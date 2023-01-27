New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098271/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Smart Sensors Market to Reach $171.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smart Sensors estimated at US$42.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$171.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Smart Flow Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19% CAGR and reach US$77.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Smart Pressure Sensors segment is readjusted to a revised 19.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.9% CAGR
The Smart Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$28.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.4% and 16.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 213 Featured)
- ABB
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Delphi Automotive Plc
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- NXP Semiconductors
- Omron Corp.
- Raytek Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmBH
- Schneider Electric SE
- Sensata Technologies Inc.
- SICK AG
- Siemens AG
- Smart Sensors Inc.
- Vishay Intertechnology Inc.
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Recent Market Activity
Sensors - A Prelude
Introduction to Smart Sensors
Smart Sensors Market over the Years
The IoT Phenomenon Necessitates Usage of Smart Sensors
Smart Sensors Witness Demand from Various Application Markets
Energy Efficient Miniaturized Sensors in Demand
MEMS - Enjoys Highest Popularity among All Sectors
Smart Sensing Improves Manufacturing Efficiencies
Initiating Maintenance Protocols and Predicting Equipment Failures
Sensors to Control, Monitor and Improve Processes
Maintenance of Historical Records, Logs and Regulatory Compliance
Sending Irregularities and Quality Standards Notifications
Automatically
Predictive Monitoring, Analytics and Informatics with Smart
Sensors
More Information Quickly and Easily
Rapidly Developing Sensor Technology Landscape
IoT for Analyzing and Unearthing Big Data
Smart Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Enhance Responsiveness and Fasten Flow of Information
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Smart Flow Sensors Market - The Largest Revenue Contributor
A Look into Key End-Use Opportunities for Flow Sensors
Healthy Outlook for Flow Meters to Benefit Demand for Smart
Flow Sensors
Opportunity Indicator
Smart Pressure Sensors - The Fastest Growing Product Segment
Review of Key End-Use Opportunities for Smart Pressure Sensors
Smart Temperature Sensors
Miniature Temperature Sensors Grow in Popularity
Key Application Areas for Temperature Sensors
Digital/Smart Load Cells - A Budding Market
MEMS Technology Expands Opportunities for Smart Sensors
Wireless Smart Sensors Gaining Traction
Smart Grid Sensors - North America Dominates
Automotive Market - Opportunities Galore
Weight Reduction of Automobiles to Drive Demand for Light-
Weight and Smaller Smart Sensors
Integration of Safety & Control Technologies in Automobiles on
the Rise - Bodes Well for Automotive Sensors Market
Critical Role of Smart Sensors in Collision Avoidance Systems
Airbags - A Key Application Area for Smart Sensors in
Automotive Market
Opportunity Indicators
Growing Integration of TPMS Drives Demand for Smart Pressure
Sensors
Intelligent Sensors for Smart Cars
Deployment of Smart Sensors Capable of "feeling" the Surroundings
Leveraging Advanced Analytics to Make Systems that ’Think’
Intelligently
Balancing Innovation and Security to Steer the Road Ahead
Opportunity Indicator for Smart Pressure Sensors in Automotive
Market
Growing Penetration of MEMS Pressure Sensors in Automotive Segment
MEMS/MST Application Opportunities in Vehicle Diagnostic/
Monitoring Systems
Projected Rise in Automotive Demand & Subsequent Rise in
Production Bodes Well for Smart Sensors Market
Opportunity Indicators
Resurgence in Manufacturing/Industrial Sector Boosts Demand for
Smart Sensors in Production/Processing Activity and Machinery
Applications
Process Industries - A Major Market for Pressure Sensors
Automation of Industrial Processes to Benefit Industrial
Position Sensors
Optimizing Energy Consumption in Manufacturing Plants: A Key
Growth Driver for Smart Flow Sensors
Position Sensors in Machine Tools to Witness Growth
Opportunity Indicators
Smart Sensors Predict Machinery Malfunctions
Smart Sensors Ensure Reduced Industrial Emissions
Oil & Gas Industry Presents Strong Growth Opportunities for
Smart Sensors
Oil & Gas - A Major Market for Smart Pressure Sensors
Booming Shale Gas Extraction - A Boon for Smart Temperature
Sensors Market
Untapped Opportunities for Position Sensors in the Oil & Gas
Industry
Rising Focus on Wind Energy to Benefit Position Sensors Used in
Wind Turbines
Opportunity Indicator
Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive
Demand for Electronic Components
Inline Electronics Inspection with 3D Smart Sensors
Blue Laser for Cleaner Profiles
Sensor Firmware Customization
Gocator Emulator - A ’Virtual Sensor’ Testing Environment
Increasing Demand for High-End Smartphones & Tablet PCs Boosts
Demand for Multi-Functional Sensors
Increasing Usage in Defense, Academic and Aerospace Sectors
Medicine - Another High Growth Potential Market for Smart Sensors
Smart Packaging Sensors in Safeguarding Foods and Drugs
Future Applications
Novel Technologies Redefine Market Dynamics - A Look into Key
Technology Developments over the Years
Sensors Become Smaller and Smarter
Nano-Sensor Technology Demonstrate Bright Future Prospects
Conventional Technologies Lose Share to Modern Technologies in
Flow Sensors Market
Technology Developments in Pressure Sensors Market Over the Years
Micromachined Solutions Overshadows Mechanical Sensors Market
Micromachined Solutions Overshadows Mechanical Sensors Market
Smart Dust Technology Opens up New Avenues for Smart Sensors
Wireless and Implantable Sensors - A Breakthrough in Medicine
Smart Sensors & Their Use in ’Thought Controlled Computing’
Applications - A Reality or Myth
Integrated RFID Sensors - A Promising Market
Multi-Functional Spintronic Smart Sensors - A Glimpse of the
Future
Plug and Play Smart TEDS Sensors - An Overview
Bluetooth Technology Spurs Growth in Smart Sensors Market
Intelligent Products - Ongoing Trend in Process Pressure
Transmitter Industry
Smart Adaptable Interfaces Offer Cost Effective Alternative
BiSS - A Low Cost Interface
Manufacturers Seek Cost-Focused Approach
Growing Applications & Technology Advancements Attract New Players
Customer Service and Specialization: An Emerging Strategy
Smart Sensors - Corporate Security and Counter-Terrorism
Interface Standards - No Longer a Contentious Issue?
Sensors Market - Competitive Scenario
Companies in Expansion Mode through M&A Activities
Smart Sensors Drive Manufacturers towards Smart Strategies
Identifying the Appropriate Strategic Move
Global Smart Sensors Market to Reach $171.1 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
