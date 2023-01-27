New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04778728/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Windshield Washer Fluids, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.6% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Waxes / Polishes segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.5% CAGR



The Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$968.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 1.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$649.1 Million by the year 2030.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Automotive Appearance Chemicals Market - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

New Vehicles have Higher Per Capita Usage

Economic Factors Play an Important Role in the Market

Global GDP Growth Plateauing - A Mixed Bag of Opportunities

Market Outlook

Global Market Analysis

Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3M Company (USA)

3M Automotive Aftermarket Division (USA)

Bondo Corporation (USA)

Meguiar’s, Inc. (USA)

Armored AutoGroup Inc. (USA)

Blue Ribbon Products, Inc. (USA)

ITW Global Brands (USA)

Permatex, Inc. (USA)

Niteo Products, LLC (USA)

Northern Labs, Inc. (USA)

Protect All, Inc. (USA)

Turtle Wax, Inc. (USA)



Large Global Base of Vehicle Fleet & Projected Rise in New Auto

Sales Offers Potential for Growth

Increasing Vehicular Population Provides Immense Opportunities

Demand for Aftermarket Automotive Appearance Chemicals Grows

Rapidly as Vehicle Owners Retain their Vehicles Longer

Technology Improvements Increase Vehicle Life

Increased Life Brings Maintenance into Focus

Increasing Affinity for Road Trips Spurs Market for Appearance

Chemicals

Need for Product Differentiation Drives Innovations in

Specialty Automotive Coating Chemicals

Growing Awareness on Importance of Vehicle Maintenance - A

Major Growth Factor

Making Most of Opportunities in the DIY Segment

Growing Demand for DIFM Services Turn ’Service Providers’ into

Target Customers for Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals

Pre-Owned Cars & Auto Leasing Drives Growth

Luxury Car Owners - A Premier Market Segment

China and India Zooming Ahead in Luxury Car Sales

Car Grooming Centers Play a Vital Role in the Market

Growing Investments on Vintage & Classic Cars Augurs Well for

the Market

Environmental Friendly Products Top Priority Charts of

Manufacturers

Solvent Based Coatings Make Way for Water Based Formulations

Volatile Silicones Emerge as an Alternative to Hydrocarbon

Based Solvents

Easy-to-Use Products Gain Popularity

Introduction of Silicone Waxes in Automotive Polishes Gains

Prominence

Plasti Dipping Trend Gains Traction for Protecting Vehicular

Appearance

Advancing Material Technology - Boon or Bane?

Internet Retailing - A Major Growth Avenue

Soaring Costs of Raw Materials for Automotive Refinish Coatings -

A Key Challenge



