Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Automotive Turbochargers Market to Reach $20.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Turbochargers estimated at US$11.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Diesel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.3% CAGR and reach US$12.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Gasoline segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR



The Automotive Turbochargers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2030.



- BorgWarner Inc.

- Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems GmbH & Co. KG

- Continental AG

- Cummins Inc.

- IHI Corporation

- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

- Turbodyne Technologies Inc.

- Turbonetics Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Road to Commercialization

Stringent Emission Control Norms Set the Stage for Adoption of

Turbochargers in Automobiles

Review of Green House Gas Emissions and Fuel Economy Standards

for Vehicles Across the World

Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Country/Region

Light Duty Vehicle Emission Regulations Landscape

Trend Towards Engine Downsizing for Enhancing Vehicle Fuel

Efficiency & Reducing Vehicular Emissions Turbo Charges Growth

Outlook

Growth Driving Factors in a Capsule

Competition

Automotive Turbochargers - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

BorgWarner Inc. (US)

BorgWarner Turbo Systems GmbH (Germany)

Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Continental AG (Germany)

Cummins, Inc. (US)

Cummins Turbo Technologies Ltd. (UK)

Honeywell Turbo Technologies (US)

IHI Corporation (Japan)

IHI Charging Systems International GmbH (Germany)

IHI Turbo America Company (US)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Turbodyne Technologies, Inc. (US)

Turbonetics Inc. (US)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Projected Rise in Vehicle Demand & Subsequent Rise in

Production Bodes Well for the OEM Automotive Turbochargers

Market

Opportunity Indicators

Light Duty Vehicles Score Over Commercial Vehicles in

Turbocharger Demand

Expanding Global Vehicle Fleet & Rising Average Vehicle Life

Drive Demand for Turbochargers in Automotive Aftermarket

Diesel Engines - The Traditional Market for Turbochargers

Demand for Turbochargers in Huge Gasoline Engine Driven Vehicle

Market to Gain Traction

Turbocharged Gasoline Direct-injected Engine Set for Growth

VGT Turbocharging Technology Popular in Passenger Cars, While

Wastegate Turbocharging is a Hit with Commercial Vehicles

Europe - The Largest Revenue Contributor

Dominance of State-of-the-Art VNTs in Europe

Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Regional Market for

Turbochargers

Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries

Provides the Right Climate for Broad Based Growth

North American Market too Adds Significant Growth Prospects for

Turbochargers

Technology Innovation: Spearheading Growth

Dual or Two-Stage Turbo Systems

Variable Nozzle Turbochargers

Electronically Driven Turbochargers

R&D Geared towards Product Innovation - Key for Constant Growth

Automakers Focus on Customer Satisfaction to Fuel Market Growth

Look into Manufacturer Efforts at Incorporating Turbochargers

in Vehicle Models

Key Issues & Challenges

Growing Consumer Preference of Electric Vehicles

Technical Challenges & Growing Usage of Fraudulent Products



