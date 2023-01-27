New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098271/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Smart Sensors Market to Reach $171.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smart Sensors estimated at US$42.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$171.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Smart Flow Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19% CAGR and reach US$77.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Smart Pressure Sensors segment is readjusted to a revised 19.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.9% CAGR



The Smart Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$28.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.4% and 16.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 213 Featured)

- ABB

- Analog Devices Inc.

- Delphi Automotive Plc

- Eaton Corporation Plc

- Honeywell International, Inc.

- Infineon Technologies AG

- NXP Semiconductors

- Omron Corp.

- Raytek Corp.

- Robert Bosch GmBH

- Schneider Electric SE

- Sensata Technologies Inc.

- SICK AG

- Siemens AG

- Smart Sensors Inc.

- Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

- Yokogawa Electric Corp.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Recent Market Activity

Sensors - A Prelude

Introduction to Smart Sensors

Smart Sensors Market over the Years

The IoT Phenomenon Necessitates Usage of Smart Sensors

Smart Sensors Witness Demand from Various Application Markets

Energy Efficient Miniaturized Sensors in Demand

MEMS - Enjoys Highest Popularity among All Sectors

Smart Sensing Improves Manufacturing Efficiencies

Initiating Maintenance Protocols and Predicting Equipment Failures

Sensors to Control, Monitor and Improve Processes

Maintenance of Historical Records, Logs and Regulatory Compliance

Sending Irregularities and Quality Standards Notifications

Automatically

Predictive Monitoring, Analytics and Informatics with Smart

Sensors

More Information Quickly and Easily

Rapidly Developing Sensor Technology Landscape

IoT for Analyzing and Unearthing Big Data

Smart Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Enhance Responsiveness and Fasten Flow of Information

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Smart Flow Sensors Market - The Largest Revenue Contributor

A Look into Key End-Use Opportunities for Flow Sensors

Healthy Outlook for Flow Meters to Benefit Demand for Smart

Flow Sensors

Opportunity Indicator

Smart Pressure Sensors - The Fastest Growing Product Segment

Review of Key End-Use Opportunities for Smart Pressure Sensors

Smart Temperature Sensors

Miniature Temperature Sensors Grow in Popularity

Key Application Areas for Temperature Sensors

Digital/Smart Load Cells - A Budding Market

MEMS Technology Expands Opportunities for Smart Sensors

Wireless Smart Sensors Gaining Traction

Smart Grid Sensors - North America Dominates

Automotive Market - Opportunities Galore

Weight Reduction of Automobiles to Drive Demand for Light-

Weight and Smaller Smart Sensors

Integration of Safety & Control Technologies in Automobiles on

the Rise - Bodes Well for Automotive Sensors Market

Critical Role of Smart Sensors in Collision Avoidance Systems

Airbags - A Key Application Area for Smart Sensors in

Automotive Market

Opportunity Indicators

Growing Integration of TPMS Drives Demand for Smart Pressure

Sensors

Intelligent Sensors for Smart Cars

Deployment of Smart Sensors Capable of "feeling" the Surroundings

Leveraging Advanced Analytics to Make Systems that ’Think’

Intelligently

Balancing Innovation and Security to Steer the Road Ahead

Opportunity Indicator for Smart Pressure Sensors in Automotive

Market

Growing Penetration of MEMS Pressure Sensors in Automotive Segment

MEMS/MST Application Opportunities in Vehicle Diagnostic/

Monitoring Systems

Projected Rise in Automotive Demand & Subsequent Rise in

Production Bodes Well for Smart Sensors Market

Opportunity Indicators

Resurgence in Manufacturing/Industrial Sector Boosts Demand for

Smart Sensors in Production/Processing Activity and Machinery

Applications

Process Industries - A Major Market for Pressure Sensors

Automation of Industrial Processes to Benefit Industrial

Position Sensors

Optimizing Energy Consumption in Manufacturing Plants: A Key

Growth Driver for Smart Flow Sensors

Position Sensors in Machine Tools to Witness Growth

Opportunity Indicators

Smart Sensors Predict Machinery Malfunctions

Smart Sensors Ensure Reduced Industrial Emissions

Oil & Gas Industry Presents Strong Growth Opportunities for

Smart Sensors

Oil & Gas - A Major Market for Smart Pressure Sensors

Booming Shale Gas Extraction - A Boon for Smart Temperature

Sensors Market

Untapped Opportunities for Position Sensors in the Oil & Gas

Industry

Rising Focus on Wind Energy to Benefit Position Sensors Used in

Wind Turbines

Opportunity Indicator

Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive

Demand for Electronic Components

Inline Electronics Inspection with 3D Smart Sensors

Blue Laser for Cleaner Profiles

Sensor Firmware Customization

Gocator Emulator - A ’Virtual Sensor’ Testing Environment

Increasing Demand for High-End Smartphones & Tablet PCs Boosts

Demand for Multi-Functional Sensors

Increasing Usage in Defense, Academic and Aerospace Sectors

Medicine - Another High Growth Potential Market for Smart Sensors

Smart Packaging Sensors in Safeguarding Foods and Drugs

Future Applications

Novel Technologies Redefine Market Dynamics - A Look into Key

Technology Developments over the Years

Sensors Become Smaller and Smarter

Nano-Sensor Technology Demonstrate Bright Future Prospects

Conventional Technologies Lose Share to Modern Technologies in

Flow Sensors Market

Technology Developments in Pressure Sensors Market Over the Years

Micromachined Solutions Overshadows Mechanical Sensors Market

Micromachined Solutions Overshadows Mechanical Sensors Market

Smart Dust Technology Opens up New Avenues for Smart Sensors

Wireless and Implantable Sensors - A Breakthrough in Medicine

Smart Sensors & Their Use in ’Thought Controlled Computing’

Applications - A Reality or Myth

Integrated RFID Sensors - A Promising Market

Multi-Functional Spintronic Smart Sensors - A Glimpse of the

Future

Plug and Play Smart TEDS Sensors - An Overview

Bluetooth Technology Spurs Growth in Smart Sensors Market

Intelligent Products - Ongoing Trend in Process Pressure

Transmitter Industry

Smart Adaptable Interfaces Offer Cost Effective Alternative

BiSS - A Low Cost Interface

Manufacturers Seek Cost-Focused Approach

Growing Applications & Technology Advancements Attract New Players

Customer Service and Specialization: An Emerging Strategy

Smart Sensors - Corporate Security and Counter-Terrorism

Interface Standards - No Longer a Contentious Issue?

Sensors Market - Competitive Scenario

Companies in Expansion Mode through M&A Activities

Smart Sensors Drive Manufacturers towards Smart Strategies

Identifying the Appropriate Strategic Move



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Smart Sensors by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Smart Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Flow Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Smart Flow Sensors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Smart Flow Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Pressure Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Smart Pressure Sensors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Smart Pressure Sensors

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Temperature Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Smart Temperature Sensors

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Smart Temperature

Sensors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Position Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Smart Position Sensors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Smart Position Sensors

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Load Cells by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Smart Load Cells by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Smart Load Cells by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Smart Sensors Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Smart Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Sensors by Product Segment - Smart Flow Sensors, Smart Pressure

Sensors, Smart Temperature Sensors, Smart Position Sensors and

Smart Load Cells - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA Historic Review for Smart Sensors by Product

Segment - Smart Flow Sensors, Smart Pressure Sensors, Smart

Temperature Sensors, Smart Position Sensors and Smart Load

Cells Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Smart Sensors by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart Flow

Sensors, Smart Pressure Sensors, Smart Temperature Sensors,

Smart Position Sensors and Smart Load Cells for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Sensors by Product Segment - Smart Flow Sensors, Smart

Pressure Sensors, Smart Temperature Sensors, Smart Position

Sensors and Smart Load Cells - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Smart Sensors by Product

Segment - Smart Flow Sensors, Smart Pressure Sensors, Smart

Temperature Sensors, Smart Position Sensors and Smart Load

Cells Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Smart Sensors by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Flow Sensors, Smart Pressure Sensors, Smart Temperature

Sensors, Smart Position Sensors and Smart Load Cells for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Smart Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Sensors by Product Segment - Smart Flow Sensors, Smart

Pressure Sensors, Smart Temperature Sensors, Smart Position

Sensors and Smart Load Cells - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Japan Historic Review for Smart Sensors by Product

Segment - Smart Flow Sensors, Smart Pressure Sensors, Smart

Temperature Sensors, Smart Position Sensors and Smart Load

Cells Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Smart Sensors by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Flow Sensors, Smart Pressure Sensors, Smart Temperature

Sensors, Smart Position Sensors and Smart Load Cells for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Smart Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 29: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Sensors by Product Segment - Smart Flow Sensors, Smart

Pressure Sensors, Smart Temperature Sensors, Smart Position

Sensors and Smart Load Cells - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: China Historic Review for Smart Sensors by Product

Segment - Smart Flow Sensors, Smart Pressure Sensors, Smart

Temperature Sensors, Smart Position Sensors and Smart Load

Cells Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: China 16-Year Perspective for Smart Sensors by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Flow Sensors, Smart Pressure Sensors, Smart Temperature

Sensors, Smart Position Sensors and Smart Load Cells for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Smart Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Sensors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Smart Sensors by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Smart Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Sensors by Product Segment - Smart Flow Sensors, Smart

Pressure Sensors, Smart Temperature Sensors, Smart Position

Sensors and Smart Load Cells - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Smart Sensors by Product

Segment - Smart Flow Sensors, Smart Pressure Sensors, Smart

Temperature Sensors, Smart Position Sensors and Smart Load

Cells Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Smart Sensors by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Flow Sensors, Smart Pressure Sensors, Smart Temperature

Sensors, Smart Position Sensors and Smart Load Cells for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Smart Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Sensors by Product Segment - Smart Flow Sensors, Smart

Pressure Sensors, Smart Temperature Sensors, Smart Position

Sensors and Smart Load Cells - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: France Historic Review for Smart Sensors by Product

Segment - Smart Flow Sensors, Smart Pressure Sensors, Smart

Temperature Sensors, Smart Position Sensors and Smart Load

Cells Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: France 16-Year Perspective for Smart Sensors by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Flow Sensors, Smart Pressure Sensors, Smart Temperature

Sensors, Smart Position Sensors and Smart Load Cells for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Smart Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 41: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Sensors by Product Segment - Smart Flow Sensors, Smart

Pressure Sensors, Smart Temperature Sensors, Smart Position

Sensors and Smart Load Cells - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Germany Historic Review for Smart Sensors by Product

Segment - Smart Flow Sensors, Smart Pressure Sensors, Smart

Temperature Sensors, Smart Position Sensors and Smart Load

Cells Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Smart Sensors by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Flow Sensors, Smart Pressure Sensors, Smart Temperature

Sensors, Smart Position Sensors and Smart Load Cells for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Sensors by Product Segment - Smart Flow Sensors, Smart

Pressure Sensors, Smart Temperature Sensors, Smart Position

Sensors and Smart Load Cells - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Italy Historic Review for Smart Sensors by Product

Segment - Smart Flow Sensors, Smart Pressure Sensors, Smart

Temperature Sensors, Smart Position Sensors and Smart Load

Cells Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Smart Sensors by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Flow Sensors, Smart Pressure Sensors, Smart Temperature

Sensors, Smart Position Sensors and Smart Load Cells for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Smart Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 47: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Sensors by Product Segment - Smart Flow Sensors, Smart Pressure

Sensors, Smart Temperature Sensors, Smart Position Sensors and

Smart Load Cells - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: UK Historic Review for Smart Sensors by Product

Segment - Smart Flow Sensors, Smart Pressure Sensors, Smart

Temperature Sensors, Smart Position Sensors and Smart Load

Cells Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: UK 16-Year Perspective for Smart Sensors by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart Flow

Sensors, Smart Pressure Sensors, Smart Temperature Sensors,

Smart Position Sensors and Smart Load Cells for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Sensors by Product Segment - Smart Flow Sensors,

Smart Pressure Sensors, Smart Temperature Sensors, Smart

Position Sensors and Smart Load Cells - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 51: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Smart Sensors by

Product Segment - Smart Flow Sensors, Smart Pressure Sensors,

Smart Temperature Sensors, Smart Position Sensors and Smart

Load Cells Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Smart Sensors

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Smart Flow Sensors, Smart Pressure Sensors, Smart Temperature

Sensors, Smart Position Sensors and Smart Load Cells for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Smart Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Sensors by Product Segment - Smart Flow Sensors,

Smart Pressure Sensors, Smart Temperature Sensors, Smart

Position Sensors and Smart Load Cells - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Smart Sensors by

Product Segment - Smart Flow Sensors, Smart Pressure Sensors,

Smart Temperature Sensors, Smart Position Sensors and Smart

Load Cells Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Smart Sensors by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Flow Sensors, Smart Pressure Sensors, Smart Temperature

Sensors, Smart Position Sensors and Smart Load Cells for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 56: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Sensors by Product Segment - Smart Flow Sensors,

Smart Pressure Sensors, Smart Temperature Sensors, Smart

Position Sensors and Smart Load Cells - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 57: Rest of World Historic Review for Smart Sensors by

Product Segment - Smart Flow Sensors, Smart Pressure Sensors,

Smart Temperature Sensors, Smart Position Sensors and Smart

Load Cells Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Smart Sensors

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Smart Flow Sensors, Smart Pressure Sensors, Smart Temperature

Sensors, Smart Position Sensors and Smart Load Cells for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

