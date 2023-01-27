Global Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Technology Benchmarking and Stakeholder Analysis Report 2022 Featuring Seoul Viosys, VERTILAS, Vixar, TriLumina, & Alight Technologies

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSEL): Technology Benchmarking and Stakeholder Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysis shows that the telecommunications, automotive, consumer electronics, and healthcare industries are investing in VCSELs to enable emerging technologies, such as 5G, autonomous vehicles, augmented/virtual reality, and advanced medical imaging.

VCSEL is a semiconductor laser that emits laser beams perpendicular to the wafer's top surface, unlike an edge-fired laser, which emits the laser from the edge. VCSELs comprise laser diodes and Bragg reflector-based laser resonators with an active region formed by quantum wells. VCSELs typically operate in wavelengths ranging from 750 nanometers (nm) to 980 nm.

However, technology developers can achieve longer emission wavelengths in the range of a few micrometers by altering the material properties of VCSELs. They can also fabricate high-power VCSELs by varying the aperture size of the laser emission area. Original equipment manufacturers use various topologies such as monolithically integrated, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS)-based, and wafer-fused to manufacture VCSELs.

VCSELs offer higher beam stability and uniformity than competing technologies such as edge-emitting lasers, making the technology suitable for short-range datacom applications. In addition, industry participants can manufacture VCSELs using standard semiconductor processes, lowering additional costs for specialized tools and equipment.

VCSELs also showcase high adoption potential across time-of-flight applications, such as in-cabin sensing and LiDARs. With increasing R&D activities and growth opportunities, VCSELs are well-staged to capture emerging applications such as gesture recognition and people identification.

This report includes the following:

VCSEL descriptions and trends

Supply chain stakeholders

The competitive landscape and regional adoption scenario

Developmental strategies

Industry best practices

Intellectual property and funding analyses

Growth opportunities and success factors

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the VCSEL Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

Main Findings

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation of End Markets That VCSEL Impacts

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Technology Landscape

VCSEL Technology Snapshot

Technology Benchmarking of VCSELs

Applications of VCSELs

Patent Analysis of VCSELs

4. R&D Initiatives

Research in VCSELs to Improve Performance and Efficiency

Research in VCSELs for Communication and 3D Image Stabilization

5. Stakeholder Analysis

Supply Chain Model of the Global VCSEL Industry Main VCSEL Stakeholders - Materials, Equipment Manufacturers, and Foundries Main Companies Accelerating VCSEL Development Globally Main VCSEL Innovations Across Various Industrial Sectors

6. Developmental Strategies that Industry Participants Adopted

Regional Analysis of VCSELs

Strategic Partnerships for VCSEL Fabrication and Distribution

Strategic Partnerships for Developing VCSEL-based Applications

Strategic Partnerships Aimed at Scaling VCSEL Solutions

Investments from Chinese Firms to Enable Technology Advancements and Mass Production of VCSELs

7. Profiles of Notable Companies

Seoul Viosys Co Ltd, South Korea

VERTILAS GmbH, Germany

Vixar Inc., United States

TriLumina Corporation, United States

Alight Technologies, Denmark

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Supply Chain Consolidation

Growth Opportunity 2: VCSELs in the Mobility Sector

Growth Opportunity 3: Identifying New Opportunities

