Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Automotive Transmission Systems Market to Reach $223.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Transmission Systems estimated at US$155.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$223.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Manual Transmission, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$125.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automatic Transmission segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $42.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR
The Automotive Transmission Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$42.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$48 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$30.2 Billion by the year 2030.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Transmission Systems: Powering the Propulsive System & Moving
the Automotive Industry Forward
Recent Market Activity
Impact of Economic Upheavals in the Recent Past:
A Retrospective Review
Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth
Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Market for Automotive
Transmission Systems
DCT Market Poised for Impressive Growth
Automotive Transmission Systems - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan)
BorgWarner, Inc. (USA)
Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)
FPT Industrial S.p.A. (Italy)
General Motors Company (USA)
Groupe Renault (France)
Honda Transmission Manufacturing of America, Inc. (USA)
Hyundai Motor Company (Korea)
JATCO Ltd. (Japan)
Magna International, Inc. (Canada)
GETRAG B.V. (Germany)
Oerlikon Graziano (Italy)
Ricardo Plc (UK)
Shaanxi Fast Auto Drive Group Company (China)
Subaru Corporation (Japan)
TREMEC (USA)
Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)
Xtrac Limited (UK)
ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Asia to Emerge into the Largest Production Hub for Transmission
Systems
Ease of Gear Changing On Congested Roads Drives the Shift
towards Automatic Transmission Systems
Regulatory Pressure to Improve Fuel Economy Spurs Demand for
High-Speed Transmission Systems
The Gear Count Marches on
Spiraling Focus on Hybrid Electric Vehicles Paves the Way for
Electrification of Transmission Systems
Developments in Automotive Electronics Drives Improvements in
Electronic Transmissions
Focus on Fuel Efficiency Drives Demand for Lightweight
Transmission Systems
CVT Technology Makes a Determined Comeback
Automatic Vis-à-Vis Manual Transmissions
Performance
Pricing and Maintenance Cost
Fuel Economy
Key Technology Trends in Automotive Transmissions Market
Technology Developments to Benefit the Market
Technische Universität München Develops Lightweight Torque
Vectoring Transmission
Researchers Develop Advanced Gearbox to Eliminate Need for
Clutches
Supporting Technologies Help Improve Transmission Efficiencies
Innovation in Transmission Components Surges High
Stable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities
Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries
Provides the Right Climate for Broad Based Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
