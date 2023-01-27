Electronics Recycling Market Is Projected To Touch a Valuation of US$ 120 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the worldwide electronics recycling market is anticipated to garner US$ 120 billion by 2033, expanding at a high-value 13.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.



Electronic equipment, by nature, becomes obsolete or requires repair from time to time. It is less costly to replace an electronic device than to repair it. As a result, people are more likely to acquire new products rather than repair old ones. This increased rate of obsolescence is currently generating a considerable volume of e-waste.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8316





Report Attributes



Details Historical Data 2023 - 2032 Value Projection (2032) US$ 120 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 13.1 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global electronics recycling market is worth US$ 35 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for electronics recycling is projected to surge at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The market is estimated to hit a valuation of US$ 120 billion by 2033.

The Asia Pacific market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2033.

The consumer electronics segment accounted for 40% share of the global market in 2022.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8316

Competitive Landscape

The global market for electronics recycling is reasonably consolidated and competitive, with the presence of regional and multinational players. Key players in the electronics recycling market are concentrating on new developments to strengthen their position. Furthermore, several start-ups are entering the market with innovative offerings, which is expected to intensify competition in the coming years.

EnviroLeach Technologies, a Canadian start-up, creates EnviroLeach, an environmentally friendly recycling technique for discarded printed circuit boards (PCBs). The start-up's technology allows for the efficient extraction of target metals such as lead, copper, and aluminum from PCBs. EnviroLeach employs a hydrometallurgical extraction method that also minimizes CO2 emissions.

Recy-Call, a Belgian start-up, offers e-waste recycling solutions to African countries. The start-up recovers and recycles end-of-life electronics such as smartphones to create value while maintaining a positive long-term environmental and social impact. Recy-Call's mining tactics also enable the creation of green and safe jobs for waste collectors in low-income countries.

RECONO.ME, a British start-up, collects, refurbishes, and recycles used electronic gadgets and IT equipment. At the time of collection, the start-up utilizes sanitization software to delete all data from the devices. RECONO.ME sells these reconditioned items to consumers at a discounted price, helping to reduce e-waste in circulation.

ERI, a prominent recycler of electronics and cybersecurity-intensive hardware destruction company, and Redrock Environmental Group partnered with the County of Madera in July 2022. This agreement is intended to give citizens of Madera County a proper means to discard unwanted consumer electronics.

Key Companies Profiled

Aurubis AG

Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd

Boliden Group

Clean Earth, Inc

Dlubak Glass Company

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd

Exitcom Recycling GmbH



Get Full Access of Complete Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8316

Key Segments of Electronics Recycling Industry Research

By Material : Metals Plastics Other Materials

By Equipment Type : Consumer Electronics IT & Telecom Other Equipment Types

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific & China Middle East & Africa





Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is dominating the worldwide market. Japan and South Korea are complementing market development in Asia Pacific. Europe and North America are following Asia Pacific in terms of growth. The United Kingdom and Germany are making significant contributions to the European market.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global electronics recycling market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of material (metals, plastics, other materials) and equipment type (consumer electronics, IT & telecom, other equipment types), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market: Lithium-ion batteries are recycled to prevent future shortage and enable the sustainable life cycle of lithium, nickel and cobalt. Recycling can be done in different ways to collect raw products.

Stretchable Conductors in Electronics Market: Stretchable conductors in electronics are elastic conductors used in electronic devices in order to achieve high utility. Stretchable conductors in electronics are used in a number of end-use industries such as textile, consumer electronics, and automotive.

Automotive Electronics Conformal Coatings Market: The automotive electronics conformal coatings market is anticipated to reach a value of over US$ 1 billion by 2031, growing at a rate of over 5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Automotive Electronics Market: The global automotive electronics market size will more than double between 2019 and 2029. The sensor segment of automotive electronic components will grow at a double-digit CAGR of 10% through 2029.

About Fact.MR,

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.