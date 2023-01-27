2023 Outlook on the VISTA Inhibitor Market: Featuring Curis, Epitomics, Hummingbird Bioscience, ImmuNext and Kineta Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global VISTA Inhibitor Clinical Trials & Market Opportunity Insight 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Report Highlights:

Market Potential Of VISTA Inhibitors

Market Commercialization Assessment Scenario

Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements

Global VISTA Inhibitors Clinical Pipeline By Biomarker, Indication, Company, Country & Phase

Global VISTA Inhibitors Market Dynamics

Insight On 15 Companies Involved In Development Of VISTA Inhibiting Drugs

Role Of VISTA As Inhibitory & Costimulatory Checkpoint

Immunotherapy has become one of the pillars of cancer treatment along with the three conventional treatment approaches: surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy.

This has largely been made possible because of the promising results this new modality has shown when targetin immune checkpoint proteins, modulators of the body's immune system. CTLA-4 and PD-1 were the first checkpoint proteins to be identified and with vigorous efforts, we have entered a new era where more novel immune checkpoints have been identified.

The VISTA protein is one of these newer proteins that have been identified. Through preclinical and clinical studies, VISTA has shown its applications to be used in the treatment of diseases where the immune system plays a central role.

VISTA wields inhibitory effects on the immune system and helps control its activities. This can be especially detrimental in the case of cancer, where the patient's inbuilt immune system is important for fighting the disease. Inhibition of the VISTA has therefore come to light in regards to cancer and a number of VISTA-directed drugs have been developed and have entered clinical trials in the past few years.

One of these is CI-8993, a first-in-class VISTA inhibitor developed by Janssen and ImmuNext as part of a collaboration agreement. The candidate is now licensed to Curis, who is working ImmuNext to develop and commercialize the drug once it gets approval.

With two anti-VISTA drugs in its portfolio, Curis is one of the frontrunners in the R&D landscape for developing therapeutics against VISTA. Similar to other immune checkpoints, VISTA inhibitors have been theorized to generate favorable results when used in combination with inhibitors of other checkpoint protein.

To verify this, clinical trials are now being conducted globally and promising results are expected. Merck, which does not have a VISTA inhibitor under development, has signed collaboration agreements with developers of some VISTA inhibitors and as part of the agreement, Merck will supply them with its blockbuster PD-1 inhibitor Keytruda (Pembrolizumab) to assess the synergized anti-cancer effects of both VISTA and PD-1 inhibition in solid cancers.

Research studies have confirmed that VISTA and PD-1 exert their effects in a non-overlapping fashion which is why simultaneous inhibition of the drugs is expected to demonstrate highly favorable results. Research and development activities for VISTA inhibitors are still in their nascent phases and not a lot of companies have been reported to be working on these. It has been estimated that there are not more than 10 candidates in the early stages of clinical trials which have been developed by different pharmaceutical companies and small biotechnological companies around the world.

This can be rightly attributed to the absence of commercially available VISTA inhibitors, thereby a lack of information about its commercial performance and other real-world data. This can also be accredited to the dearth of candidates in later phases of clinical trials because VISTA's information and popularity as a therapeutic target are still less.

In addition to cancer, preclinical trials also been conducted to assess its utility in the treatment of diseases where the immune system needs to be stimulated to manage the condition. Research studies have also identified that treatment with VISTA agonist can inhibit inflammation and increase tolerance.

Therefore, many experimental VISTA agonists have been evaluated in animal models of rheumatoid arthritis and GvHD which have demonstrated favorable results, giving rise to another indication where targeting VISTA can be helpful. According to the global clinical trials database, none of the reported VISTA-targeting drug candidates have been indicated for the treatment of such inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, hence research and development activities are needed to be directed towards these to increase the usability of targeting VISTA.

The identification VISTA as an inhibitor and a costimulator of the immune system brought along with it the excitement about the development of potential new therapies and this idea has translated into clinical trials as well.

Cancer is a highly prevalent disease and accounts for a majority of disease-related deaths in the world, therefore new treatment strategies are required to manage the disease. Moreover, with its emerging potential role in the treatment of autoimmune diseases, VISTA has been surprising researchers with new information in every research study.

The protein holds much potential, which remains largely untapped, and is expected to be highly successful in the market once it gets approved as has been the case with previous inhibitors of novel checkpoints.

Key Topics Covered:

1. VISTA: An Emerging Immune Checkpoint

1.1 Introduction to VISTA Inhibition

1.2 Structure & Biology Of VISTA Protein

1.3 Mechanism Of Action Of VISTA Inhibitors

2. VISTA Inhibition v/s Conventional Immune Checkpoints Inhibitors

3. Dual Role Of VISTA As Inhibitory & Costimulatory Checkpoint

3.1 VISTA As Inhibitory Immune Checkpoint

3.2 VISTA As Costimulatory Checkpoint

4. Significance Of VISTA In Cancer

4.1 Role Of VlSTA In Facilitating Cancer Progression

4.2 VISTA As Potential Cancer Biomarker

5. VISTA As Therapeutic Target In Autoimmunity

6. Market Potential Of VISTA Inhibitors

6.1 Market Commercialization Assessment Scenario

6.2 Investigational VISTA Inhibitors In Pipeline

6.3 Recent Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements

7. Global VISTA Inhibitors Clinical Pipeline Overview

7.1 By Biomarker Target

7.2 By Country

7.3 By Indication

7.4 By Organization

7.5 By Phase

8. Global VISTA Inhibitors Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase

8.1 Preclinical

8.2 Phase I

8.3 Phase I/II

8.4 Phase III

9. Global VISTA Inhibitors Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Drivers & Opportunities

9.2 Market Challenges & Restraints

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Adimab

10.2 Apexigen

10.3 Aurigene Discovery Technologies

10.4 Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas

10.5 Curis

10.6 Epitomics

10.7 Hummingbird Bioscience

10.8 ImmuNext

10.9 Kineta

10.10 Korea Drug Development Fund

10.11 Merck

10.12 Pierre Fabre

10.13 PharmAbcine

10.14 Sensei Biotherapeutics

10.15 Washington University



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3c7gb5-vista?w=12