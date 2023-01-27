New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Organs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092544/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Artificial Organs Market to Reach $38.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Artificial Organs estimated at US$21.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Artificial Kidneys, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$20.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Artificial Pancreas segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Artificial Organs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 71 Featured)

- Abbott Laboratories

- Abiomed Inc.

- Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

- Baxter International Inc.

- F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

- HeartWare International Inc.

- Jarvik Heart Inc.

- Medtronic Inc.

- Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

- Nipro Corp.

- SynCardia Systems LLC

- Toray Medical Co., Ltd.

- Xenios AG





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Recent Market Activity

Artificial Organs Revolutionize Medical Industry

Growth Drivers

Growth Inhibitors

Artificial Organs Poised to Witness Significant Demand

The United States - A Dominant Force in the Artificial Organs

Market

Artificial Kidneys Garner a Larger Pie in the Artificial Organs

Market

Demand and Supply Imbalance

Competitive Scenario

Technological Advancements Spearheading Growth

Artificial Organs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Incidence of Cardiovascular Disease Drive the Market

for Artificial Heart and VAD

Higher Development Costs and Lengthy Regulatory Process -

Stumbling Blocks for Product Commercialization

Lack of Requisite Expertise - Hindering Implantation Process

Xenotransplantation - Other Alternative to Donor Organ Shortage

Artificial Organs from Cloned Animal Cells - A Promising Trend

Immunosuppressants Hold Promise in Artificial Organs Market

Move towards Smaller Implantable Devices

Barriers to Entry Significantly High in Dialyzers Market

Reuse of Dialyzers - A Major Issue in Dialysis Industry

Poor Reimbursement Environment Stymies Innovation

Product Recalls - A Major Blow to the Manufacturers

Higher Cost of Artificial Organs Hampers Broader Adoption

Major Issues Related to Artificial Organs

Financial

Legal

Ethical

Social

UCLA Researchers Develop Cancer-Fighting Cells

Production of 3D-like Artificial Organs in a Device that Works

like a Cotton Candy Machine

Harvard Scientists Create Tissue Containing Blood Vessels

University of Washington Researchers Create Communicating Yeast

Cells

Scientists Define Morphospace to Evaluate Viability of

Artificial Organs

Application of 3D-Printing in the Medical Field

3D Printing Revolutionizing the Medical Industry’s Artificial

Organ Development Segment

"Soft" 3D Bioprinting Eliminates Concerns of Hard Plastic-based

Organ Models

3D Printed Organ Models with Sensors Enable Real-time Feedback



IV. COMPETITION

