New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Reinforced Plastics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092426/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Reinforced Plastics Market to Reach $314.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Reinforced Plastics estimated at US$240.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$314.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Carbon Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$75.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Glass Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $70.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR



The Reinforced Plastics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$70.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$56 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 2.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 89 Featured)

- 3B Fiberglass Company

- A. Schulman Inc.

- BASF SE

- China Jushi Co. Ltd.

- Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (CPIC)

- Continental Structural Plastics Inc.

- Core Molding Technologies Inc.

- Dow Inc.

- DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings BV

- Fiber Reinforced Plastics (NZ) Ltd.

- Fiberset Inc.

- Hanwha Advanced Materials Corporation

- Haysite Reinforced Plastics

- Hexcel Corporation

- Kuraray Co. Ltd.

- McClarin Plastics LLC

- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

- Owens Corning Inc.

- PolyOne Corporation

- PPG Industries Inc.

- SGL Group - The Carbon Company

- Solvay S.A.

- Taishan Fiberglass Inc.

- Teijin Ltd.

- Toho Tenax Co. Ltd.

- Toray Industries Inc.

- Washington Penn Plastic Co. Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092426/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Reinforced Plastics: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Growing Use Case Across Core Sectors: Cornerstone for Present

and Future Growth

Thrust towards Lightweight Materials Creates Fertile

Environment for Market Expansion

Key Benefits Offered Augment Market Prospects

Low Weight

High Strength, Stiffness & Resiliency

Low Thermal Expansion & Thermal Insulation

Resistance to Corrosive Elements

Resistance to Magnetic & Electric Forces

Chemical Inertness

Design, Fabrication & Installation Flexibilities

Life Time Cost Savings

Future Prospects Remain Optimistic

Asia-Pacific Evolves into Most Important Regional Market

China Plays Pivotal Role in Asia-Pacific’s Predominance

Revenue Contribution of Developed Regions Remains Robust

Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on Reinforced Plastics Market

Stable Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Reinforced Plastics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3B-the Fiberglass Company (Belgium)

A. Schulman, Inc. (USA)

BASF SE (Germany)

China Jushi Co., Ltd. (China)

Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (CPIC) (China)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (USA)

DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings BV (Turkey)

DowDuPont Inc. (USA)

Fiber Reinforced Plastics (NZ) Ltd. (New Zealand)

Fiberset Incorporated (USA)

Hanwha Advanced Materials Corporation (South Korea)

Haysite Reinforced Plastics (USA)

Hexcel Corporation (USA)

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)

McClarin Plastics LLC (USA)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Owens Corning, Inc. (USA)

PolyOne Corporation (USA)

PPG Industries, Inc. (USA)

Saint-Gobain SA (France)

SGL Group - The Carbon Company (Germany)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (China)

Teijin Ltd. (Japan)

Continental Structural Plastics Inc. (USA)

Toho Tenax Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

Washington Penn Plastic Co., Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Demand for Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Drives

Market Growth

Select Applications of GFRP by End-Use Sector: A Snapshot

Technological Advancements Enhance Appeal & Image

Bright Outlook for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market

Factors Driving Consumption Growth of CFRP

Thermoplastic CFRP to Make Robust Gains

PAN Remains the Key Raw Material

Research on High-Strength CFRPs to Reduce Waste

Cost of Carbon Fiber - A Major Limiting Factor

Long Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Gain Share in

Demanding Applications

Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene - A Cut Above the Rest

Glass-Carbon Fiber Hybrid Composites Gain Prominence

Transportation/Automotive: The Most Important End-Use Sector

End-Use Sector

Reinforced Plastics to Emerge as Mainstream Materials for

Automakers

Development of Innovative Technologies for Carbon Fiber Usage

in Mass Production

Sustained Thrust on CO2 Reductions Fuels Uptake of Reinforced

Plastics

Growing Interest in Fuel Efficient Vehicles Augments Demand

Reinforced Thermoplastics - The Ultimate Choice of Car Makers

Growing Importance of Versatile Composites in Modern

Construction Projects Favors Market Prospects

Key Drivers of Reinforced Plastics in Building & Construction

Sector in a Nutshell

GFRP Set to Emerge as Mainstream Construction Material

CFRP Finds Increased Usage in Construction Projects

Uptrend in the Construction Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth

Reinforced Plastics to Make Inroads into Electrical &

Electronic Industry

Consumer Products: A Niche Market for Reinforced Plastics

CFRP Evolves into Core Material in High-End Consumer Products

Reinforced Plastics Suffice Lightweighting Needs of Aerospace &

Defense Manufacturers

Reinforced Plastics Find Favor in Aircraft Interiors

Reinforced Plastics Gain Impetus in Marine Applications

Corrosion Resistant Equipment: An Established End-Use Vertical

Reinforced Plastics Assume Critical Importance in Wind Energy

Domain

Trend towards Longer Blades Bodes Well for Carbon Fiber

Composites Market

A Comparative Analysis for Carbon Fiber & Glass Fibers in Wind

Energy Applications

Reinforced Plastics Go Natural

Biodegradable Composites: Truly Natural



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Construction by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electrical & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Electrical & Electronics

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reinforced Plastics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Reinforced Plastics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Reinforced Plastics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carbon Fiber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Carbon Fiber by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Carbon Fiber by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glass Fiber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Glass Fiber by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Glass Fiber by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aramid Fiber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Aramid Fiber by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Aramid Fiber by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Fiber Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Fiber Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Fiber Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermosets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Thermosets by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Thermosets by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoplastics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Thermoplastics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Thermoplastics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 37: World Reinforced Plastics Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Reinforced Plastics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reinforced Plastics by End-Use - Automotive, Construction,

Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Reinforced Plastics by

End-Use - Automotive, Construction, Electrical & Electronics,

Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Reinforced Plastics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reinforced Plastics by Fiber Type - Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber,

Aramid Fiber and Other Fiber Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Reinforced Plastics by Fiber

Type - Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber, Aramid Fiber and Other Fiber

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Reinforced Plastics by

Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon

Fiber, Glass Fiber, Aramid Fiber and Other Fiber Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reinforced Plastics by Polymers - Thermosets and Thermoplastics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Reinforced Plastics by

Polymers - Thermosets and Thermoplastics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Reinforced Plastics by

Polymers - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermosets

and Thermoplastics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reinforced Plastics by End-Use - Automotive, Construction,

Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Reinforced Plastics by

End-Use - Automotive, Construction, Electrical & Electronics,

Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Reinforced Plastics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reinforced Plastics by Fiber Type - Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber,

Aramid Fiber and Other Fiber Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Reinforced Plastics by

Fiber Type - Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber, Aramid Fiber and Other

Fiber Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Reinforced Plastics by

Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon

Fiber, Glass Fiber, Aramid Fiber and Other Fiber Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reinforced Plastics by Polymers - Thermosets and Thermoplastics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Reinforced Plastics by

Polymers - Thermosets and Thermoplastics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Reinforced Plastics by

Polymers - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermosets

and Thermoplastics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Reinforced Plastics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reinforced Plastics by End-Use - Automotive, Construction,

Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Reinforced Plastics by

End-Use - Automotive, Construction, Electrical & Electronics,

Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Reinforced Plastics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reinforced Plastics by Fiber Type - Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber,

Aramid Fiber and Other Fiber Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Reinforced Plastics by

Fiber Type - Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber, Aramid Fiber and Other

Fiber Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Reinforced Plastics by

Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon

Fiber, Glass Fiber, Aramid Fiber and Other Fiber Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reinforced Plastics by Polymers - Thermosets and Thermoplastics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Reinforced Plastics by

Polymers - Thermosets and Thermoplastics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Reinforced Plastics by

Polymers - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermosets

and Thermoplastics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Reinforced Plastics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reinforced Plastics by End-Use - Automotive, Construction,

Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Reinforced Plastics by

End-Use - Automotive, Construction, Electrical & Electronics,

Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Reinforced Plastics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reinforced Plastics by Fiber Type - Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber,

Aramid Fiber and Other Fiber Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Reinforced Plastics by

Fiber Type - Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber, Aramid Fiber and Other

Fiber Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Reinforced Plastics by

Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon

Fiber, Glass Fiber, Aramid Fiber and Other Fiber Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reinforced Plastics by Polymers - Thermosets and Thermoplastics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Reinforced Plastics by

Polymers - Thermosets and Thermoplastics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Reinforced Plastics by

Polymers - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermosets

and Thermoplastics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Reinforced Plastics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reinforced Plastics by End-Use - Automotive, Construction,

Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Reinforced Plastics by

End-Use - Automotive, Construction, Electrical & Electronics,

Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Reinforced Plastics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reinforced Plastics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Reinforced Plastics by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Reinforced Plastics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reinforced Plastics by Fiber Type - Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber,

Aramid Fiber and Other Fiber Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Reinforced Plastics by

Fiber Type - Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber, Aramid Fiber and Other

Fiber Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Reinforced Plastics by

Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon

Fiber, Glass Fiber, Aramid Fiber and Other Fiber Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reinforced Plastics by Polymers - Thermosets and Thermoplastics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Reinforced Plastics by

Polymers - Thermosets and Thermoplastics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Reinforced Plastics by

Polymers - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermosets

and Thermoplastics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Reinforced Plastics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reinforced Plastics by End-Use - Automotive, Construction,

Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Reinforced Plastics by

End-Use - Automotive, Construction, Electrical & Electronics,

Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Reinforced Plastics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reinforced Plastics by Fiber Type - Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber,

Aramid Fiber and Other Fiber Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Reinforced Plastics by

Fiber Type - Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber, Aramid Fiber and Other

Fiber Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Reinforced Plastics by

Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon

Fiber, Glass Fiber, Aramid Fiber and Other Fiber Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reinforced Plastics by Polymers - Thermosets and Thermoplastics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Reinforced Plastics by

Polymers - Thermosets and Thermoplastics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Reinforced Plastics by

Polymers - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermosets

and Thermoplastics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Reinforced Plastics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reinforced Plastics by End-Use - Automotive, Construction,

Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Reinforced Plastics by

End-Use - Automotive, Construction, Electrical & Electronics,

Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Reinforced Plastics

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reinforced Plastics by Fiber Type - Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber,

Aramid Fiber and Other Fiber Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Reinforced Plastics by

Fiber Type - Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber, Aramid Fiber and Other

Fiber Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Reinforced Plastics

by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon

Fiber, Glass Fiber, Aramid Fiber and Other Fiber Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reinforced Plastics by Polymers - Thermosets and Thermoplastics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Reinforced Plastics by

Polymers - Thermosets and Thermoplastics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Reinforced Plastics

by Polymers - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thermosets and Thermoplastics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reinforced Plastics by End-Use - Automotive, Construction,

Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Reinforced Plastics by

End-Use - Automotive, Construction, Electrical & Electronics,

Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Reinforced Plastics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reinforced Plastics by Fiber Type - Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber,

Aramid Fiber and Other Fiber Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Reinforced Plastics by

Fiber Type - Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber, Aramid Fiber and Other

Fiber Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Reinforced Plastics by

Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon

Fiber, Glass Fiber, Aramid Fiber and Other Fiber Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reinforced Plastics by Polymers - Thermosets and Thermoplastics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Reinforced Plastics by

Polymers - Thermosets and Thermoplastics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Reinforced Plastics by

Polymers - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermosets

and Thermoplastics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Reinforced Plastics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reinforced Plastics by End-Use - Automotive, Construction,

Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense and Other



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092426/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________