Global Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Technology Benchmarking and Stakeholder Analysis Report 2022 Featuring Seoul Viosys, VERTILAS, Vixar, TriLumina, & Alight Technologies

The analysis shows that the telecommunications, automotive, consumer electronics, and healthcare industries are investing in VCSELs to enable emerging technologies, such as 5G, autonomous vehicles, augmented/virtual reality, and advanced medical imaging.
VCSEL is a semiconductor laser that emits laser beams perpendicular to the wafer's top surface, unlike an edge-fired laser, which emits the laser from the edge. VCSELs comprise laser diodes and Bragg reflector-based laser resonators with an active region formed by quantum wells. VCSELs typically operate in wavelengths ranging from 750 nanometers (nm) to 980 nm.
However, technology developers can achieve longer emission wavelengths in the range of a few micrometers by altering the material properties of VCSELs. They can also fabricate high-power VCSELs by varying the aperture size of the laser emission area. Original equipment manufacturers use various topologies such as monolithically integrated, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS)-based, and wafer-fused to manufacture VCSELs.
VCSELs offer higher beam stability and uniformity than competing technologies such as edge-emitting lasers, making the technology suitable for short-range datacom applications. In addition, industry participants can manufacture VCSELs using standard semiconductor processes, lowering additional costs for specialized tools and equipment.
VCSELs also showcase high adoption potential across time-of-flight applications, such as in-cabin sensing and LiDARs. With increasing R&D activities and growth opportunities, VCSELs are well-staged to capture emerging applications such as gesture recognition and people identification.
This report includes the following:
- VCSEL descriptions and trends
- Supply chain stakeholders
- The competitive landscape and regional adoption scenario
- Developmental strategies
- Industry best practices
- Intellectual property and funding analyses
- Growth opportunities and success factors
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the VCSEL Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
- Main Findings
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation of End Markets That VCSEL Impacts
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Technology Landscape
- VCSEL Technology Snapshot
- Technology Benchmarking of VCSELs
- Applications of VCSELs
- Patent Analysis of VCSELs
4. R&D Initiatives
- Research in VCSELs to Improve Performance and Efficiency
- Research in VCSELs for Communication and 3D Image Stabilization
5. Stakeholder Analysis
- Supply Chain Model of the Global VCSEL Industry
- Main VCSEL Stakeholders - Materials, Equipment Manufacturers, and Foundries
- Main Companies Accelerating VCSEL Development Globally
- Main VCSEL Innovations Across Various Industrial Sectors
6. Developmental Strategies that Industry Participants Adopted
- Regional Analysis of VCSELs
- Strategic Partnerships for VCSEL Fabrication and Distribution
- Strategic Partnerships for Developing VCSEL-based Applications
- Strategic Partnerships Aimed at Scaling VCSEL Solutions
- Investments from Chinese Firms to Enable Technology Advancements and Mass Production of VCSELs
7. Profiles of Notable Companies
- Seoul Viosys Co Ltd, South Korea
- VERTILAS GmbH, Germany
- Vixar Inc., United States
- TriLumina Corporation, United States
- Alight Technologies, Denmark
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Supply Chain Consolidation
- Growth Opportunity 2: VCSELs in the Mobility Sector
- Growth Opportunity 3: Identifying New Opportunities
