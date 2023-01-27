New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rechargeable Batteries Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092504/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Rechargeable Batteries Market to Reach $130.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Rechargeable Batteries estimated at US$93.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$130.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Lead Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a -4.8% CAGR and reach US$30.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lithium-Ion segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR
The Rechargeable Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$18.2 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 286 Featured)
- Battery Technology Inc.
- Beckett Energy Systems
- BYD Company Ltd.
- Duracell Inc.
- EaglePicher Technologies, LLC
- Energizer Holdings, Inc.
- E-One Moli Energy Corp.
- Eveready Industries India Ltd.
- FDK Corp.
- GS Yuasa Corp.
- Highpower International Inc.
- Jiangmen TWD Technology Co., Ltd.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- LG Chem
- Maxell Holdings, Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Saft Groupe S.A.
- Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
- Spectrum Brands, Inc.
- Tohoku Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- Ultralife Corp.
- VARTA Consumer Batteries GmbH & Co. KGaA
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
A Quick Primer
Recent Market Activity
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Years 2016 and 2017 in Retrospect
2018 Global Economic Outlook
Current and Future Analysis
Review of Demographic Trends
Rapidly Growing Urban Population Create Fertile Environment for
Market Expansion
Burgeoning Middle Class Population Extends Large-Scale
Opportunities
Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Expansion
Lithium-Ion Batteries to Drive Future Growth
Industrial and Consumer Electronics Segment Keeps NiMH Battery
Market Buoyant
Global Battery Sector Attracts Higher Investments
Li-Ion Batteries See Increased Investments
Rechargeable Batteries - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Battery Technology Inc. (USA)
Beckett Energy Systems (USA)
BYD Company Ltd. (China)
Duracell Inc. (USA)
EaglePicher Technologies, LLC (USA)
Energizer Holdings, Inc. (USA)
E-One Moli Energy Corp. (Taiwan)
Eveready Industries India Ltd. (India)
FDK Corporation (Japan)
GPB International Limited (Hong Kong)
GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan)
Highpower International Inc. (China)
Jiangmen TWD Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland)
LG Chem (South Korea)
Maxell Holdings, Ltd. (Japan)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
Saft Groupe S.A. (France)
Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. (South Korea)
Spectrum Brands, Inc. (USA)
VARTA Consumer Batteries GmbH & Co. KgaA (Germany)
TCL Hyperpower Batteries, Inc. (China)
Tohoku Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Ultralife Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rechargeable Batteries: The Out and Out Driver for Lithium
Industry
Lithium Batteries - Undeterred Growth
Widening Applications Spur Growth for Li-Ion Batteries
Existing and Emerging Applications of Lithium-Ion Batteries
Battery Makers Tuning Energies for the Booming Digital World
LiB Prices to Soften
Ongoing Researches for Finding Replacement of Lithium in Batteries
Pushing Li-S Battery Technology as a Cheaper Alternative to Li
-ion Chemistry
Nano-Enabled Batteries Set to Grow
Types of Nano-Enabled Batteries and Applications
Futuristic Curved Batteries Gaining Heightened Attention
Demand for Rechargeable Battery-Use Elecfoil Poised to Grow
NiCd Battery Demand on Decline
NiMH - A Mature Technology, Yet Strong in Consumer Applications
Large Scale Manufacturers Hinder Growth of Small Scale Players
Manufacturers Resort to Continuous Innovation to Stay Afloat
Existing Chemistries Face Increased Competition from Latest
Battery Chemistries
Ready-to-Use Rechargeable Batteries - Set to Create a Revolution
Super Charge Ion Battery (SCiB) - A Threat to Li-Ion Battery
Asia-Pacific - Dominating the Lithium-ion Battery Production
Advanced Batteries Sector - An Overview
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
