English Finnish Swedish

Aktia Bank Plc

Insider information

27 January 2023 at 3.00 p.m.

The Pillar 2 requirement for Aktia stays the same

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has on 25 January 2023 imposed a discretionary additional capital requirement (Pillar 2) under chapter 11, section 6, section 6 a, subsection 1, paragraph 1 and section 6 b, subsection 1, paragraph 1 and 2 of the Act on Credit institutions (610/2014) for Aktia Bank Plc Group. The Pillar 2 requirement is 1.25% and must be covered as follows: at least three quarters of the additional capital requirement shall be Tier 1 capital, of which at least three quarters shall be Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) in accordance with the EU Regulation on prudential requirements . The requirement is valid until further notice as of 30 June 2023 but not longer than until 30 June 2026.



The Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (CET1) of Aktia Group was 10.6% at the end of September 2022 and the capital adequacy ratio 14.7%.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:

Outi Henriksson, Chief Financial Officer, tel. +358 40 545 5810

Tommi Orpana, Chief Risk Officer, tel. +358 50 330 6346

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 September 2022 amounted to EUR 13.6 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.9 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.