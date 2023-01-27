Asia Metaverse and Gaming Market Trends Report 2022: Current Stage of Implementation of Critical Themes in the Asia and MENA Games Markets - Opportunities for Growth and Investments through 2026

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Metaverse and Beyond: Future Trends of Gaming in Asia" report from Niko Partners, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the most important trends that are reshaping the way people experience games: the metaverse, web 3, cloud gaming, extended reality, and virtual influencers.
Asia is at the forefront of gaming and is leading way in the implementation and adoption of emerging technology.
Numerous companies and investors are developing toward NFTs and blockchain games, say their games embrace the metaverse, and predict cloud gaming is the way of the future.
We examine the current stage of implementation of these critical themes in the games markets of Asia and MENA along with their future impact and identify opportunities for growth and investment through 2026.
For each trend, the report details:
- Overview
- Impact on gaming
- How the trend will evolve
- Games, franchises, and IP
- Leading companies
- Infrastructure and components
- Key drivers
- Opportunities and challenges
- Business models
- Investments in the sector
- Case studies
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. The Metaverse Overview and Definition
- Notable Metaverse Companies in Asia
- Gaming and the Metaverse
- The Approach to Metaverse Games
- Case Studies: Popular Metaverse Games in Asia
- China's Investment and Support for the Metaverse
- How the Metaverse Will Evolve
- Building Blocks of the Metaverse
- Opportunities and Challenges in Asia
- Key Takeaways
3. Web 3 Games Overview and Definition
- Notable Blockchains for Gaming
- Current State of Web 3 Games
- Web 3 and Gaming Trends
- Business Models
- Notable Web 3 Game Companies in Asia
- Notable Web 3 Game Titles in Asia
- Transactions in Asia's Web 3 Gaming Sector
- Web 3 Regulations and Development by Market
- Case Studies: Popular Web 3 Games in Asia
- Opportunities and Challenges in Asia
- Key Takeaways
4. Cloud Gaming Overview and Definition
- Asia's Cloud Gaming Ecosystem
- Notable Cloud Gaming Platforms in Asia and Mena
- Key Drivers for Cloud Gaming
- Infrastructure for Cloud Gaming
- Business Models
- Cloud Gaming in China
- New Dynamics for Cloud Gaming
- Opportunities and Challenges in Asia
- Key Takeaways
5. Extended Reality Overview and Definition
- Extended Reality Required Infrastructure
- Leading AR Games in Asia
- Leading VR Games in Asia
- Business Models
- XR Gaming Trends in Asia
- Case Study
- China's Unique XR Market
- Opportunities and Challenges in Asia
- Key Takeaways
6. Virtual Influencers
- Virtual Influencers Overview and Definition
- Japanese Companies Leading the VI Industry
- Japan's Biggest Vtuber Agencies
- Business Models
- Notable Virtual Influencers Popularity Landscape
- Leading Japan-Based VIs
- Leading English-Speaking Vis From Asia-Connected Agencies
- Leading China-Based VIs
- Leading Korea-Based VIs
- Other Leading Vis in Asia
- Virtual Influencers and Asia's Game Industry
- China's Virtual Influencers Industry
- Opportunities and Challenges in Asia
- Key Takeaways
