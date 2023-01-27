AGF Announces New ETF and Fund Names, Sub-Advisor Addition and Risk Rating Changes

| Source: AGF Management Ltd. AGF Management Ltd.

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF) is announcing new exchange traded fund (ETF) and mutual fund names in order to better reflect the continued integration of AGF’s quantitative and fundamental investing teams. The firm is also announcing a sub-advisor addition and three risk rating changes.

New ETF Names

New Name Former Name Ticker
AGF Systematic Canadian Equity ETFAGFiQ Canadian Equity ETFQCD
AGF Systematic Emerging Markets Equity ETFAGFiQ Emerging Markets Equity ETFQEM
AGF Systematic Global ESG Factors ETFAGFiQ Global ESG Factors ETFQEF
AGF Systematic Global Infrastructure ETFAGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETFQIF
AGF Systematic Global Multi-Sector Bond ETFAGFiQ Global Multi-Sector Bond ETFQGB
AGF Systematic International Equity ETFAGFiQ International Equity ETFQIE
AGF Systematic US Equity ETFAGFiQ US Equity ETFQUS
AGF US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETFAGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETFQBTL

Sub-Advisor Addition

Effective today, AGF Investments LLC has been named sub-advisor to the following seven Canadian listed ETFs: AGF Systematic Canadian Equity ETF, AGF Systematic Emerging Markets Equity ETF, AGF Systematic Global ESG Factors ETF, AGF Systematic Global Infrastructure ETF, AGF Systematic Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF, AGF Systematic International Equity ETF and AGF Systematic US Equity ETF.

New Mutual Fund Names

New Name Former Name
AGF Canadian Dividend Income FundAGFiQ Canadian Dividend Income Fund
AGF North American Dividend Income ClassAGFiQ North American Dividend Income Class
AGF North American Dividend Income FundAGFiQ North American Dividend Income Fund
AGF U.S. Sector ClassAGFiQ U.S. Sector Class

Risk Rating Changes

AGF also announced the following risk rating changes to its fund line-up, effective today.

Fund Name Fund Ticker Previous Risk Rating Revised Risk Rating
AGF Systematic International Equity ETF (Formerly AGFiQ International Equity ETF)QIELow to Medium   Medium
AGF Systematic Global Infrastructure ETF (Formerly AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF)QIFLow to Medium   Medium
AGF Systematic Global ESG Factors ETF (Formerly AGFiQ Global ESG Factors ETF)QEFLow to Medium   Medium

These risk rating changes are the result of an annual review conducted by AGF using the prescribed risk classification methodology. No material changes have been made to the investment objectives, strategies, or management of AGF Systematic International Equity ETF, AGF Systematic Global Infrastructure ETF or AGF Systematic Global ESG Factors ETF.

Further information about the AGF ETFs can be found at AGF.com.

This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm delivering excellence in investing in the public and private markets through its three distinct business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Private Capital and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach focused on providing an exceptional client experience and incorporating sound responsible and sustainable practices. The firm’s investment solutions, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $40 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment
Director, Corporate Communications
416-865-4160
amanda.marchment@agf.com 