Allergy Diagnostics Market Size & Share to Surpass $8873.68 Million by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research analyses that the Allergy Diagnostics Market which was $ 4821.90 Million in 2021, would rocket up to $ 8873.68 Million by 2028, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 10.70% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.

Vantage Market Research completed a qualitative study titled Allergy Diagnostics Market with 116+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. The credible allergy diagnostics market report has been prepared by effectively using technology, new applications, and expertise to manage large and complex market data tables and forecast automatically. This market document work with respect to opportunities, challenges, drivers, market structures, and competitive landscape for the clients. The report is generated based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises and the end-user’s organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The complete knowledge is based on the latest industry news, opportunities, and trends.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/allergy-diagnostics-market-1367/request-sample

Market Overview:

The Allergy Diagnostics Market is expected to witness the high growth during the forecast period owing to the growing incidence of allergic diseases and associated heavy economic burden, and increasing funds by the organizations in the Allergy Diagnostics Market. The increasing environmental pollution globally and the increasing access to healthcare insurance are further estimated to enhance the growth of the Allergy Diagnostics Market. Moreover, the utilization of mHealth in allergy diagnosis is the major factor driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the latest diagnostic strategies for allergies and the research and analysis on new treatment approaches are presumed to be the key opportunities in the Allergy Diagnostics Market in the upcoming years. The hazardous lifestyle changes of the population like a preference for junk food and increasing pollution are the other major factors driving the growth of the global Allergy Diagnostics Market in the coming years. Furthermore, food allergies are showing the fastest growth nowadays due to the ignorance among individuals towards a healthy diet which is expected to increase the demand for Allergy Diagnostics Market during the forecast period. The rapidly changing lifestyle and the consumption of junk food especially among youngsters are driving the growth of the global Allergy Diagnostics Market. The development of advanced technology indicates the great opportunity for growth of the Allergy Diagnostics Market by introducing various types of blood tests in order to reduce further health issues.

List of Prominent Players in the Allergy Diagnostics Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

(US)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Danaher (US)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (UK)

Bio Mérieux SA (France)

Romer Labs Division Holding (Austria)

EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG (Germany)

Hollister Stier Allergy (US)

NEOGEN Corporation (US)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Minaris Medical America, Inc. (US)

Staller genes Greer (UK)

HOB Biotech Group Corp.

Ltd. (China)

HYCOR Biomedical (US)

R-Bio pharm AG (Germany)

AESKU.GROUP GmbH (Germany)

ACON Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc. (US)

Astra Biotech GmbH (Germany)

and Erba Group (UK)

For Additional Information on Allergy Diagnostics Market Players and Detail List, Download a Report PDF Brochure

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The growth in the funds from various governments and organizations for the allergy diagnosis market is the major factor driving the growth of the global Allergy Diagnostics Market during the forecast period. Growing access to health insurance by the individuals/ population and the use of mobile health in allergy diagnosis are expected to boost the Allergy Diagnostics Market growth in the upcoming years.

Challenges:

Lack of expertise in analyzing the report and providing proper diagnosis guidelines has been predicted to be a challenging factor in the global Allergy Diagnostics Market. The cost of installing and maintaining the Allergy Diagnostics Market devices in the laboratories is expensive and expected to hinder the growth of the Allergy Diagnostics Market in the coming years.

Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/allergy-diagnostics-market-1367/0

Recent Developments:

In 2021, Hitachi Chemical Diagnostic, Inc, has been given a new name Minaris Medical America, Inc. by merging the medical business group companies under the name of Minari's Medical. Hitachi aimed to reinforce its presence globally and enhance business operations in the in-vitro diagnostics field.

In 2021, PerkinElmer Inc. pass in an agreement with Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC to acquire the latter. The acquisition will allow PerkinElmer Inc. to strengthen its position in Immunodiagnostic (IDS) market. The IDS would be integrated under EUROIMMUN Medizinische LABORDIAGNOSTIKA AG, which is a company providing allergy solutions and products.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on Allergy Diagnostics Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Regional Trends:

North America is expected to acquire the largest share of the Allergy Diagnostics Market in the year 2021. The largest share of North America is primarily attributed to favorable reimbursement scenarios for the allergy diagnosis, availability of support and initiative by the associations, and rising incidence of allergies. The good healthcare infrastructure and advanced diagnostic technology in the region are increasing the demand for the Allergy Diagnostics Market in North America.

In Asia the Allergy Diagnostics Market is projected to witness the highest growth by the year 2028 owing to the developing healthcare infrastructures, increase in disposable income, increasing prevalence of allergic diseases, and increasing aging population in the region. Moreover, the increasing population and growth in the economies in developing countries like India, Japan, and China are projected to drive the growth of the Allergy Diagnostics Market in Asia. Some of the latest trends that are observed in the global Allergy Diagnostics Market are the rising number of partnerships and collaborations, a growing number of mergers and acquisitions, increasing research and development activities, and new product launches which are expected to enhance the market growth in the upcoming years.

Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Segmentation

By Product & Service

Consumables

Instruments

Immunoassay Analyzers

ELISA Analyzers

Luminometers

Services

Other Instruments





By Allergen

Inhaled Allergens

Food Allergens

Drug Allergens

Other Allergens

By Test Type

In Vivo Tests

Skin Prick Tests

Patch Tests

In Vivo Tests

Other In Vitro Tests





By End User

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospital-based Laboratories

Academic Research Institutes

Other End Users

Read Full Report@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/allergy-diagnostics-market-1367

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 4821.90 Million Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 8873.68 Million CAGR 10.70% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Danaher, Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, bioMérieux SA, Romer Labs Division Holding, EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG, HollisterStier Allergy, NEOGEN Corporation, Eurofins Scientific, Minaris Medical America Inc., Stallergenes Greer, HOB Biotech Group Corp. Ltd., HYCOR Biomedical, R-Biopharm AG, AESKU.GROUP GmbH, ACON Laboratories Inc., Lincoln Diagnostics Inc., Astra Biotech GmbH, and Erba Group Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog: