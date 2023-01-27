New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Spices and Seasonings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284872/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Spices and Seasonings Market to Reach $20.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Spices and Seasonings estimated at US$15.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Herbs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Spices segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR
The Spices and Seasonings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2030.
- Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
- Ariake Japan Company Limited
- Asenzya
- B&G Foods, Inc.
- Fuchs North America
- Golden West Specialty Foods, Inc.
- Griffith Foods, Inc.
- Harris Freeman & Company Inc.
- McCormick & Co., Inc.
- Mehran Spice & Food Industries
- Old Mansion Foods
- Old World Spices & Seasonings
- Oregon Spice Company
- Rocky Mountain Spice Company
- S&B Foods Inc.
- Synthite Industries Ltd.
- The Bart Ingredients Company Ltd.
- The Spice Way
- Vanns Spices Ltd.
- Victoria Gourmet, Inc.
- Williams Foods, Inc.
- Wixon
- Xcell International Corp.
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Spices and Seasonings: Imparting Flavor, Aroma, and Good Health
to Food in Fresh, Dried, Broken, Whole, and Powdered Form
Spices and Seasonings: Essential Building Blocks of Flavor and
Taste in Food
Trends & Drivers in a Nutshell
Market Challenges in a Nutshell
Popular Flavor Trends in a Nutshell
Major Spice Producing Countries Worldwide
Leading Spice Producing Countries and the Respective Spices
Grown in the Country
Onions and Dehydrated Onions: China and India Lead Global
Onions Production, while the United States Dominate Dehydrated
Onions
Mustard Seeds: Canada is the Leading Producer Worldwide
Pepper: Vietnam Dominates Global Production, followed by India
Sesame Seeds: Tanzania is the Leading Producer Worldwide
Paprika: China Dominates Global Production
Cinnamon: Indonesia and China Lead Global Production
India Leads Cumin Exports, while Guatemala Dominates Cardamom
Production
Global Market Outlook
Developed Countries Dominate, While Developing Countries
Spearhead Growth
Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)
Ariake Japan Company Limited (Japan)
Asenzya (USA)
British Pepper & Spice Company Limited (The United Kingdom)
B&G Foods, Inc. (USA)
CaJohns Fiery Foods (USA)
Char Crust, Inc. (USA)
Frontier Natural Products Co-op. (USA)
Fuchs North America (USA)
Golden West Specialty Foods, Inc. (USA)
Goya Foods, Inc. (USA)
Griffith Foods, Inc. (USA)
Harris Freeman & Company Inc. (USA)
Italpepe srl (Italy)
K?I?S CO. Ltd. (Japan)
McCormick & Co., Inc. (USA)
Lawry’s (USA)
Mehran Spice & Food Industries (Pakistan)
Neptune Food Products Ltd. (Israel)
Newly Weds Foods, Inc. (USA)
Old Mansion Foods (USA)
Old World Spices & Seasonings (USA)
Oregon Spice Company (USA)
Rocky Mountain Spice Company (USA)
S&B Foods Inc. (Japan)
Synthite Industries Ltd. (India)
The Bart Ingredients Company Ltd. (The United Kingdom)
The Spice Way (USA)
Vanns Spices Ltd. (USA)
Victoria Gourmet, Inc. (USA)
WILD Flavors GmbH (Germany)
Williams Foods, Inc. (USA)
Wixon (USA)
Xcell International Corp. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Popularity of Spices as Natural Ingredients with
Exceptional Ability to Transform Simple Dish into a Special
Cuisine Drives Healthy Market Growth
Commonly Used Spices in Ethnic Cuisine: Common Name, Botanical
Name, and Part of the Plant
Flavor/Taste Profile of Select Spices and Herbs
Growing Preference for Mexican, Asian, and Middle Eastern
Cuisine Benefit Demand
Bold Spices Benefit from Growing Appetite for International
Cuisine with Authentic Ethnic Flavors
Pepper: The King of Spices Sets the Tone for Growth of the
Global Spice Market
Uses of Various Pepper Types
The Urgent Need to Enable Effective Maintenance of Health and
Wellbeing the Natural Way: Foundation for Market Expansion
Determining the Significance of Culinary Spices and Herbs in
Health Maintenance
Changing Lifestyles Drive Robust Demand for Spices with Medical
Properties
Spices and Herbs and their Antimicrobial Components
Herbs and Spices as Antioxidant Additives in Food Preparations
Focus on Disease Prevention than Treatment Boosts Demand for
Various Therapeutic Spices
Spices Show the Thermogenic Way to Healthy Living
Cinnamon: Health and Wellness Benefits
Oregano: Medical Properties and Benefits
Ginger: Health and Wellness Benefits
Garlic: The Wonder Spice of the World
Rising Women Employment and the Resulting Preference for
Convenience Cooking Boosts Consumption
Savory: A Flavor to Savor
Herbs and Spices Provide Sustainable Therapeutic Solution in
Poultry Production and Health, Augurs Well for the Market
Burgeoning Demand from the Food Industry Provides Growth
Opportunities for Various Spices and Seasonings
Growing Popularity of Organic Food and Beverages Spurs Demand
for Organic Spices and Seasonings
Carotenoid Pigments Content and Other Benefits Drive Demand for
Paprika
Antidepressant, Antiseptic, Antioxidant and Anticonvulsant
Properties Drive Demand for Saffron despite the High Cost
Extensive Application as a Flavoring Agent Drives Growth in
Oleoresin Consumption
The Low Salt Trend Drive Proliferation of Salt-less and Reduced
Salt Spice Mixtures
Value-Added Spices Kindles Market Growth
Increasing Focus on Weight Management Spurs Demand for Spices
that Aid Weight Loss
Select Spices and Herbs that Aid Weight Loss
Obesity Factsheet
Spice-Based Natural Essential Oils: The Future of Preservatives
Spice Oils Find Increasing Applications in Beauty, Hygiene, and
Pharma Products
FLAVO DROP: A Recent Innovation in Spice World
Spice Dispensers & Mills Bundled with Spices
Paprikum Spice Grinder for Dried Spices: A Recent Innovation
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Ballooning Global Population and Exponential Increase in
Urbanization
Aging Population: A Weighty Growth Driver
Growing Middle Class Population
India & China: Important Potential Future Markets
Contaminated Spice Imports: A Growing Concern
Common Microorganisms Found in Spices
Tackling the Burden of Food Borne Illnesses
Major Procurement Concerns Impede Growth Prospects for the
Spices Market
