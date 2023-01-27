Pacific Financial Corp Earns Record $4.7 Million, or $0.45 per Diluted Share, for Fourth Quarter of 2022; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.13 per Share

ABERDEEN, Wash., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Financial Corporation (OTCQX: PFLC), (“Pacific Financial”) or the (“Company”), the holding company for Bank of the Pacific (the “Bank”), reported net income of $4.7 million, or $0.45 per diluted share for the fourth quarter, a 62% increase compared to $2.9 million, or $0.28 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022, and a 122% increase compared to $2.1 million, or $0.20 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2021. Third and fourth quarter results include zero provision for loan losses while fourth quarter of 2021 included the recapture of provision for loan losses of $150,000. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income decreased 14% to $10.9 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, compared to $12.7 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Annual 2022 results included zero provision for loan losses while annual 2021 results included a recapture of $3.7 million to the provision for loan losses. All results are unaudited.

The board of directors of Pacific Financial declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share on January 25, 2023. The dividend will be payable on February 24, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 10, 2023.

“We are very pleased with our results, achieving record quarterly net income for the fourth quarter 2022. Fourth quarter earnings benefited from higher yields on interest earning assets as well as solid loan growth. Our loan portfolio increased 3%, or 12% on annualized basis, during the fourth quarter and excluding PPP, loans increased 6% from a year ago,” said Denise Portmann, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, our strong financial results during the second half of 2022 reflect a significantly higher level of net interest income, solid growth in the loan and investment portfolios, disciplined overhead cost management, solid capital levels, and ongoing strength in asset quality metrics. The increased net interest income, in large part reflects higher yields on interest earning assets, and more than offsets a decline in mortgage banking income. As we begin a new year we will continue to focus on maintaining a healthy balance sheet with strong capital and liquidity positions and as well as on growing our loan portfolio in a cautious and disciplined manner."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Net interest income increased 19% to $12.9 million from the third quarter of 2022 and increased 47% compared to $8.8 million from the like quarter a year ago.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) expanded 70 basis points to 4.12% compared to 3.42% from the preceding quarter and expanded 133 basis points from 2.79% in the like quarter a year ago.

Gross loans balances increased 3% or $19.2 million to $640.7 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $621.5 from the preceding quarter end.

Return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.41%, compared to 0.86% for the preceding quarter and 0.63% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Core deposits declined by $70.2 million to $1.13 billion, compared to $1.20 billion from the third quarter 2022, with core deposits representing 96% of total deposits as of December 31, 2022. Non-interest bearing deposits represented 43% of total deposits at December 31, 2022.

Sustained strong asset quality with low levels of nonperforming assets with nonperforming assets declining 9% to $899,000, at December 31, 2022 compared to three months earlier, and decreased by 37% from a year ago.

Tangible book value per common share increased to $8.62, compared to $8.16 at September 30, 2022 and decreased from $10.03 at December 31, 2021.

Strong capital with capital ratios exceeding regulatory well-capitalized guidelines with a leverage ratio at 9.4% and total risk-based capital ratio at 17.1% as of December 31, 2022.

Income Statement Review

Net interest income increased 19% to $12.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $10.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, and grew 47% from $8.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net interest income was $40.9 million, compared to $35.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. “Rising market interest rates continued to have a positive impact on earnings as yields on loans, interest-earning cash and investments increased resulting in an improved net interest margin,” said Carla Tucker, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer.

Net interest margin (“NIM”), increased to 4.12% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.42% for the third quarter of 2022, and 2.79% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Average interest-earning asset yield, was 4.25% for the current quarter, compared to 3.51% for the preceding quarter and 2.87% for the like quarter in 2021. The increase in average yields on interest-earning assets during the current quarter reflects the benefit of variable rate interest-earning assets repricing higher, as well as new loans being originated at higher interest rates and higher yields on investment purchases. Average loan yields excluding PPP loans, for the current quarter increased 37 basis points to 5.17% compared to the preceding quarter of 4.80%, and increased 72 basis points from 4.45% from the fourth quarter of 2021. Yields on investment securities also increased during the quarter to 2.81% compared to 2.33% and 1.65% for the third quarter 2022, the fourth quarter 2021, respectively. During 2022, in response to inflation, the Federal Reserve increased the target range for the federal funds rate by 425 basis points. These increases had a positive impact on earning asset yields, including yields on interest-earning bank deposits. Yields on interest-bearing bank deposits increased 141 basis points to 3.72% for the current quarter compared to 2.31% for the preceding quarter and increased 356 basis points from 0.16% from the fourth quarter of 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the NIM increased 29 basis points to 3.29% compared to 3.00% for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The Bank’s total cost of funds increased to 0.14% for the current quarter, compared to 0.10% for the preceding quarter and 0.09% for the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily a result of the increase in TRUPS borrowing costs. For the year, the Bank’s total cost of funds decreased from 0.11% to 0.10% compared to the prior year.

Noninterest income was $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, and $3.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, non-interest income totaled $7.2 million, compared to $16.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to the decline in gain on sale of loans and other mortgage banking revenue. Gain-on-sale of loans decreased $168,000 for the current quarter to $97,000 compared to $265,000 for the third quarter of 2022, and declined $1.4 million from $1.5 million for the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year ended December 31, 2022, gain on sale of loans decreased $8.0 million compared to the 2021. In addition, on a year-over-year comparison, 2021 results included an unexpected bank-owned life insurance event of $875,000 recorded into income. Service charges on deposits increased 12% from a year earlier with the increase primarily related to increased overdraft charges.

Noninterest expense was $8.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $9.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, and $9.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, noninterest expense declined 14% to $35.0 million compared to $40.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The decrease from the linked quarter and prior year like-quarter and for the year-ended December 31, 2022 compared to the year-ended December 31, 2021 is primarily the result of decreases in lower variable commissions on mortgage banking due to the decline in loan originations during those time periods. In addition, an annual basis, professional service, communication, state and local taxes, and FDIC and state assessments as well as other miscellaneous expense declined.

Federal and Oregon state income tax expense was $1.1 million for the current quarter, and $705,000 for the preceding quarter, resulting in effective tax rates of 19.3% and 19.5%, respectively. These income tax expenses reflect the benefits of tax exempt income and tax credits.

Balance Sheet Review

Total Assets declined 5% to $1.3 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.4 billion at September 30, 2022 and remained relatively unchanged compared to December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a $74.0 million decrease in deposits during the current quarter.

Investment Securities increased 10% to $286.4 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $261.3 million at September 30, 2022, and grew 22% from $233.9 million at December 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company purchased $103.6 million in investments at an average yield of 3.25%. These purchases along with the adjustments in yield for floating rate securities increased the average portfolio yield to 2.81% for the current quarter compared to 2.33% for the linked quarter and 1.65% for the like quarter a year ago. The average adjusted duration of the investment securities portfolio was 4.9 at December 31, 2022.

Gross loans balances increased 3% or $19.2 million during the quarter to $640.7 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $621.5 million at September 30, 2022, and increased 2% or $11.0 million from $629.8 million a year earlier. Residential loans increased 4% to $82.7 million at quarter end compared to the preceding quarter and increased 23% from a year ago with a combination of organic growth and the purchase of $10 million in residential mortgage loans located within, or adjacent to our current markets. Residential loans represented 13% of total loans at December 31, 2022. Commercial real estate both owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied increased 3% respectively and represented 48% combined of gross loans at year end 2022. Within the consumer loan category, loans to finance luxury and classic cars were $60.7 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $57.6 million at September 30, 2022 and $48.7 million at December 31, 2021. “We are pleased with the level of loan growth during the second half of 2022. This loan growth was a result of strong loan production during the entire year and the abatement of higher levels of pre-payments in the last half of the year. This combined with ongoing strength in our loan pipeline and continued business development activity by our commercial team provides momentum as we head into the new year,” stated Walker Evans, Executive Vice-President and Chief Lending Officer.

Credit Quality remained strong with nonperforming assets declining 9% to $899,000, or 0.07% of total assets at December 31, 2022, compared to $989,000, or 0.07% of total assets at September 30, 2022, and decreasing 37% from $1.4 million, or 0.11%, at December 31, 2021. Balances related to non-impaired loans, graded watch or other loans especially mentioned, decreased to $26.4 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $31.5 million at September 30, 2022, and decreased from $32.8 million at December 31, 2021. These outstanding asset quality metrics reflect the company’s commitment to underwriting loans in a disciplined and conservative manner.

“We are very pleased that our asset quality metrics have remained strong amid the ongoing uncertain economic environment, which is a testament to our steadfast focus on underwriting and borrowers’ ability to effectively navigate through the various operating challenges, including high levels of inflation, adverse labor market conditions, and continuing supply chain issues,” said Dan Kuenzi, Executive Vice-President and Chief Credit Officer. “We continue to experience low levels of nonperforming assets, past due loans, and loan charge-offs, and we did not repossess any parcels of other real estate throughout 2022.”

The Allowance for Loan Losses (“ALL”) remained flat at $8.2 million, or 1.29% of gross loans (excluding PPP) at December 31, 2022, compared to $8.2 million, or 1.33% of gross loans, at September 30, 2022, and $8.3 million, or 1.32%, at December 31, 2021. Net charge-offs declined to $13,000 for the current quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $33,000 for the third quarter of 2022 and net charge-offs of $80,000 for the for the fourth quarter 2021. There was no loan loss provision booked for the third or fourth quarters of 2022, compared to a recapture of $150,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago. There was no provision for loan losses for 2022, compared to a recapture of $3.7 million during for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Total Deposits decreased to $1.18 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.25 billion at September 30, 2022 and $1.18 billion at December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits declined 6% from September 30, 2022 and increased 3% from a year ago and represented 43% of total deposits. Core deposits were 96% of total deposits at December 31, 2022 compared to 95% at December 31, 2021. Term deposits represented only 4% of total deposits at quarter end compared to 5% at December 31, 2021.

Shareholder’s Equity was $103.2 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of 5% from $98.3 million at September 30, 2022 and a decrease of 12% from $117.6 million at December 31, 2021. The increase in shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2022 compared to September 30, 2022 was primarily due to net income of $4.7 million and a $1.4 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income from unrealized loss on the available-for-sale securities portfolio, partially offset by the payment of cash dividends during the quarter. The decrease from December 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 was primarily due net income of $10.9 million and a $20.2 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income from unrealized loss on the available-for-sale securities portfolio and the payment of cash dividends during the year.

Tangible book value per common share increased 6% to $8.62 at December 31, 2022, compared to $8.16 at September 30, 2022 and decreased 14% from $10.03 at December 31, 2021. The Company’s tangible common equity ratio was 6.9% at December 31, 2022, an increase of 0.7% compared to 6.2% at September 30, 2022 and declined from 8.0% at December 31, 2021. Regulatory capital ratios of both the company and the Bank continue to exceed the well-capitalized regulatory thresholds, with the company’s leverage ratio at 9.4% and total risk-based capital ratio at 17.1% as of December 31, 2022.





Balance Sheet Overview (Unaudited) Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 $ Change % Change Dec 31, 2021 $ Change % Change Assets: (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Cash on hand and in banks $ 18,673 $ 19,904 $ (1,231 ) -6 % $ 18,528 $ 145 1 % Interest bearing deposits 299,813 411,330 (111,517 ) -27 % 320,207 (20,394 ) -6 % Federal funds sold - - - 0 % 50,881 (50,881 ) -100 % Investment securities 286,409 261,264 25,145 10 % 233,859 52,550 22 % Loans held-for-sale - 700 (700 ) -100 % 6,104 (6,104 ) -100 % Loans, net of deferred fees 639,958 620,850 19,108 3 % 628,333 11,625 2 % Allowance for loan losses (8,236 ) (8,249 ) 13 0 % (8,297 ) 61 -1 % Net loans 631,722 612,601 19,121 3 % 620,036 11,686 2 % Federal Home Loan Bank and Pacific Coast Bankers' Bank stock, at cost 2,583 2,583 - 0 % 2,416 167 7 % Other assets 67,003 66,891 112 0 % 67,935 (932 ) -1 % Total assets $ 1,306,203 $ 1,375,273 $ (69,070 ) -5 % $ 1,319,966 $ (13,763 ) -1 % Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Total deposits $ 1,180,362 $ 1,254,323 $ (73,961 ) -6 % $ 1,178,940 $ 1,422 0 % Borrowings 13,403 13,403 - 0 % 13,806 (403 ) -3 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 9,276 9,267 9 0 % 9,578 (302 ) -3 % Shareholders' equity 103,162 98,280 4,882 5 % 117,642 (14,480 ) -12 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,306,203 $ 1,375,273 $ (69,070 ) -5 % $ 1,319,966 $ (13,763 ) -1 % Common Shares Outstanding 10,414,276 10,395,110 19,166 0 % 10,388,267 26,009 0 % Book value per common share (1) $ 9.91 $ 9.45 $ 0.46 5 % $ 11.32 $ (1.41 ) -12 % Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 8.62 $ 8.16 $ 0.46 6 % $ 10.03 $ (1.41 ) -14 % Gross loans to deposits ratio 54.2 % 49.5 % 4.7 % 53.3 % 0.9 % (1) Book value per common share is calculated as the total common shareholders' equity divided by the period ending number of common stock shares outstanding. (2) Tangible book value per common share is calculated as the total common shareholders' equity less total intangible assets and liabilities, divided by the period ending number of common stock shares outstanding.





Income Statement Overview (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 $ Change % Change Dec 31, 2021 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income $ 13,352 $ 11,177 $ 2,175 19 % $ 9,040 $ 4,312 48 % Interest expense 417 298 119 40 % 259 158 61 % Net interest income 12,935 10,879 2,056 19 % 8,781 4,154 47 % Loan loss provision - - - 100 % (150 ) 150 -100 % Noninterest income 1,559 1,692 (133 ) -8 % 2,998 (1,439 ) -48 % Noninterest expense 8,648 8,950 (302 ) -3 % 9,325 (677 ) -7 % Income before income taxes 5,846 3,621 2,225 61 % 2,604 3,242 125 % Income tax expense 1,129 705 424 60 % 483 646 134 % Net Income $ 4,717 $ 2,916 $ 1,801 62 % $ 2,121 $ 2,596 122 % Average common shares outstanding - basic 10,407,967 10,393,705 14,262 0 % 10,385,414 22,553 0 % Average common shares outstanding - diluted 10,426,346 10,423,404 2,942 0 % 10,412,013 14,333 0 % Income per common share Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.28 $ 0.17 61 % $ 0.20 $ 0.25 125 % Diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.28 $ 0.17 61 % $ 0.20 $ 0.25 125 % Effective tax rate 19.3 % 19.5 % -0.2 % 18.5 % 0.8 % For the Twelve Months Ended, Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income $ 42,152 $ 37,159 $ 4,993 13 % Interest expense 1,206 1,254 (48 ) -4 % Net interest income 40,946 35,905 5,041 14 % Loan loss provision - (3,650 ) 3,650 -100 % Noninterest income 7,227 16,729 (9,502 ) -57 % Noninterest expense 34,974 40,702 (5,728 ) -14 % Income before income taxes 13,199 15,582 (2,383 ) -15 % Income tax expense 2,311 2,885 (574 ) -20 % Net Income $ 10,888 $ 12,697 $ (1,809 ) -14 % Average common shares outstanding - basic 10,396,268 10,412,845 (16,577 ) 0 % Average common shares outstanding - diluted 10,423,301 10,441,415 (18,114 ) 0 % Income per common share Basic $ 1.05 $ 1.22 $ (0.17 ) -14 % Diluted $ 1.04 $ 1.22 $ (0.18 ) -15 % Effective tax rate 17.5 % 18.5 % -1.0 %







Noninterest Income (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 $ Change % Change Dec 31, 2021 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Service charges on deposits $ 404 $ 415 $ (11 ) -3 % $ 387 $ 17 4 % Gain on sale of loans, net 97 265 (168 ) -63 % 1,469 (1,372 ) -93 % Earnings on bank owned life insurance 161 167 (6 ) -4 % 129 32 25 % Other noninterest income Fee income 903 841 62 7 % 1,007 (104 ) -10 % Other (6 ) 4 (10 ) -250 % 6 (12 ) -200 % Total noninterest income $ 1,559 $ 1,692 $ (133 ) -8 % $ 2,998 $ (1,439 ) -48 % For the Twelve Months Ended, Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Service charges on deposits $ 1,621 $ 1,446 $ 175 12 % Gain on sale of loans, net 1,406 9,448 (8,042 ) -85 % Earnings on bank owned life insurance 682 1,384 (702 ) -51 % Other noninterest income Fee income 3,518 4,383 (865 ) -20 % Other - 68 (68 ) -100 % Total noninterest income $ 7,227 $ 16,729 $ (9,502 ) -57 %





Noninterest Expense (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 $ Change % Change Dec 31, 2021 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Salaries and employee benefits $ 5,432 $ 5,792 $ (360 ) -6 % $ 6,057 $ (625 ) -10 % Occupancy 509 489 20 4 % 483 26 5 % Equipment 296 289 7 2 % 295 1 0 % Data processing 881 881 - 0 % 813 68 8 % Professional services 158 154 4 3 % 171 (13 ) -8 % State and local taxes 197 176 21 12 % 197 - 0 % FDIC and State assessments 107 93 14 15 % 174 (67 ) -39 % Other noninterest expense: Director fees 68 62 6 10 % 69 (1 ) -1 % Communication 61 60 1 2 % 75 (14 ) -19 % Advertising (31 ) 95 (126 ) -133 % 22 (53 ) -241 % Professional liability insurance 68 67 1 1 % 59 9 15 % Amortization 48 45 3 7 % 41 7 17 % Other 854 747 107 14 % 869 (15 ) -2 % Total noninterest expense $ 8,648 $ 8,950 $ (302 ) -3 % $ 9,325 $ (677 ) -7 % For the Twelve Months Ended, Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Salaries and employee benefits $ 22,401 $ 27,114 $ (4,713 ) -17 % Occupancy 2,023 1,978 45 2 % Equipment 1,184 1,244 (60 ) -5 % Data processing 3,506 3,288 218 7 % Professional services 709 952 (243 ) -26 % State and local taxes 693 858 (165 ) -19 % FDIC and State assessments 402 462 (60 ) -13 % Other noninterest expense: Director fees 279 303 (24 ) -8 % Communication 256 288 (32 ) -11 % Advertising 207 141 66 47 % Professional liability insurance 257 238 19 8 % Amortization 185 304 (119 ) -39 % Other 2,872 3,532 (660 ) -19 % Total noninterest expense $ 34,974 $ 40,702 $ (5,728 ) -14 %





Financial Performance Overview (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Change Dec 31, 2021 Change Performance Ratios Return on average assets, annualized 1.41 % 0.86 % 0.55 0.63 % 0.78 Return on average equity, annualized 18.70 % 11.13 % 7.57 7.16 % 11.54 Efficiency ratio (1) 59.67 % 71.20 % (11.53 ) 79.17 % (19.50 ) (1) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income. For the Twelve Months Ended, Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Change Performance Ratios Return on average assets, annualized 0.82 % 1.00 % (0.18 ) Return on average equity, annualized 10.24 % 10.85 % (0.61 ) Efficiency ratio (1) 72.60 % 77.33 % (4.73 ) (1) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income.



LIQUIDITY



Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities (Unaudited) Dec 31, 2022 % of Total Sep 30, 2022 % of Total $ Change % Change Dec 31, 2021 Total $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Cash on hand and in banks $ 18,673 3 % $ 19,904 4 % $ (1,231 ) -6 % $ 18,528 3 % $ 145 1 % Interest bearing deposits 295,563 49 % 407,580 57 % (112,017 ) -27 % 316,957 51 % (21,394 ) -7 % Other interest earning deposits 4,250 1 % 3,750 1 % 500 13 % 3,250 1 % 1,000 31 % Federal funds sold - 0 % - 0 % - 0 % 50,881 8 % (50,881 ) -100 % Total 318,486 53 % 431,234 62 % (112,748 ) -26 % 389,616 63 % (71,130 ) -18 % Investment securities: Collateralized mortgage obligations 103,330 17 % 78,741 11 % 24,589 31 % 79,614 13 % 23,716 30 % Mortgage backed securities 32,801 5 % 33,415 5 % (614 ) -2 % 20,612 3 % 12,189 59 % U.S. Government and agency securities 83,889 14 % 84,028 13 % (139 ) 0 % 59,164 9 % 24,725 42 % Municipal securities 64,277 11 % 62,986 9 % 1,291 2 % 72,335 12 % (8,058 ) -11 % Corporate debt securities 1,999 0 % 1,995 0 % 4 0 % 2,010 0 % (11 ) -1 % Equity securities 113 0 % 99 0 % 14 14 % 124 0 % (11 ) -9 % Total 286,409 47 % 261,264 38 % 25,145 10 % 233,859 37 % 52,550 22 % Total cash equivalents and investment securities $ 604,895 100 % $ 692,498 100 % $ (87,603 ) -13 % $ 623,475 100 % $ (18,580 ) -3 % Total cash equivalents and investment securities as a percent of total assets 46 % 50 % 47 %



LOANS

Loans by Category (Unaudited) Dec 31, 2022 % of Gross Loans Sep 30, 2022 % of Gross Loans $ Change % Change Dec 31, 2021 % of Gross Loans $ Change % Change Commercial: (Dollars in thousands) Commercial and agricultural $ 75,705 12 % $ 73,788 12 % $ 1,917 3 % $ 85,309 14 % $ (9,604 ) -11 % PPP 515 0 % 553 0 % (38 ) -7 % 25,081 4 % (24,566 ) -98 % Real estate: Construction and development 37,287 6 % 35,500 6 % 1,787 5 % 28,318 3 % 8,969 32 % Residential 1-4 family 82,653 13 % 79,497 13 % 3,156 4 % 67,393 11 % 15,260 23 % Multi-family 41,122 6 % 41,473 7 % (351 ) -1 % 39,854 6 % 1,268 3 % Commercial real estate -- owner occupied 154,380 24 % 150,598 24 % 3,782 3 % 154,901 25 % (521 ) 0 % Commercial real estate -- non owner occupied 153,707 24 % 149,627 24 % 4,080 3 % 148,730 24 % 4,977 3 % Farmland 26,935 4 % 25,140 4 % 1,795 7 % 23,905 4 % 3,030 13 % Consumer 68,412 11 % 65,365 10 % 3,047 5 % 56,269 9 % 12,143 22 % Gross Loans 640,716 100 % 621,541 100 % 19,175 3 % 629,760 100 % 10,956 2 % Less: allowance for loan losses (8,236 ) (8,249 ) 13 (8,297 ) 61 Less: deferred fees (758 ) (691 ) (67 ) (1,427 ) 669 Net loans $ 631,722 $ 612,601 $ 19,121 $ 620,036 $ 11,686 Loan Concentration (Unaudited) Dec 31, 2022 % of Risk Based Capital Sep 30, 2022 % of Risk Based Capital Change Dec 31, 2021 % of Risk Based Capital Change Commercial: (Dollars in thousands) Commercial and agricultural $ 75,705 58 % $ 73,788 58 % 0 % $ 85,309 69 % -11 % PPP 515 0 % 553 0 % 0 % 25,081 20 % -20 % Real estate: Construction and development 37,287 29 % 35,500 28 % 1 % 28,318 23 % 6 % Residential 1-4 family 82,653 64 % 79,497 63 % 1 % 67,393 54 % 10 % Multi-family 41,122 32 % 41,473 33 % -1 % 39,854 32 % 0 % Commercial real estate -- owner occupied 154,380 119 % 150,598 119 % 0 % 154,901 125 % -6 % Commercial real estate -- non owner occupied 153,707 119 % 149,627 118 % 1 % 148,730 120 % -1 % Farmland 26,935 21 % 25,140 20 % 1 % 23,905 19 % 2 % Consumer 68,412 53 % 65,365 52 % 1 % 56,269 45 % 8 % Gross Loans $ 640,716 $ 621,541 $ 629,760 Regulatory Commercial Real Estate $ 229,592 177 % $ 224,100 177 % 0 % $ 214,910 173 % 4 % Total Risk Based Capital* $ 129,551 $ 126,526 $ 124,235 *Bank of the Pacific



DEPOSITS

Deposits by Category (Unaudited) Dec 31, 2022 % of Total Sep 30, 2022 % of Total $ Change % Change Dec 31, 2021 % of Total $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Interest-bearing demand $ 253,272 20 % $ 268,874 20 % $ (15,602 ) -6 % $ 242,789 21 % $ 10,483 4 % Money market 195,814 17 % 208,486 17 % (12,672 ) -6 % 210,343 17 % (14,529 ) -7 % Savings 174,887 15 % 184,229 15 % (9,342 ) -5 % 174,929 15 % (42 ) 0 % Time deposits (CDs) 48,754 4 % 52,550 4 % (3,796 ) -7 % 58,724 5 % (9,970 ) -17 % Total interest-bearing deposits 672,727 57 % 714,139 57 % (41,412 ) -6 % 686,785 58 % (14,058 ) -2 % Non-interest bearing demand 507,635 43 % 540,184 43 % (32,549 ) -6 % 492,155 42 % 15,480 3 % Total deposits $ 1,180,362 100 % $ 1,254,323 100 % $ (73,961 ) -6 % $ 1,178,940 100 % $ 1,422 0 %

The following table summarizes the capital measures of the Company and the Bank respectively, at the dates listed below.

Capital Measures (unaudited) Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Change Dec 31, 2021 Change Well

Capitalized

Under Prompt

Correction

Action

Regulations Pacific Financial Corporation Total risk-based capital ratio 17.1 % 17.4 % (0.3 ) 17.6 % (0.5 ) N/A Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 16.0 % 16.2 % (0.2 ) 16.4 % (0.4 ) N/A Common equity tier 1 ratio 14.3 % 14.4 % (0.1 ) 14.6 % (0.3 ) N/A Leverage ratio 9.4 % 8.7 % 0.7 8.8 % 0.6 N/A Tangible common equity ratio 6.9 % 6.2 % 0.7 8.0 % (1.1 ) N/A Bank of the Pacific Total risk-based capital ratio 17.0 % 17.3 % (0.3 ) 17.6 % (0.6 ) 10.5 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 15.9 % 16.2 % (0.3 ) 16.4 % (0.5 ) 8.5 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 15.9 % 16.2 % (0.3 ) 16.4 % (0.5 ) 7.0 % Leverage ratio 9.1 % 8.8 % 0.3 8.8 % 0.3 7.5 %





The following tables set forth information regarding average balances of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and the resultant yields or cost, and the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis. Loans held for sale and non-accrual loans are included in total loans.

Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) (Annualized, tax-equivalent basis) For the Three Months Ended, Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 $ Change % Change Dec 31, 2021 $ Change % Change Average Balances (Dollars in thousands) Gross loans $ 629,976 $ 610,146 $ 19,830 3 % $ 653,908 $ (23,932 ) -4 % Gross loans without PPP $ 629,439 $ 609,587 $ 19,852 3 % $ 617,857 $ 11,582 2 % Loans held for sale $ 898 $ 1,448 $ (550 ) -38 % $ 12,142 $ (11,244 ) -93 % Investment securities $ 270,416 $ 274,773 $ (4,357 ) -2 % $ 232,083 $ 38,333 17 % Federal funds sold & interest bearing deposits in banks $ 352,628 $ 387,437 $ (34,809 ) -9 % $ 363,643 $ (11,015 ) -3 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,253,918 $ 1,273,804 $ (19,886 ) -2 % $ 1,261,776 $ (7,858 ) -1 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 521,133 $ 521,119 $ 14 0 % $ 501,686 $ 19,447 4 % Interest bearing deposits $ 684,377 $ 702,476 $ (18,099 ) -3 % $ 685,789 $ (1,412 ) 0 % Total Deposits $ 1,205,510 $ 1,223,595 $ (18,085 ) -1 % $ 1,187,475 $ 18,035 2 % Borrowings $ 13,403 $ 13,451 $ (48 ) 0 % $ 13,819 $ (416 ) -3 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 697,780 $ 715,927 $ (18,147 ) -3 % $ 699,608 $ (1,828 ) 0 % Total Equity $ 100,076 $ 103,945 $ (3,869 ) -4 % $ 117,600 $ (17,524 ) -15 % For the Three Months Ended, Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Change Dec 31, 2021 Change Yield on average gross loans (1) 5.18 % 4.80 % 0.38 4.82 % 0.36 Yield on average gross loans without PPP (1) 5.17 % 4.80 % 0.37 4.45 % 0.72 Yield on average investment securities (1) 2.81 % 2.33 % 0.48 1.65 % 1.16 Yield on Fed funds sold & interest bearing deposits in banks 3.72 % 2.31 % 1.41 0.16 % 3.56 Cost of average interest bearing deposits 0.14 % 0.09 % 0.05 0.12 % 0.02 Cost of average borrowings 5.42 % 3.86 % 1.56 1.69 % 3.73 Cost of average total deposits and borrowings 0.14 % 0.10 % 0.04 0.09 % 0.05 Yield on average interest-earning assets 4.25 % 3.51 % 0.74 2.87 % 1.38 Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 0.24 % 0.16 % 0.08 0.15 % 0.09 Net interest spread 4.01 % 3.35 % 0.66 2.72 % 1.29 Net interest spread without PPP 4.01 % 3.35 % 0.66 2.48 % 1.53 Net interest margin (1) 4.12 % 3.42 % 0.70 2.79 % 1.33 Net interest margin without PPP (1) 4.12 % 3.42 % 0.70 2.55 % 1.57 (1) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a rate of 21%. For the Twelve Months Ended, Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 $ Change % Change Average Balances (Dollars in thousands) Gross loans $ 617,220 $ 689,265 $ (72,045 ) -10 % Gross loans without PPP $ 612,025 $ 616,488 $ (4,463 ) -1 % Loans held for sale $ 2,135 $ 22,673 $ (20,538 ) -91 % Investment securities $ 261,843 $ 174,120 $ 87,723 50 % Federal funds sold & interest bearing deposits in banks $ 376,166 $ 321,287 $ 54,879 17 % Interest-earning assets $ 1,257,364 $ 1,207,345 $ 50,019 4 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 508,102 $ 449,853 $ 58,249 13 % Interest bearing deposits $ 693,719 $ 680,832 $ 12,887 2 % Total Deposits $ 1,201,821 $ 1,130,685 $ 71,136 6 % Borrowings $ 13,591 $ 13,873 $ (282 ) -2 % Interest-bearing liabilities $ 707,310 $ 694,705 $ 12,605 2 % Total Equity $ 106,352 $ 116,972 $ (10,620 ) -9 % For the Twelve Months Ended, Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Change Net Interest Margin Yield on average gross loans (1) 4.87 % 4.81 % 0.06 Yield on average gross loans without PPP (1) 4.76 % 4.56 % 0.20 Yield on average investment securities (1) 2.22 % 1.95 % 0.27 Yield on Fed funds sold & interest bearing deposits in banks 1.74 % 0.14 % 1.60 Cost of average interest bearing deposits 0.11 % 0.15 % (0.04 ) Cost of average borrowings 3.41 % 1.75 % 1.66 Cost of average total deposits and borrowings 0.10 % 0.11 % (0.01 ) Yield on average interest-earning assets 3.38 % 3.11 % 0.27 Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 0.17 % 0.18 % (0.01 ) Net interest spread 3.21 % 2.93 % 0.28 Net interest spread without PPP 3.15 % 2.68 % 0.47 Net interest margin (1) 3.29 % 3.00 % 0.29 Net interest margin without PPP (1) 3.22 % 2.75 % 0.47 (1) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a rate of 21%.





Adversely Classified Loans and Securities (Unaudited) Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 $ Change % Change Dec 31, 2021 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Rated substandard or worse, but not impaired, beginning of three month period $ 2,814 $ 7,100 $ (4,286 ) -60 % $ 8,785 $ (5,971 ) -68 % Addition of previously classified pass graded loans 272 365 (93 ) -25 % 363 (91 ) -25 % Upgrades to pass or other loans especially mentioned status (85 ) (4,536 ) 4,451 -98 % - (85 ) -100 % Moved to nonaccrual - - - 0 % - - 0 % Principal payments, net (117 ) (115 ) (2 ) 2 % (168 ) 51 -30 % Rated substandard or worse, but not impaired, end of three month period $ 2,884 $ 2,814 $ 70 2 % $ 8,980 $ (6,096 ) -68 % Impaired 2,452 2,499 (47 ) -2 % 2,854 (402 ) -14 % Total adversely classified loans¹ $ 5,336 $ 5,313 $ 23 0 % $ 11,834 $ (6,498 ) -55 % Other loans especially mentioned or watch, but not impaired $ 26,408 $ 31,452 $ (5,044 ) -16 % $ 32,848 $ (6,440 ) -20 % Gross loans (excluding deferred loan fees) $ 640,716 $ 621,541 $ 19,175 3 % $ 629,760 $ 10,956 2 % Adversely classified loans to gross loans 0.83 % 0.85 % 1.88 % Adversely classified loans to gross loans without PPP 0.83 % 0.86 % 1.96 % Allowance for loan losses $ 8,236 $ 8,249 $ (13 ) 0 % $ 8,297 $ (61 ) -1 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of adversely classified loans 154.35 % 155.26 % 70.11 % Allowance for loan losses to total impaired loans 335.89 % 330.09 % 290.71 % Adversely classified loans to total assets 0.41 % 0.39 % 0.90 % Delinquent loans to gross loans, not in nonaccrual status 2 0.08 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Delinquent loans to gross loans without PPP, not in nonaccrual status 0.08 % 0.01 % 0.01 % ¹Adversely classified loans are defined as loans having a well-defined weakness or weaknesses related to the borrower's financial capacity or to pledged collateral that may jeopardize the repayment of the debt. They are characterized by the possibility that the Bank may sustain some loss if the deficiencies giving rise to the substandard classification are not corrected. Note that any loans internally rated worse than substandard are included in the impaired loan totals. 2 Delinquent loans are defined as loans past due 30-90 days and still accruing





Nonperforming Assets (Unaudited) Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 $ Change % Change Dec 31, 2021 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Total nonaccrual loans, beginning of three month period $ 899 $ 1,240 $ (341 ) -28 % $ 1,800 $ (901 ) -50 % Transfer to performing loans - (334 ) 334 -100 % (113 ) 113 -100 % Addition of nonaccrual loans - - - 0 % - - 0 % Moved to other assets owned - - - 0 % - - 0 % Principal payments, net (30 ) (7 ) (23 ) 329 % (466 ) 436 -94 % Charge-offs, net - - - 0 % - - 0 % Total nonaccrual loans, end of three month period $ 869 $ 899 $ (30 ) -3 % $ 1,221 $ (352 ) -29 % Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 30 90 (60 ) -67 % 200 (170 ) -85 % Total nonperforming assets $ 899 $ 989 $ (90 ) -9 % $ 1,421 $ (522 ) -37 % Total restructured performing loans, beginning of period $ 1,600 $ 1,614 $ (14 ) -1 % $ 1,531 $ 69 5 % Transfer to nonaccrual loans - - - 0 % - - 0 % Addition of restructured performing loans - - - 0 % 109 (109 ) -100 % Principal payments, net (16 ) (14 ) (2 ) 14 % (7 ) (9 ) 129 % Charge-offs, net - - - 0 % - - 0 % Total restructured performing loans, end of period $ 1,584 $ 1,600 $ (16 ) -1 % $ 1,633 $ (49 ) -3 % Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ - $ - $ - 0 % $ - $ - 0 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.11 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.19 % Nonperforming loans to total loans without PPP 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.20 %





Allowance for Loan Losses (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 $ Change % Change Dec 31, 2021 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Gross loans outstanding at end of period $ 640,716 $ 621,541 $ 19,175 3 % $ 629,760 $ 10,956 2 % Average loans outstanding, gross $ 629,976 $ 610,146 $ 19,830 3 % $ 653,908 $ (23,932 ) -4 % Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period $ 8,249 $ 8,282 $ (33 ) 0 % $ 8,527 $ (278 ) -3 % Commercial - - - 0 % - - 0 % Commercial Real Estate - - - 0 % - - 0 % Residential Real Estate - - - 0 % - - 0 % Consumer (14 ) (34 ) 20 -59 % (81 ) 67 -83 % Total charge-offs (14 ) (34 ) 20 -59 % (81 ) 67 -83 % Commercial - - - 0 % - - 0 % Commercial Real Estate - - - 0 % - - 0 % Residential Real Estate - - - 0 % - - 0 % Consumer 1 1 - 0 % 1 - 0 % Total recoveries 1 1 - 0 % 1 - 0 % Net recoveries/(charge-offs) (13 ) (33 ) 20 -61 % (80 ) 67 -84 % Provision (benefit) to income - - - 0 % (150 ) 150 -100 % Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 8,236 $ 8,249 $ (13 ) 0 % $ 8,297 $ (61 ) -1 % Ratio of net loans charged-off to average gross loans outstanding, annualized 0.01 % 0.02 % -0.01 % 0.05 % -0.04 % Ratio of net loans charged-off to average gross loans outstanding without PPP, annualized 0.01 % 0.02 % -0.01 % 0.05 % -0.04 % Ratio of allowance for loan losses to gross loans outstanding 1.29 % 1.33 % -0.04 % 1.32 % -0.03 % Ratio of allowance for loan losses to gross loans without PPP outstanding 1.29 % 1.33 % -0.04 % 1.37 % -0.08 % For the Twelve Months Ended, Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Gross loans outstanding at end of period $ 640,716 $ 629,760 $ 10,956 2 % Average loans outstanding, gross $ 617,220 $ 689,265 $ (72,045 ) -10 % Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period $ 8,297 $ 12,068 $ (3,771 ) -31 % Commercial - (34 ) 34 -100 % Commercial Real Estate - - - 0 % Residential Real Estate - - - 0 % Consumer (90 ) (196 ) 106 -54 % Total charge-offs (90 ) (230 ) 140 -61 % Commercial - 42 (42 ) -100 % Commercial Real Estate - - - 0 % Residential Real Estate - 49 (49 ) -100 % Consumer 29 18 11 61 % Total recoveries 29 109 (80 ) -73 % Net recoveries (charge-offs) (61 ) (121 ) 60 -50 % Provision (benefit) to income - (3,650 ) 3,650 -100 % Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 8,236 $ 8,297 $ (61 ) -1 % Ratio of net loans charged-off to average gross loans outstanding, annualized 0.01 % 0.02 % -0.01 % Ratio of net loans charged-off to average gross loans outstanding without PPP, annualized 0.01 % 0.02 % -0.01 % Ratio of allowance for loan losses to gross loans outstanding 1.29 % 1.32 % -0.03 % Ratio of allowance for loan losses to gross loans without PPP outstanding 1.29 % 1.37 % -0.08 %





Pacific Financial Corporation of Aberdeen, Washington, is the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific, a state chartered and federally insured commercial bank. Bank of the Pacific offers banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses and professionals in western Washington and Oregon. At December 31, 2022, the Company had total assets of $1.31 billion and operated fourteen branches in the communities of Grays Harbor, Pacific, Whatcom, Skagit, Clark and Wahkiakum counties in the State of Washington, and two branches in Clatsop County, Oregon. The Company also operated loan production offices in the communities of Burlington, Washington and Salem, Oregon.

