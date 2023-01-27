New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092480/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market to Reach $37.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Commercial Vehicle Telematics estimated at US$23.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$37.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.2% over the period 2022-2030. Service, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$20.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solution segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR



The Commercial Vehicle Telematics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured)

- Agero Inc.

- Airbiquity, Inc.

- AirIQ Inc.

- BOX Telematics Ltd.

- BSM Technologies Inc.

- CalAmp

- Ctrack

- Davis Instruments

- Fleetmatics Group PLC

- Geotab Inc.

- Intelligent Telematics

- Omnitracs LLC

- OnStar LLC

- Orbcomm Inc.

- Qualcomm Inc.

- Telit Wireless Solutions

- Transport Management Solutions Ltd.

- Trimble Transport & Logistics

- Zonar Systems





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Telematics Shapes the Future of Automobiles in the 21st Century

by Ushering in a New Era of Intelligence

Recent Market Activity

Commercial Vehicle Telematics: Market Overview

Market Outlook

Commercial Vehicle Telematics - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Airbiquity, Inc. (USA)

AirIQ, Inc. (Canada)

Agero, Inc. (USA)

BOX Telematics Ltd. (UK)

BSM Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

CalAmp (USA)

Ctrack (UK)

Davis Instruments (USA)

Fleetmatics Group PLC (Ireland)

Geotab, Inc. (Canada)

Intelligent Telematics (Ireland)

Omnitracs, LLC (USA)

OnStar Corporation (USA)

Orbcomm, Inc. (USA)

QUALCOMM, Inc. (USA)

Telit Wireless Solutions (UK)

Transport Management Solutions Ltd. (UK)

Trimble Transport & Logistics (Belgium)

Zonar Systems (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Peek Into Key Trends Providing the Stepping Stone for Growth

of Telematics in the CV Market

Growing Production of CVs

Automobile Electronification

Growing ITS Investments

The Rise of Connected Vehicles

Mandatory Telematics Regulations in the CV Industry

Developments in Connectivity Technologies like Cellular

Networks, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth & Satellite Commutations

Cost Pressures in the Logistics Industry Spurs Market

Opportunities for CV Telematics in Fleet Management

Innovation in Telematics Services to Boost Revenue Potential of

the Market

One-stop Telematics Solutions of the Future

Unique Platforms for Different Fleet Sizes

A Glance at Other Major Technology Trends

Growing Investments in Public Transportation to Benefit Growth

of CV Telematics

Aftermarket Telematics Emerges Over the Horizon to Compete With

OEM Embedded Telematics

Big Data on Wheels: Automotive Telematics to Derive New Value

From Emerging Big Data Technologies

Telematics: The New Fuel Source for Big Data

Need to Reduce Vehicle Insurance Costs & Risks Drives Interest

in Telematics Usage-Based Insurance

UBI Pricing Scheme

Advantages & Challenges

Effect of Telematics on the Insurance Industry

Developments in Mobile Telemedicine, Emergency Care & First

Responder Networks Drive Demand for Telematics

Spurt in Infrastructure Development in Emerging Markets Drives

Demand for Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics

Strong Growth in Car Sharing, Car Rental & Carpooling Services

Expands the Business Case for Transport Telematics

Developing Regions to Drive Future Market Growth

Challenges to Growth: A Review

Concerns Over Driver Distraction

Hacking Emerges Into a Potent Threat to Privacy & Data Security



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

