Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Elastomeric Membranes Market to Reach $53.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Elastomeric Membranes estimated at US$38.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4% over the period 2022-2030. Sheet, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.5% CAGR and reach US$27.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Liquid Applied segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR
The Elastomeric Membranes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 28 Featured)
- 3M Company
- BASF SE
- Carlisle Companies, Inc.
- Copernit S.P.A.
- Covestro AG
- Duro-Last, Inc.
- Firestone Building Products Company
- Fosroc International
- GCP Applied Technologies, Inc.
- Henry Company
- IKO Industries Ltd.
- Johns Manville Corporation
- Kemper System Inc.
- Mapei S.p.A.
- Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG
- Pidilite Industries Ltd.
- RENOLIT SE
- Saint-Gobain SA
- Sika AG
- Soprema Group
- Standard Industries, Inc.
- Tremco Incorporated
- W. R. Meadows, Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growth in Construction Industry: A Significant Growth Driver
for Elastomeric Membrane Market
Global Construction Output: Breakdown of Revenues in US$
Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Annual Construction Spending in the US in US$ Billion by Sector
for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021
Projected Housing Starts in the US: Number of Units During
2018-2028E Period
Non-Residential Local and State Government Construction in the
US: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and
2022
Roof Insulation and Coatings: Major End-Use Applications in
Elastomeric Membrane Market
Global Roof Insulation Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022
Global Roof Coatings Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Global Roof Coatings Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Type for the Year 2019E
Trend Towards Green Roofing Drives Market Growth
Increasing Regulations for Energy Optimization in Buildings
Drive Demand for Elastomeric Membrane Materials
Increasing Regulations in the Construction Industry Force
Contractors to Use Waterproof and Eco-Friendly Materials
Increasing Need for Water Management in Construction Industry
Benefits Market Growth in Asia-Pacific Region
Innovations and Advancements
Product Overview
Elastomeric Membrane: Introduction
