastic - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Radiators by

Material Type - Aluminum, Copper / Brass and Aluminum / Plastic

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Radiators

by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aluminum, Copper / Brass and Aluminum / Plastic for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Radiators by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Radiators by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Radiators

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Radiators by End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Radiators by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Radiators

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars, LCVs and HCVs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Automotive Radiators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Radiators by Material Type - Aluminum, Copper /

Brass and Aluminum / Plastic - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: France Historic Review for Automotive Radiators by

Material Type - Aluminum, Copper / Brass and Aluminum / Plastic

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Radiators

by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aluminum, Copper / Brass and Aluminum / Plastic for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Radiators by End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Automotive Radiators by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Radiators

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars, LCVs and HCVs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Automotive Radiators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Radiators by Material Type - Aluminum, Copper /

Brass and Aluminum / Plastic - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Radiators by

Material Type - Aluminum, Copper / Brass and Aluminum / Plastic

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Radiators

by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aluminum, Copper / Brass and Aluminum / Plastic for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Radiators by End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Radiators by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Radiators

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars, LCVs and HCVs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Radiators by Material Type - Aluminum, Copper /

Brass and Aluminum / Plastic - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Radiators by

Material Type - Aluminum, Copper / Brass and Aluminum / Plastic

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Radiators by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aluminum, Copper / Brass and Aluminum / Plastic for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Radiators by End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Radiators by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Radiators by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars, LCVs and HCVs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Automotive Radiators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Radiators by Material Type - Aluminum, Copper /

Brass and Aluminum / Plastic - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK Historic Review for Automotive Radiators by

Material Type - Aluminum, Copper / Brass and Aluminum / Plastic

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Radiators by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aluminum, Copper / Brass and Aluminum / Plastic for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Radiators by End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Automotive Radiators by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Radiators by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars, LCVs and HCVs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Radiators by Material Type - Aluminum, Copper /

Brass and Aluminum / Plastic - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Radiators by

Material Type - Aluminum, Copper / Brass and Aluminum / Plastic

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Radiators by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aluminum, Copper / Brass and Aluminum / Plastic for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Radiators by End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Radiators by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Radiators by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars, LCVs and HCVs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Radiators by Material Type - Aluminum, Copper /

Brass and Aluminum / Plastic - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Radiators by

Material Type - Aluminum, Copper / Brass and Aluminum / Plastic

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Radiators

by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aluminum, Copper / Brass and Aluminum / Plastic for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Radiators by End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Radiators by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Radiators

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars, LCVs and HCVs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Radiators by Material Type - Aluminum, Copper /

Brass and Aluminum / Plastic - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive

Radiators by Material Type - Aluminum, Copper / Brass and

Aluminum / Plastic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive

Radiators by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Aluminum, Copper / Brass and Aluminum / Plastic for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Radiators by End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and

HCVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive

Radiators by End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive

Radiators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Automotive Radiators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Radiators by Material Type - Aluminum, Copper /

Brass and Aluminum / Plastic - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Radiators

by Material Type - Aluminum, Copper / Brass and Aluminum /

Plastic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Automotive

Radiators by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Aluminum, Copper / Brass and Aluminum / Plastic for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Radiators by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive

Radiators by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Automotive

Radiators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Radiators by End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and

HCVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive

Radiators by End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Automotive

Radiators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Automotive Radiators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Radiators by Material Type - Aluminum, Copper /

Brass and Aluminum / Plastic - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Automotive Radiators

by Material Type - Aluminum, Copper / Brass and Aluminum /

Plastic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Automotive

Radiators by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Aluminum, Copper / Brass and Aluminum / Plastic for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Radiators by End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Automotive Radiators

by End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Automotive

Radiators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



INDIA

Automotive Radiators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Radiators by Material Type - Aluminum, Copper /

Brass and Aluminum / Plastic - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: India Historic Review for Automotive Radiators by

Material Type - Aluminum, Copper / Brass and Aluminum / Plastic

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: India 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Radiators

by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aluminum, Copper / Brass and Aluminum / Plastic for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Radiators by End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: India Historic Review for Automotive Radiators by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: India 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Radiators

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars, LCVs and HCVs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SOUTH KOREA

Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Radiators by Material Type - Aluminum, Copper /

Brass and Aluminum / Plastic - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: South Korea Historic Review for Automotive Radiators

by Material Type - Aluminum, Copper / Brass and Aluminum /

Plastic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Automotive

Radiators by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Aluminum, Copper / Brass and Aluminum / Plastic for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Radiators by End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and

HCVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for Automotive Radiators

by End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Automotive

Radiators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for



