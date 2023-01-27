Latitude Outdoors Uses Aerospace Technology to Win Best New Product of 2023 in the Hunting Industry

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latitude Outdoors is thrilled to announce the launch of its all-new Carbon Speed Series Climbing Sticks, the latest advancement in hunting technology. These sticks have been recognized as the "Best New Product for 2023" at the ATA show, a testament to their innovative design and exceptional performance.

The proprietary carbon fiber technology originated in aerospace and the automotive industry. The material is very rugged and has been tested in environments down to -40 degrees Fahrenheit. The use of this material in this form is a first of its kind in the hunting industry. This technology provides an advancement the saddle hunting community and tree stand hunters have longed for.

The Carbon Speed Series Climbing Sticks are 18 inches in total length, and weigh only 19oz, making them lightweight and packable. They are constructed from a propriety blend of carbon fiber, a material that is used extensively in the aerospace industry for its strength and durability. The use of carbon fiber in these climbing sticks allows for a completely metal-free design, which makes them durable and perfect for hunting in any environment.

The one-piece design of the Carbon Speed Series Climbing Sticks makes them easy to use, and their compact size makes them perfect for use in any hunting situation. The sticks are incredibly strong, able to support the weight of a hunter and their gear without any issues. The carbon fiber construction also allows them to be extremely durable, ensuring that they will last for many hunting seasons to come.

The carbon fiber climbing sticks are a game-changer for the hunting industry. Their lightweight design and advanced technology make them the perfect choice for any saddle hunter, mobile hunter or tree stand hunter looking for a high-performance, durable and stealthy climbing stick. Whether you are a seasoned pro or a first-time hunter, these sticks are sure to improve your hunting experience.

In conclusion, Latitude Outdoors is proud to introduce the Carbon Speed Series Climbing Sticks, a revolutionary product that has been recognized as the "Best New Product for 2023" at the ATA show. These sticks are constructed from a propriety blend of carbon fiber, making them incredibly lightweight, packable, and durable.

Image 1: Carbon Speed Series Climbing Sticks





The all new Carbon Fiber climbing sticks from Latitude Outdoors.









