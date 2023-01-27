Community West Bancshares Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings of $3.4 Million, or $0.38 Per Diluted Share, and Record Net Income of $13.4 Million, or $1.51 Per Diluted Share, for the Year; Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.08 Per Common Share

GOLETA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community West Bancshares (“Community West” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: CWBC), parent company of Community West Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $3.4 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $3.5 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the preceding quarter, and $2.9 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year 2022, the Company reported record net income of $13.4 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, compared to $13.1 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the full year 2021.



Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 include a $461,000 negative provision for loan loss expense compared to a $298,000 provision for loan loss expense during third quarter 2022. Also impacting the preceding quarter was a one-time $132,000 recovery related to a prior OREO expense.

The Company’s Board of Directors declared an increase of its quarterly cash dividend by 6.7% to $0.08 per common share, payable February 28, 2023, to common shareholders of record on February 10, 2023.

“We delivered excellent fourth quarter results, and record full year 2022 earnings, highlighted by strong organic loan growth, steady loan production and continued net interest margin expansion,” stated Martin E. Plourd, President & Chief Executive Officer of Community West Bancshares. “We started the year focused on deploying excess liquidity through increased lending activity, which resulted in solid organic loan growth. Our net interest margin improved 19 basis points on a linked quarter basis to 4.58%, as we benefitted from higher loan yields and interest rate increases enacted by the Federal Reserve. Our outlook for 2023 remains cautious, as we anticipate a leaner loan pipeline, as recessionary concerns continue, and deposit pricing pressures persist. As one of the last remaining community banks of scale along California's Central Coast, we continue to create value for our clients, shareholders, and communities.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Net income was $3.4 million, or $0.38 per diluted share in the fourth quarter 2022, compared to $3.5 million, or $0.39 per diluted share in third quarter 2022, and $2.9 million, or $0.33 per diluted share in fourth quarter 2021.

Net interest income increased to $12.1 million for fourth quarter 2022, compared to $11.9 million in third quarter 2022 and $10.7 million in fourth quarter 2021.

Net interest margin improved to 4.58% for the fourth quarter 2022, compared to 4.39% in third quarter 2022, and 3.77% in fourth quarter 2021.

Return on average assets was 1.24% for the fourth quarter 2022, compared to 1.25% in third quarter 2022, and 0.99% in fourth quarter 2021.

Return on average equity was 11.98% for the fourth quarter 2022, compared to 12.65% in third quarter 2022, and 11.42% in fourth quarter 2021.

The Company recorded a negative provision for loan loss expense of $461,000 for fourth quarter 2022, compared to a provision for loan losses of $298,000 for third quarter 2022, and a provision of $26,000 for fourth quarter 2021.

The Allowance for Loan Losses (“ALL”) was 1.15% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2022, compared to 1.20% at September 30, 2022, and at December 31, 2021.

Net non-accrual loans improved to $211,000 at December 31, 2022, compared to $239,000 at September 30, 2022, and $565,000 at December 31, 2021.

Total loans increased by $9.6 million to $955.3 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $945.7 million, at September 30, 2022, and increased $63.3 million compared to $892.1 million, at December 31, 2021.

Stockholders’ equity increased $2.8 million to $112.7 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $109.8 million at September 30, 2022, and increased $11.3 million compared to $101.4 million at December 31, 2021.

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $26.6 million to $216.5 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $243.1 million at September 30, 2022, and increased $6.6 million compared to $209.9 million at December 31, 2021.

Book value per common share increased to $12.80 at December 31, 2022, compared to $12.54 at September 30, 2022, and $11.72 at December 31, 2021.

The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.34% at December 31, 2022, compared to 9.83% at September 30, 2022, and 8.56% at December 31, 2021.



Income Statement

Net interest income increased 1.8% to $12.1 million in the fourth quarter 2022, compared to $11.9 million in the preceding quarter and increased 13.3% compared to $10.7 million in fourth quarter 2021. Interest income from loans increased 5.1% or $600,000 compared to the prior quarter due to increased average balances and loan yields. Interest income from securities and interest-earning deposits increased 3.0% or $24,000 compared to the prior quarter primarily due to increased average security balances and higher earning-deposit yields because of increased market rates. Total interest expense for the quarter increased 55.5% or $406,000 compared to the prior quarter due to increased rates on interest-bearing demand deposits. For the year, net interest income increased 8.1% to $45.8 million compared to $42.4 million in 2021. Interest income from loans increased 3.4% or $1.5 million in 2022 compared to the prior year due to increased average balances and loan yields. Interest income from securities and interest-earning deposits increased 159.8% or $1.5 million compared to 2021 largely due to the increase in average security balances and higher earning deposit yields. Total interest expense decreased 10.2% or $376,000 compared to 2021 due to the lower rates paid on interest-bearing deposits accounts and lower average time deposit balances and costs.

Net interest margin was 4.58% for fourth quarter 2022, a 19-basis point increase compared to third quarter 2022, and an 81-basis point increase compared to fourth quarter 2021. “Our fourth quarter net interest margin continued to benefit from higher loan yields, as new loans that carry a higher interest rate are replacing lower rate PPP loans, and existing variable rate loans continue to reprice,” said Richard Pimentel, Chief Financial Officer. The yield on loans for the fourth quarter 2022 increased 18 basis points to 5.21% compared to 5.03% for the third quarter 2022 because of increased loan rates on new originations and the impact of higher market rates. The yield on federal funds and interest-earning deposits increased 130 bps to 3.39% for the fourth quarter 2022 due to increases in rates earned for overnight deposits and rates for money market deposits. The cost of funds for the fourth quarter increased 17 basis points to 0.47%, compared to 0.30% for the preceding quarter due to higher rates paid on deposit accounts and changes in portfolio mix. Net interest margin for the year was 4.21% compared to 4.03% in 2021. The 18-basis point increase was primarily due to increased average balances in investment securities, higher rates paid on interest-bearing deposits and lower rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Non-interest income for the fourth quarter 2022 decreased $108,000 to $764,000 compared to $872,000 in third quarter 2022 as a result of lower loan fees and less gain-on-sale of loans. Other loan fees were $246,000 for the fourth quarter 2022 compared to $292,000 in third quarter 2022. Gain on sale of loans was $12,000 in the fourth quarter 2022 compared to $49,000 in the third quarter of 2022 as a result of fewer sales during the quarter. Non-interest income increased 6.0% to $4.0 million in the year 2022 compared to $3.8 million in 2021. The increase was primarily due to a $549,000 BOLI policy payout and a $992,000 recapture of expenses from a lawsuit settlement related to a foreclosed asset during the first quarter of 2022. The increase was partially offset by a $218,000 decrease in gain-on-sale of loans as a result of less loan sales and a $188,000 decrease in loan fees.

Non-interest expense increased $969,000 to $8.6 million in fourth quarter 2022 compared to $7.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to an increase in professional services. Professional services increased $583,000 due to costs of implementing Sarbanes Oxley and to support strategic and technology initiatives. Non-interest expense increased $3.3 million to $31.3 million in 2022 compared to $28.0 million in 2021. The increase over the prior year was due to a $1.0 million increase in salaries and benefits due to wage competition and a $1.3 million increase in professional services due to costs related to management’s assertion concerning the effectiveness of the Company’s internal control structure and procedures for financial reporting as required for institutions over $1 billion on total assets and to support strategic and technology initiatives.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $1.09 billion at December 31, 2022 and at September 30, 2022, and decreased $65.6 million, or 5.7%, compared to $1.16 billion, at December 31, 2021. Total interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions increased $13.8 million to $63.3 million at December 31, 2022, compared to September 30, 2022 and significantly decreased $143.4 million compared to December 31, 2021. Total investment securities were $29.5 million at quarter end, compared to $59.9 million in the prior quarter. Total loans increased by $9.6 million, or 1.0%, to $955.3 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $945.7 million, at September 30, 2022, and increased $63.3 million, or 7.1%, compared to $892.1 million, at December 31, 2021. Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $9.7 million during the quarter, and increased $82.8 million compared to December 31, 2021.

Commercial real estate loans outstanding (which include SBA 504, construction and land) were up 13.4% from year-ago levels to $545.3 million at December 31, 2022, and comprise 57.1% of the total loan portfolio. Manufactured housing loans were up 6.2% from year-ago levels to $315.8 million, and represent 33.1% of total loans. Commercial loans (which include agriculture loans) were up 3.5% from year-ago levels to $74.9 million, and represent 7.8% of the total loan portfolio. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had seven PPP loans totaling $1.8 million remaining on its balance sheet from both the first and second rounds of PPP funding. PPP loans of $1.8 million represent less than one percent of total loans at December 31, 2022, unchanged from September 30, 2022 and down from $21.3 million at December 31, 2021.

Total deposits increased $22.9 million, or 2.7%, to $875.1 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $852.2 million at September 30, 2022, and decreased $75.0 million, or 7.9%, compared to $950.1 million at December 31, 2021. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits were $216.5 million at December 31, 2022, a $26.6 million decrease compared to $243.1 million at September 30, 2022, and a $6.6 million increase compared to $209.9 million at December 31, 2021. Higher cost interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $11.3 million to $429.2 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $439.9 million at September 30, 2022, and decreased $109.3 million compared to $537.5 million at December 31, 2021. Certificates of deposit, which include brokered deposits, increased $61.2 million during the quarter to $206.9 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $145.8 million at September 30, 2022, and increased $27.9 million compared to $179.1 million at December 31, 2021.

“The Bank experienced deposit outflows because of planned and unplanned withdrawals as competition for deposits continued to put pressure on pricing, net-interest margin and client retention. With more potential rate sensitivity going forward, we anticipate deposit pricing to be a challenge to future NIM expansion,” said Pimentel.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $112.7 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $109.8 million at September 30, 2022, and $101.4 million at December 31, 2021. Book value per common share increased to $12.80 at December 31, 2022, compared to $12.54 at September 30, 2022, and $11.72 at December 31, 2021.

Credit Quality

“Credit quality metrics remain strong, with a decrease in net-nonaccrual loans compared to a year ago,” said William F. Filippin, Chief Credit Officer. At December 31, 2022, asset quality reflected improvement due to positive loan risk rating migrations during the fourth quarter. Total classified loans and net non-accrual loans decreased year-over-year due to improvements in the loan portfolio and payoffs in these categories. All loans rated “Watch” or worse are monitored monthly and proactive measures are taken when any signs of deterioration to the credit are discovered.

The Company recorded a negative provision for loan loss expense of $461,000 in the fourth quarter 2022, compared to a provision for loan loss expense of $298,000 in third quarter 2022, and a provision expense of 26,000 in fourth quarter 2021. The allowance for loan losses was $10.9 million, or 1.15% of total loans held for investment, at December 31, 2022. Net non-accrual loans, plus net other assets acquired through foreclosure, was $2.5 million at December 31, 2022 and at September 30, 2022, and decreased 20.2% compared to $3.1 million at December 31, 2021.

Net non-accrual loans improved to $211,000 as of December 31, 2022, compared to $239,000 at September 30, 2022, and $565,000 at December 31, 2021. Of the $211,000 of net non-accrual loans at December 31, 2022, $150,000 were single family loans and $61,000 were manufactured housing loans.

There was $2.3 million in other assets acquired through foreclosure as of December 31, 2022, and on September 30, 2022. This compared to $2.5 million at December 31, 2021. The OREO balance relates to one property.

Stock Repurchase Program

On August 27, 2021, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had extended the stock repurchase plan until August 31, 2023. The Company did not repurchase shares during the fourth quarter of 2022, leaving $1.4 million available under the previously announced repurchase program.

Company Overview

Community West Bancshares is a financial services company with headquarters in Goleta, California. The Company is the holding company for Community West Bank, the largest publicly traded community bank serving California’s Central Coast area of Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Community West Bank has seven full-service California branch banking offices in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, Oxnard and Paso Robles. The principal business activities of the Company are Relationship Banking, Manufactured Housing lending and Government Guaranteed lending.

Industry Accolades

In May of 2022, Community West was ranked #125 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2021.

Community West Bank was awarded a “Super Premier Performance” rating by The Findley Reports. For 52 years, The Findley Reports has been recognizing the financial performance of banking institutions in California and the Western United States. Community West Bank is rated 5-star Superior by Bauer Financial.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This release contains certain forward-looking statements about the Company and the Bank that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for “forward-looking statements” provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about future financial and operational results, expectations, or intentions are forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company as of the date of this release. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve and are subject to significant risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control including, but not limited to, risks from the COVID-19 pandemic, the strength of the United States economy in general and of the local economies in which we conduct operations, the effect of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including changes in interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, inflation, weather, natural disasters, climate change, increased unemployment, deterioration in credit quality of our loan portfolio and/or the value of the collateral securing the repayment of those loans, reduction in the value of our investment securities, the costs and effects of litigation and of adverse outcomes of such litigation, the cost and ability to attract and retain key employees, a breach of our operational or security systems, policies or procedures including cyber-attacks on us or third party vendors or service providers, regulatory or legal developments, United States tax policies, including our effective income tax rate, and our ability to implement and execute our business plan and strategy and expand our operations as provided therein. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including the risk factors contained in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available in the “Investor Relations” section of our website, https://www.communitywest.com/sec-filings/documents/default.aspx. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any obligation) to update or alter such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in 000's, except per share data) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,379 $ 1,806 $ 1,621 Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions 63,311 49,489 206,754 Investment securities 29,470 59,909 22,773 Loans: Commercial 74,929 70,811 72,423 Commercial real estate 545,317 544,373 480,801 SBA 6,855 6,955 8,580 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) 1,773 1,810 21,317 Manufactured housing 315,825 309,989 297,363 Single family real estate 8,678 8,943 8,663 HELOC 2,613 3,373 3,579 Other (1) (648 ) (560 ) (643 ) Total loans 955,342 945,694 892,083 Loans, net Held for sale 21,033 22,096 23,408 Held for investment 934,309 923,598 868,675 Less: Allowance for loan losses (10,765 ) (11,113 ) (10,404 ) Net held for investment 923,544 912,485 858,271 NET LOANS 944,577 934,581 881,679 Other assets 52,765 42,493 44,225 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,091,502 $ 1,088,278 $ 1,157,052 Deposits Non-interest-bearing demand $ 216,494 $ 243,100 $ 209,893 Interest-bearing demand 428,173 439,455 537,508 Savings 23,490 23,865 23,675 Certificates of deposit ($250,000 or more) 6,693 9,909 17,612 Other certificates of deposit 200,234 135,860 161,443 Total deposits 875,084 852,189 950,131 Other borrowings 90,000 110,000 90,000 Other liabilities 13,768 16,268 15,546 TOTAL LIABILITIES 978,852 978,457 1,055,677 Stockholders' equity 112,650 109,821 101,375 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,091,502 $ 1,088,278 $ 1,157,052 Common shares outstanding 8,798 8,755 8,650 Book value per common share $ 12.80 $ 12.54 $ 11.72 (1) Includes consumer, other loans, securitized loans, and deferred fees





COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited) (in 000's, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 12,467 $ 11,258 $ 46,657 $ 45,123 Investment securities and other 811 279 2,481 955 Total interest income 13,278 11,537 49,138 46,078 Deposits 913 614 2,511 2,835 Other borrowings 224 206 817 869 Total interest expense 1,137 820 3,328 3,704 Net interest income 12,141 10,717 45,810 42,374 Provision (credit) for loan losses (461 ) 26 (195 ) (181 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 12,602 10,691 46,005 42,555 Non-interest income Other loan fees 246 343 1,161 1,349 Gains from loan sales, net 12 109 257 475 Document processing fees 85 123 422 512 Service charges 143 84 438 302 Other 278 285 1,700 1,115 Total non-interest income 764 944 3,978 3,753 Non-interest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 4,821 4,884 19,348 18,306 Occupancy, net 1,116 893 4,180 3,254 Professional services 1,236 441 2,923 1,645 Data processing 346 251 1,265 1,215 Depreciation 176 186 711 780 FDIC assessment 111 146 577 485 Advertising and marketing 234 198 921 734 Stock-based compensation 32 129 289 318 Other 507 478 1,058 1,258 Total non-interest expenses 8,579 7,606 31,272 27,995 Income before provision for income taxes 4,787 4,029 18,711 18,313 Provision for income taxes 1,411 1,135 5,262 5,212 Net income $ 3,376 $ 2,894 $ 13,449 $ 13,101 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.34 $ 1.54 $ 1.53 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.33 $ 1.51 $ 1.50





COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited) (in 000's, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31,

September 30,

June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 12,467 $ 11,867 $ 11,129 $ 11,194 $ 11,258 Investment securities and other 811 787 577 306 279 Total interest income 13,278 12,654 11,706 11,500 11,537 Deposits 913 528 500 570 614 Other borrowings 224 203 196 194 206 Total interest expense 1,137 731 696 764 820 Net interest income 12,141 11,923 11,010 10,736 10,717 Provision (credit) for loan losses (461 ) 298 252 (284 ) 26 Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 12,602 11,625 10,758 11,020 10,691 Non-interest income Other loan fees 246 292 377 246 343 Gains from loan sales, net 12 49 136 60 109 Document processing fees 85 114 122 101 123 Service charges 143 114 93 88 84 Other 278 303 323 796 285 Total non-interest income 764 872 1,051 1,291 944 Non-interest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 4,821 4,752 4,910 4,865 4,884 Occupancy, net 1,116 1,046 1,021 997 893 Professional services 1,236 653 635 399 441 Data processing 346 302 307 310 251 Depreciation 176 173 179 183 186 FDIC assessment 111 131 164 171 146 Advertising and marketing 234 196 233 258 198 Stock-based compensation 32 71 94 92 129 Other 507 286 569 (304 ) 478 Total non-interest expenses 8,579 7,610 8,112 6,971 7,606 Income before provision for income taxes 4,787 4,887 3,697 5,340 4,029 Provision for income taxes 1,411 1,409 1,062 1,380 1,135 Net income $ 3,376 $ 3,478 $ 2,635 $ 3,960 $ 2,894 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.40 $ 0.30 $ 0.46 $ 0.34 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.39 $ 0.30 $ 0.45 $ 0.33





Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Interest-Earning Assets Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits $ 48,512 $ 415 3.39 % $ 76,265 $ 401 2.09 % $ 210,293 $ 85 0.16 % Investment securities 54,022 396 2.91 % 65,148 386 2.35 % 27,661 194 2.78 % Loans (1) 949,007 12,467 5.21 % 935,169 11,867 5.03 % 888,519 11,258 5.03 % Total earnings assets 1,051,541 13,278 5.01 % 1,076,582 12,654 4.66 % 1,126,473 11,537 4.06 % Nonearning Assets Cash and due from banks 2,145 2,177 2,154 Allowance for loan losses (11,204 ) (11,031 ) (10,314 ) Other assets 36,432 38,022 39,596 Total assets $ 1,078,914 $ 1,105,750 $ 1,157,909 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 442,313 $ 591 0.53 % $ 465,317 $ 325 0.28 % $ 523,212 $ 343 0.26 % Savings deposits 22,801 13 0.23 % 25,133 14 0.22 % 22,248 18 0.32 % Time deposits 152,249 309 0.81 % 151,130 189 0.50 % 181,638 253 0.55 % Total interest-bearing deposits 617,363 913 0.59 % 641,580 528 0.33 % 727,098 614 0.34 % Other borrowings 92,391 224 0.96 % 90,764 203 0.89 % 90,003 206 0.91 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 709,754 $ 1,137 0.64 % $ 732,344 $ 731 0.40 % $ 817,101 $ 820 0.40 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 241,759 248,538 223,503 Other liabilities 15,555 15,789 16,726 Stockholders' equity 111,846 109,079 100,579 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,078,914 $ 1,105,750 1,157,909 Net interest income and margin $ 12,141 4.58 % $ 11,923 4.39 % $ 10,717 3.77 % Net interest spread 4.37 % 4.26 % 3.66 % Cost of total deposits 0.42 % 0.24 % 0.26 % Cost of funds 0.47 % 0.30 % 0.31 %





Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Interest-Earning Assets Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits $ 119,524 $ 1,226 1.03 % $ 139,217 $ 230 0.17 % Investment securities 47,949 1,255 2.62 % 27,011 725 2.68 % Loans (1) 921,638 46,657 5.06 % 884,601 45,123 5.10 % Total earnings assets 1,089,111 49,138 4.51 % 1,050,829 46,078 4.38 % Nonearning Assets Cash and due from banks 2,169 2,149 Allowance for loan losses (10,906 ) (10,245 ) Other assets 37,751 39,827 Total assets $ 1,118,125 $ 1,082,560 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 480,472 $ 1,508 0.31 % $ 467,720 $ 1,702 0.36 % Savings deposits 24,317 60 0.25 % 20,749 76 0.37 % Time deposits 160,788 943 0.59 % 182,108 1,057 0.58 % Total interest-bearing deposits 665,577 2,511 0.38 % 670,577 2,835 0.42 % Other borrowings 90,795 817 0.90 % 94,343 869 0.92 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 756,372 $ 3,328 0.44 % $ 764,920 $ 3,704 0.48 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 237,849 205,820 Other liabilities 16,151 16,050 Stockholders' equity 107,753 95,770 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,118,125 $ 1,082,560 Net interest income and margin $ 45,810 4.21 % $ 42,374 4.03 % Net interest spread 4.07 % 3.90 % Cost of total deposits 0.28 % 0.32 % Cost of funds 0.33 % 0.38 %





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Dollars and shares in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited) Three

Months

Ended Three

Months

Ended Three

Months

Ended Twelve

Months

Ended Twelve

Months

Ended PERFORMANCE MEASURES AND RATIOS December

31, 2022 September

30, 2022 December

31, 2021 December

31, 2022 December

31, 2021 Return on average common equity 11.98 % 12.65 % 11.42 % 12.48 % 13.68 % Return on average assets 1.24 % 1.25 % 0.99 % 1.20 % 1.21 % Efficiency ratio 66.48 % 59.48 % 65.23 % 62.81 % 60.69 % Net interest margin 4.58 % 4.39 % 3.77 % 4.21 % 4.03 % Three

Months

Ended Three

Months

Ended Three

Months

Ended Twelve

Months

Ended Twelve

Months

Ended AVERAGE BALANCES December

31, 2022 September

30, 2022 December

31, 2021 December

31, 2022 December

31, 2021 Average assets $ 1,078,914 $ 1,105,750 $ 1,157,909 $ 1,118,125 $ 1,082,560 Average earning assets 1,051,541 1,076,582 1,126,473 1,089,111 1,050,829 Average total loans 949,007 935,169 888,519 921,638 884,601 Average deposits 859,122 890,118 950,601 903,426 876,397 Average common equity 111,846 109,079 100,579 107,753 95,770 EQUITY ANALYSIS December

31, 2022 September

30, 2022 December

31, 2021 Total common equity $ 112,650 $ 109,821 $ 101,375 Common stock outstanding 8,798 8,755 8,650 Book value per common share $ 12.80 $ 12.54 $ 11.72 ASSET QUALITY December

31, 2022 September

30, 2022 December

31, 2021 Nonaccrual loans, net $ 211 $ 239 $ 565 Nonaccrual loans, net/total loans 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.06 % Other assets acquired through foreclosure, net $ 2,250 $ 2,250 $ 2,518 Nonaccrual loans plus other assets acquired through foreclosure, net $ 2,461 $ 2,489 $ 3,083 Nonaccrual loans plus other assets acquired through foreclosure, net/total assets 0.23 % 0.23 % 0.27 % Net loan (recoveries)/charge-offs in the quarter $ (113 ) $ 51 $ (96 ) Net (recoveries)/charge-offs in the quarter/total loans (0.01 %) 0.01 % (0.01 %) Allowance for loan losses $ 10,765 $ 11,113 $ 10,404 Plus: Reserve for undisbursed loan commitments 94 96 94 Total allowance for credit losses $ 10,859 $ 11,209 $ 10,498 Allowance for loan losses/total loans held for investment 1.15 % 1.20 % 1.20 % Allowance for loan losses/total loans held for investment excluding PPP loans 1.15 % 1.21 % 1.23 % Allowance for loan losses/nonaccrual loans, net 5101.90 % 4649.79 % 1842.50 % Community West Bank * Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.34 % 9.83 % 8.56 % Tier 1 capital ratio 11.44 % 11.30 % 11.02 % Total capital ratio 12.56 % 12.46 % 12.19 % INTEREST SPREAD ANALYSIS December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Yield on total loans 5.21 % 5.03 % 5.03 % Yield on investments 2.91 % 2.35 % 2.78 % Yield on interest earning deposits 3.39 % 2.09 % 0.16 % Yield on earning assets 5.01 % 4.66 % 4.06 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.59 % 0.33 % 0.34 % Cost of total deposits 0.42 % 0.24 % 0.26 % Cost of borrowings 0.96 % 0.89 % 0.91 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.64 % 0.40 % 0.40 % Cost of funds 0.47 % 0.30 % 0.31 % * Capital ratios are preliminary until the Call Report is filed.

