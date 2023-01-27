With 3.4% CAGR, Global Chemical Injection Skids Market Size Value Estimated to Reach USD 2.46 Billion By 2032: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Chemical Injection Skids Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Function (Antifoaming, Corrosion Inhibition, Demulsifying, Scale Inhibition, Others); By End-Use, By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global chemical injection skids market size & share are expected to generate revenue of USD 2.46 Billion by 2032 and are estimated to be valued at USD 1.76 Billion in 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% from 2023 to 2032”

What are Chemical Injection Skids? How Big is Chemical Injection Skids Market Size & Share?

Overview

Chemical injection skids (CIS) are integrated systems made to inject chemicals into diverse pipelines at the required pressure for the system. In the Oil and Gas industry, this system promises increased production, reduced corrosion, and improved the process. Also, many marine and offshore industries use CIS for various purposes as it has the ability to work continuously or intermittently.

It is basically formulated using different elements such as Chemical Injection Pumps (API 675), Safety Valves (API 520/526), Isolation Valves, Chemical Storage Tanks, Instruments, Piping & Structural frames. The rising prevalence and use of chemical injection skids in wastewater treatment, along with oil & gas sectors worldwide, are one of the key factors driving the chemical injection skids market size. CIS helps to inject accurate amounts of specific chemicals into a system at the required pressure, flow rates, and temperatures which are fueling its demand.

Some of the Top Market Companies Are:

Milton Roy Company

AES Arabia

Lewa GmbH

Integrated Flow Systems

Petroserve International

IDEX Corporation

Carotek Inc.

INTECH

SPX FLOW

Proserv UK

SEKO

Cameron

McFarland-Tritan

Hunting Plc

Proserv Group

ITC Dosing Pumps

Cassinox Flow Solutions

Swelore Engineering

Market dynamics

Key Growth Driving Factors

The rising use of chemical injection skids across different industries pushing the market growth

Growing use of chemical injection skids in various end-use sectors, including fertilizer, energy & power, chemical, and many others, is expected to propel the chemical injection skids market sales during the forecast period. Growing investment by both government and private companies to develop more technologically advanced products is anticipated to boost the chemical injection skids industry growth. Various beneficial features offered by modular integrated chemical injection skids, such as space efficiency, faster fabrication, improved safety features, cost-effectiveness, increased applications in hazardous areas, and installation process, are fueling its demand across many sectors.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

The integration of chemical injection skids by companies to support the industry expansion

Many companies are finding these types of skids effective and therefore integrating them into their processes for more efficiencies which are predicted to create highly lucrative opportunities in the chemical injection skids market.

Several manufacturers of chemical injection skids are focusing on introducing a novel system that meets consumer-specific requirements and design protocols. They also emphasize developing improved 3D modeling and extensive after-sales service & support to extend their footprint and combat the ongoing competition in the market. These factors are majorly positively influencing the demand and adoption of these skids rapidly across the world.

Segmental Analysis

Corrosion inhibition function segment held the highest chemical injection skids market share

Based on function, the corrosion inhibition function segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The corrosion inhibition function has the ability to increase the lifespan of the equipment by up to 250%, which ultimately reduces the overall repairing cost of burning damage. Corrosion inhibition is widely used in applications like cooling tower water treatment, boiler heat transfer surfaces, open recirculating cooling systems, and closed-circuit cooling and heating systems across various end-use sectors, which is estimated to push the market growth in the coming years.

Oil & gas segment witnessed the largest market share in 2022

On the basis of end-use, the oil & gas segment captured the major revenue share in the chemical injection skids market owing to the increasing use of chemical injection to insert various types of chemicals to enhance separation, decrease foaming, and prevent corrosion. Also, its increasing demand in offshore and onshore activities to boost oil recovery applications is driving the segment growth. Further, the surge in the number of investments by governments in oil & gas sector development in various nations worldwide is likely to accelerate the segmental expansion.

Chemical Injection Skids Market: Report Scope & Trends

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 2.46 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 1.82 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 3.4% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Milton Roy Company, AES Arabia Ltd., Lewa GmbH, Integrated Flow Systems LLC, Petroserve International, IDEX Corporation, Carotek Inc., INTECH, SPX FLOW Inc., Proserv UK Ltd., SEKO S.p.A., Cameron, McFarland-Tritan LLC, Hunting Plc, Proserv Group Inc., ITC Dosing Pumps, Cassinox Flow Solutions, and Swelore Engineering Segments Covered By Function, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

The chemical injection skids market demand in Asia Pacific is likely to register a significant growth

In terms of geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate throughout the foreseen period due to the rising growth of various end-use industries like energy & power and oil & gas coupled with high consumption of oil & gas and the availability of large refinery capacity. Additionally, an increasing number of water treatment and power projects in nations like China, India, and Indonesia are projected to augment the market growth in the region.

Moreover, North America held a high revenue share in 2022 and is anticipated to retain its dominance over the anticipated period. This growth can be attributed to the increased penetration of water quality inspections and guidelines as well as the rising number of favorable initiatives imposed by the government.

Recent Developments

In August 2021, Ingersoll Rand announced the acquisition of Maximus Solutions with an enterprise value of around USD 100 million. With this acquisition, the company is expected to transform its precision and science technologies by using Ingersoll Rand Execution Excellence as a catalyst.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the chemical injection skids market report based on function, end-use, and region:

By Function Outlook

Antifoaming

Corrosion Inhibition

Demulsifying

Scale Inhibition

Others

By End-Use Outlook

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Fertilizer

Chemical & Petrochemical

Water Supply & Water Treatment

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

