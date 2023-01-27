AS Tallinna Vesi held an investor conference webinar to introduce the results of the 4th quarter of 2022

English Estonian

Today, on 27 January 2023, AS Tallinna Vesi held an investor conference webinar where Management Board Members Chief Executive Officer Aleksandr Timofejev and Chief Financial Officer Taavi Gröön introduced the performance of the 4th quarter 2022.



We thank all the participants. Webinar recording is available here and the presentation is available here.

AS Tallinna Vesi’s financial results for the 4th quarter of 2022 is available here.





Maria Tiidus

Head of Communications

AS Tallinna Vesi

(+372) 5597 0295

maria.tiidus@tvesi.ee