New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Organs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092544/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Artificial Organs Market to Reach $38.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Artificial Organs estimated at US$21.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Artificial Kidneys, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$20.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Artificial Pancreas segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Artificial Organs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 71 Featured)
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abiomed Inc.
- Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.
- Baxter International Inc.
- F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
- HeartWare International Inc.
- Jarvik Heart Inc.
- Medtronic Inc.
- Nikkiso Co. Ltd.
- Nipro Corp.
- SynCardia Systems LLC
- Toray Medical Co., Ltd.
- Xenios AG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092544/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Recent Market Activity
Artificial Organs Revolutionize Medical Industry
Growth Drivers
Growth Inhibitors
Artificial Organs Poised to Witness Significant Demand
The United States - A Dominant Force in the Artificial Organs
Market
Artificial Kidneys Garner a Larger Pie in the Artificial Organs
Market
Demand and Supply Imbalance
Competitive Scenario
Technological Advancements Spearheading Growth
Artificial Organs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABBOTT (USA)
Abiomed, Inc. (USA)
Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Baxter International, Inc. (USA)
F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
Jarvik Heart, Inc. (USA)
Medtronic, Inc. (USA)
HeartWare International, Inc. (USA)
Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Nipro Corporation (Japan)
SynCardia Systems, LLC (USA)
Toray Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Xenios AG (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Incidence of Cardiovascular Disease Drive the Market
for Artificial Heart and VAD
Higher Development Costs and Lengthy Regulatory Process -
Stumbling Blocks for Product Commercialization
Lack of Requisite Expertise - Hindering Implantation Process
Xenotransplantation - Other Alternative to Donor Organ Shortage
Artificial Organs from Cloned Animal Cells - A Promising Trend
Immunosuppressants Hold Promise in Artificial Organs Market
Move towards Smaller Implantable Devices
Barriers to Entry Significantly High in Dialyzers Market
Reuse of Dialyzers - A Major Issue in Dialysis Industry
Poor Reimbursement Environment Stymies Innovation
Product Recalls - A Major Blow to the Manufacturers
Higher Cost of Artificial Organs Hampers Broader Adoption
Major Issues Related to Artificial Organs
Financial
Legal
Ethical
Social
UCLA Researchers Develop Cancer-Fighting Cells
Production of 3D-like Artificial Organs in a Device that Works
like a Cotton Candy Machine
Harvard Scientists Create Tissue Containing Blood Vessels
University of Washington Researchers Create Communicating Yeast
Cells
Scientists Define Morphospace to Evaluate Viability of
Artificial Organs
Application of 3D-Printing in the Medical Field
3D Printing Revolutionizing the Medical Industry’s Artificial
Organ Development Segment
"Soft" 3D Bioprinting Eliminates Concerns of Hard Plastic-based
Organ Models
3D Printed Organ Models with Sensors Enable Real-time Feedback
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Organs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Artificial Organs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Artificial Organs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Kidneys by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Artificial Kidneys by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Artificial Kidneys by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Pancreas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Artificial Pancreas by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Artificial Pancreas by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Liver by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Artificial Liver by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Artificial Liver by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Heart by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Artificial Heart by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Artificial Heart by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Lungs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Artificial Lungs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Artificial Lungs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Artificial Organs Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Artificial Organs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Organs by Segment - Artificial Kidneys, Artificial
Pancreas, Artificial Liver, Artificial Heart and Artificial
Lungs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA Historic Review for Artificial Organs by Segment -
Artificial Kidneys, Artificial Pancreas, Artificial Liver,
Artificial Heart and Artificial Lungs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Artificial Organs by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Artificial
Kidneys, Artificial Pancreas, Artificial Liver, Artificial
Heart and Artificial Lungs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Organs by Segment - Artificial Kidneys, Artificial
Pancreas, Artificial Liver, Artificial Heart and Artificial
Lungs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Artificial Organs by
Segment - Artificial Kidneys, Artificial Pancreas, Artificial
Liver, Artificial Heart and Artificial Lungs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Artificial Organs by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Artificial
Kidneys, Artificial Pancreas, Artificial Liver, Artificial
Heart and Artificial Lungs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Artificial Organs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Organs by Segment - Artificial Kidneys, Artificial
Pancreas, Artificial Liver, Artificial Heart and Artificial
Lungs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Japan Historic Review for Artificial Organs by
Segment - Artificial Kidneys, Artificial Pancreas, Artificial
Liver, Artificial Heart and Artificial Lungs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Artificial Organs by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Artificial
Kidneys, Artificial Pancreas, Artificial Liver, Artificial
Heart and Artificial Lungs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Artificial Organs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 29: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Organs by Segment - Artificial Kidneys, Artificial
Pancreas, Artificial Liver, Artificial Heart and Artificial
Lungs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: China Historic Review for Artificial Organs by
Segment - Artificial Kidneys, Artificial Pancreas, Artificial
Liver, Artificial Heart and Artificial Lungs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: China 16-Year Perspective for Artificial Organs by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Artificial
Kidneys, Artificial Pancreas, Artificial Liver, Artificial
Heart and Artificial Lungs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Artificial Organs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Organs by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Artificial Organs by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Artificial Organs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Organs by Segment - Artificial Kidneys, Artificial
Pancreas, Artificial Liver, Artificial Heart and Artificial
Lungs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Artificial Organs by
Segment - Artificial Kidneys, Artificial Pancreas, Artificial
Liver, Artificial Heart and Artificial Lungs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Artificial Organs by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Artificial
Kidneys, Artificial Pancreas, Artificial Liver, Artificial
Heart and Artificial Lungs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Artificial Organs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Organs by Segment - Artificial Kidneys, Artificial
Pancreas, Artificial Liver, Artificial Heart and Artificial
Lungs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: France Historic Review for Artificial Organs by
Segment - Artificial Kidneys, Artificial Pancreas, Artificial
Liver, Artificial Heart and Artificial Lungs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: France 16-Year Perspective for Artificial Organs by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Artificial
Kidneys, Artificial Pancreas, Artificial Liver, Artificial
Heart and Artificial Lungs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Artificial Organs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 41: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Organs by Segment - Artificial Kidneys, Artificial
Pancreas, Artificial Liver, Artificial Heart and Artificial
Lungs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Germany Historic Review for Artificial Organs by
Segment - Artificial Kidneys, Artificial Pancreas, Artificial
Liver, Artificial Heart and Artificial Lungs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Artificial Organs by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Artificial
Kidneys, Artificial Pancreas, Artificial Liver, Artificial
Heart and Artificial Lungs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Organs by Segment - Artificial Kidneys, Artificial
Pancreas, Artificial Liver, Artificial Heart and Artificial
Lungs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Italy Historic Review for Artificial Organs by
Segment - Artificial Kidneys, Artificial Pancreas, Artificial
Liver, Artificial Heart and Artificial Lungs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Artificial Organs by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Artificial
Kidneys, Artificial Pancreas, Artificial Liver, Artificial
Heart and Artificial Lungs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Artificial Organs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 47: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Organs by Segment - Artificial Kidneys, Artificial
Pancreas, Artificial Liver, Artificial Heart and Artificial
Lungs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: UK Historic Review for Artificial Organs by Segment -
Artificial Kidneys, Artificial Pancreas, Artificial Liver,
Artificial Heart and Artificial Lungs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: UK 16-Year Perspective for Artificial Organs by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Artificial
Kidneys, Artificial Pancreas, Artificial Liver, Artificial
Heart and Artificial Lungs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Artificial Organs by Segment - Artificial Kidneys,
Artificial Pancreas, Artificial Liver, Artificial Heart and
Artificial Lungs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Artificial Organs
by Segment - Artificial Kidneys, Artificial Pancreas,
Artificial Liver, Artificial Heart and Artificial Lungs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Artificial
Organs by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Artificial Kidneys, Artificial Pancreas, Artificial Liver,
Artificial Heart and Artificial Lungs for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Artificial Organs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Artificial Organs by Segment - Artificial Kidneys,
Artificial Pancreas, Artificial Liver, Artificial Heart and
Artificial Lungs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Artificial Organs by
Segment - Artificial Kidneys, Artificial Pancreas, Artificial
Liver, Artificial Heart and Artificial Lungs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Artificial
Organs by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Artificial Kidneys, Artificial Pancreas, Artificial Liver,
Artificial Heart and Artificial Lungs for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 56: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Artificial Organs by Segment - Artificial Kidneys,
Artificial Pancreas, Artificial Liver, Artificial Heart and
Artificial Lungs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of World Historic Review for Artificial Organs
by Segment - Artificial Kidneys, Artificial Pancreas,
Artificial Liver, Artificial Heart and Artificial Lungs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Artificial
Organs by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Artificial Kidneys, Artificial Pancreas, Artificial Liver,
Artificial Heart and Artificial Lungs for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092544/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Artificial Organs Market to Reach $38.9 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Organs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092544/?utm_source=GNW