EReader Market Growth USD 84.06 Million by 2028 | Future Investment, Expansion Plan, Market Dynamics, Key Players | Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

Pune, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EReader market report is knowledge and experience shared by industry experts to take correct decisions for manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies. The report includes a worldwide study with top players in the market, growth in the near future, revenue and share in the market, challenges, and opportunities in the past and future.

EReader market report offers segmentation by product type, application, regional breakup, market size, volume, and value. This report has delivered the key development plans, such as innovative trends and expansions, strengthening of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product invention, and geographical development, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence.

The global eReader market size was valued at USD 237.74 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of -15.91% during the forecast period, reaching USD 84.06 million by 2028.



Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Key players in the global market include: -

Onyx Boox

PocketBook

Kobo

Tolino

TrekStor

Pandigital

Icarus

Barnes＆Noble

Sony

Amazon

Bookeen

Segmentation by Types: -

Below 6 Inch

6 to 10 Inch

Above 10 Inch

Segmentation by Applications: -

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the EReader market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

