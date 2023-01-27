New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Elastomeric Membranes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345242/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Elastomeric Membranes Market to Reach $53.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Elastomeric Membranes estimated at US$38.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4% over the period 2022-2030. Sheet, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.5% CAGR and reach US$27.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Liquid Applied segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR



The Elastomeric Membranes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 28 Featured)

- 3M Company

- BASF SE

- Carlisle Companies, Inc.

- Copernit S.P.A.

- Covestro AG

- Duro-Last, Inc.

- Firestone Building Products Company

- Fosroc International

- GCP Applied Technologies, Inc.

- Henry Company

- IKO Industries Ltd.

- Johns Manville Corporation

- Kemper System Inc.

- Mapei S.p.A.

- Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG

- Pidilite Industries Ltd.

- RENOLIT SE

- Saint-Gobain SA

- Sika AG

- Soprema Group

- Standard Industries, Inc.

- Tremco Incorporated

- W. R. Meadows, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Elastomeric Membrane: A Highly Preferred Waterproof Roofing

Material

Elastomeric Membrane - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in Construction Industry: A Significant Growth Driver

for Elastomeric Membrane Market

Global Construction Output: Breakdown of Revenues in US$

Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Annual Construction Spending in the US in US$ Billion by Sector

for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021

Projected Housing Starts in the US: Number of Units During

2018-2028E Period

Non-Residential Local and State Government Construction in the

US: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and

2022

Roof Insulation and Coatings: Major End-Use Applications in

Elastomeric Membrane Market

Global Roof Insulation Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the

Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Global Roof Coatings Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the

Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Roof Coatings Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Type for the Year 2019E

Trend Towards Green Roofing Drives Market Growth

Increasing Regulations for Energy Optimization in Buildings

Drive Demand for Elastomeric Membrane Materials

Increasing Regulations in the Construction Industry Force

Contractors to Use Waterproof and Eco-Friendly Materials

Increasing Need for Water Management in Construction Industry

Benefits Market Growth in Asia-Pacific Region

Innovations and Advancements

Product Overview

Elastomeric Membrane: Introduction



