Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Automotive Turbochargers Market to Reach $20.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Turbochargers estimated at US$11.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Diesel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.3% CAGR and reach US$12.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Gasoline segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR
The Automotive Turbochargers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 17 Featured)
- BorgWarner Inc.
- Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems GmbH & Co. KG
- Continental AG
- Cummins Inc.
- IHI Corporation
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Turbodyne Technologies Inc.
- Turbonetics Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Road to Commercialization
Stringent Emission Control Norms Set the Stage for Adoption of
Turbochargers in Automobiles
Review of Green House Gas Emissions and Fuel Economy Standards
for Vehicles Across the World
Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Country/Region
Light Duty Vehicle Emission Regulations Landscape
Trend Towards Engine Downsizing for Enhancing Vehicle Fuel
Efficiency & Reducing Vehicular Emissions Turbo Charges Growth
Outlook
Growth Driving Factors in a Capsule
Competition
Automotive Turbochargers - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
BorgWarner Inc. (US)
BorgWarner Turbo Systems GmbH (Germany)
Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Continental AG (Germany)
Cummins, Inc. (US)
Cummins Turbo Technologies Ltd. (UK)
Honeywell Turbo Technologies (US)
IHI Corporation (Japan)
IHI Charging Systems International GmbH (Germany)
IHI Turbo America Company (US)
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)
Turbodyne Technologies, Inc. (US)
Turbonetics Inc. (US)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Projected Rise in Vehicle Demand & Subsequent Rise in
Production Bodes Well for the OEM Automotive Turbochargers
Market
Opportunity Indicators
Light Duty Vehicles Score Over Commercial Vehicles in
Turbocharger Demand
Expanding Global Vehicle Fleet & Rising Average Vehicle Life
Drive Demand for Turbochargers in Automotive Aftermarket
Diesel Engines - The Traditional Market for Turbochargers
Demand for Turbochargers in Huge Gasoline Engine Driven Vehicle
Market to Gain Traction
Turbocharged Gasoline Direct-injected Engine Set for Growth
VGT Turbocharging Technology Popular in Passenger Cars, While
Wastegate Turbocharging is a Hit with Commercial Vehicles
Europe - The Largest Revenue Contributor
Dominance of State-of-the-Art VNTs in Europe
Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Regional Market for
Turbochargers
Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries
Provides the Right Climate for Broad Based Growth
North American Market too Adds Significant Growth Prospects for
Turbochargers
Technology Innovation: Spearheading Growth
Dual or Two-Stage Turbo Systems
Variable Nozzle Turbochargers
Electronically Driven Turbochargers
R&D Geared towards Product Innovation - Key for Constant Growth
Automakers Focus on Customer Satisfaction to Fuel Market Growth
Look into Manufacturer Efforts at Incorporating Turbochargers
in Vehicle Models
Key Issues & Challenges
Growing Consumer Preference of Electric Vehicles
Technical Challenges & Growing Usage of Fraudulent Products
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Turbochargers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Turbochargers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diesel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Diesel by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Diesel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gasoline by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Gasoline by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Gasoline by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wastegate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Wastegate by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Wastegate by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Twin-Turbo by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Twin-Turbo by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Twin-Turbo by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Electric by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Electric by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Double Axle by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Double Axle by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Double Axle by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Free-Floating by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Free-Floating by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Free-Floating by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Fuel Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Fuel Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Fuel Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for VNT/
VGT by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for VNT / VGT by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for VNT / VGT by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LCVs
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for LCVs by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for LCVs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HCVs
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for HCVs by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for HCVs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 40: World Automotive Turbochargers Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Automotive Turbochargers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Turbochargers by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gasoline and
Other Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers by
Fuel Type - Diesel, Gasoline and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Turbochargers
by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel,
Gasoline and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Turbochargers by Technology - Wastegate, Twin-Turbo,
VNT / VGT, Electric, Double Axle and Free-Floating -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers by
Technology - Wastegate, Twin-Turbo, VNT / VGT, Electric, Double
Axle and Free-Floating Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Turbochargers
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wastegate, Twin-Turbo, VNT / VGT, Electric, Double Axle and
Free-Floating for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Turbochargers by End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and
HCVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers by
End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Turbochargers
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars, LCVs and HCVs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Turbochargers by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gasoline and
Other Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers
by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gasoline and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Turbochargers by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Diesel, Gasoline and Other Fuel Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Turbochargers by Technology - Wastegate, Twin-Turbo,
VNT / VGT, Electric, Double Axle and Free-Floating -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers
by Technology - Wastegate, Twin-Turbo, VNT / VGT, Electric,
Double Axle and Free-Floating Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Turbochargers by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wastegate, Twin-Turbo, VNT / VGT, Electric, Double
Axle and Free-Floating for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Turbochargers by End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and
HCVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers
by End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Turbochargers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Automotive Turbochargers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Turbochargers by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gasoline and
Other Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers by
Fuel Type - Diesel, Gasoline and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Turbochargers by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Diesel, Gasoline and Other Fuel Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Turbochargers by Technology - Wastegate, Twin-Turbo,
VNT / VGT, Electric, Double Axle and Free-Floating -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers by
Technology - Wastegate, Twin-Turbo, VNT / VGT, Electric, Double
Axle and Free-Floating Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Turbochargers by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wastegate, Twin-Turbo, VNT / VGT, Electric, Double
Axle and Free-Floating for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Turbochargers by End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and
HCVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers by
End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Turbochargers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Automotive Turbochargers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Turbochargers by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gasoline and
Other Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers by
Fuel Type - Diesel, Gasoline and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Turbochargers by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Diesel, Gasoline and Other Fuel Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Turbochargers by Technology - Wastegate, Twin-Turbo,
VNT / VGT, Electric, Double Axle and Free-Floating -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers by
Technology - Wastegate, Twin-Turbo, VNT / VGT, Electric, Double
Axle and Free-Floating Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Turbochargers by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wastegate, Twin-Turbo, VNT / VGT, Electric, Double
Axle and Free-Floating for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Turbochargers by End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and
HCVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers by
End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Turbochargers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Automotive Turbochargers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Turbochargers by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Turbochargers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Turbochargers by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gasoline and
Other Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers
by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gasoline and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Turbochargers by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Diesel, Gasoline and Other Fuel Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Turbochargers by Technology - Wastegate, Twin-Turbo,
VNT / VGT, Electric, Double Axle and Free-Floating -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers
by Technology - Wastegate, Twin-Turbo, VNT / VGT, Electric,
Double Axle and Free-Floating Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Turbochargers by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wastegate, Twin-Turbo, VNT / VGT, Electric, Double
Axle and Free-Floating for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Turbochargers by End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and
HCVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers
by End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Turbochargers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Automotive Turbochargers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Turbochargers by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gasoline and
Other Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers
by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gasoline and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Turbochargers by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Diesel, Gasoline and Other Fuel Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Turbochargers by Technology - Wastegate, Twin-Turbo,
VNT / VGT, Electric, Double Axle and Free-Floating -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers
by Technology - Wastegate, Twin-Turbo, VNT / VGT, Electric,
Double Axle and Free-Floating Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Turbochargers by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wastegate, Twin-Turbo, VNT / VGT, Electric, Double
Axle and Free-Floating for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Turbochargers by End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and
HCVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers
by End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Turbochargers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Automotive Turbochargers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Turbochargers by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gasoline and
Other Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers
by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gasoline and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Turbochargers by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Diesel, Gasoline and Other Fuel Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Turbochargers by Technology - Wastegate, Twin-Turbo,
VNT / VGT, Electric, Double Axle and Free-Floating -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers
by Technology - Wastegate, Twin-Turbo, VNT / VGT, Electric,
Double Axle and Free-Floating Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Turbochargers by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wastegate, Twin-Turbo, VNT / VGT, Electric, Double
Axle and Free-Floating for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Turbochargers by End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and
HCVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers
by End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Turbochargers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Turbochargers by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gasoline and
Other Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers
by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gasoline and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Turbochargers by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Diesel, Gasoline and Other Fuel Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Turbochargers by Technology - Wastegate, Twin-Turbo,
VNT / VGT, Electric, Double Axle and Free-Floating -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers
by Technology - Wastegate, Twin-Turbo, VNT / VGT, Electric,
Double Axle and Free-Floating Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Turbochargers by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wastegate, Twin-Turbo, VNT / VGT, Electric, Double
Axle and Free-Floating for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Turbochargers by End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and
HCVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers
by End-Use - Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Turbochargers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Automotive Turbochargers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Turbochargers by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gasoline and
Other Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers by
Fuel Type - Diesel, Gasoline and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: UK 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Turbochargers
by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel,
Gasoline and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Turbochargers by Technology - Wastegate, Twin-Turbo,
VNT / VGT, Electric, Double Axle and Free-Floating -
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
