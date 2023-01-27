Global Hard kombucha Market Is Expected to Generate $1,678.5 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hard kombucha market was estimated to be $40.1 million in 2021, and the hard kombucha market is forecasted to reach $1,678.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 41.9% from 2022 to 2031. The market report looks at the value chain, key market segments, competitive environment, and regional landscape. This study offers insightful advice to industry leaders, financiers, shareholders, and start-ups on creating plans for long-term growth and acquiring an edge over competitors.

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11715

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $40.1 million Market Size in 2031 $1,678.5 Million CAGR 41.9% No. of Pages in Report 385 Segments Covered Category, Distribution Channel, Product Type, and Region. Drivers Increase in demand for functional beverages in developing nations

The increasing popularity of no and low-alcoholic beverages

Health benefits associated with consumption Opportunities Launch of innovative products

Commitment toward sustainable packaging Restraints Availability of substitutes

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a very positive impact on the growth of the global hard kombucha market. The increasing interest in functional beverages and healthy drinks worldwide increased the demand for hard kombucha.

During the pandemic, manufacturers focused on developing new products to meet the growing consumer shift toward non-alcoholic beverages. Strong global concerns about the pandemic and growing awareness about the various health benefits of hard kombucha have increased global demand for hard kombucha.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global hard kombucha market based on category, distribution channel, product type, and region. The report provides extensive insight into segments and sub-segments using tables and figures. The market sections with the fastest growth and maximum revenue generation can be used by investors and market participants to develop their strategies.

Based on product type, the flavored hard kombucha segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly 70% of the global hard kombucha market. It is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. This segment is also expected to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 42.34% from 2022 to 2031.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11715

The conventional segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than 60% of the global hard kombucha market, and is expected to maintain its revenue lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the organic segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 42.57% from 2022 to 2031.

According to the distribution channel, the food retail segment held nearly three-fifths of the global hard kombucha market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. This segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 42.1% during the forecast period.

According to the region, North America held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global hard kombucha market share. It is expected to maintain its dominant revenue share in 2031. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest CAGR of 45.13% during the forecast period. The study also looks at regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global hard kombucha market analyzed in the research include Boochcraft, JuneShine, Inc., Jiant, Kombrewcha, KYLA Hard Kombucha, Unity Vibration Kombucha, Dr Hops Kombucha Beer, LLC., Flying Embers, GTs Living Foods LLC., Tailored Beverage Company, Buddha's Brew, Inc., New Holland Brewing Company, LLC, Wild Tonic, Ummi kombucha, and Odell Brewing.



For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11715

These major players in the worldwide hard kombucha market are thoroughly examined in the report. These firms have employed various techniques, including introducing new products, partnerships, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others, to raise their market shares and keep their dominant positions in different regions. To illustrate the competitive environment, the study helps highlight corporate performance, operational segments, product portfolio, and market participants' strategic movements.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.