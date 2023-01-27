New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Recreational Vehicles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p090560/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Recreational Vehicles Market to Reach $49.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Recreational Vehicles estimated at US$32.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$49.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.6% over the period 2022-2030. Towable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$31.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Motorhomes segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR
The Recreational Vehicles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 4.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Nature Deprived Modern Lifestyles Ignites the Focus on the "
Great Outdoors"
Human Trend towards Reconnecting with Nature Encourages
Adventure Road Travel & Car Camping
RVs: Automobiles Prefect for the Great Outdoors
Recent Market Activity
Growth of the Travel & Tourism Industry Higher than Global GDP
Provides a Favorable Platform for Growth
How the RV Industry was Ravaged by the 2007-09 Recession:
A Retrospective Review
Recreational Vehicles - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
End of Mass Tourism & Search for Alternative Sustainable
Tourism Bodes Well for RV Tourism
Development of Outdoor Recreational Infrastructure to Fuel Growth
Affluent Aging Population Seeking Exotic Vacations &
Experiences to Spur Growth Prospects
Home is Where You Park It!: "RVing" Lifestyles Fuel Demand for
Motorhomes
Focus on Active Outdoor Life Spurs RV Ownership among Younger
People
Oil Price Break to Catalyze Growth in the RV Market
Rise in the Number of HNW Individuals Spur Demand for Luxury
Vacation RVs
Innovation in RV Design & Style to Benefit Market Growth
Expanding Middle Class Population to Benefit Overland Camper
Travel in Asia
RV Tourism Gains Steady Momentum in China
Workamping & Extreme Remote Working Trend Brings in a Lucrative
Base of Younger Full-Time RVers
Electric RVs - The Future of Sustainable Drive Tourism
Growing Popularity of RV Rental Services: A Challenge to Market
Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
