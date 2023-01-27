Automotive Endpoint Authentication Market to Hit USD 1.93 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.84% from 2022-2028 due to Increasing Efforts to Limit Vehicle Theft

Westford, USA, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Europe to attract significant revenue share in the global automotive endpoint authentication market . An increase in cyber-attacks and an ever-increasing demand for security across industries drive the global market. In addition, increased regulations for vehicle security and additional benefits provided by insurance companies for vehicles equipped with endpoint security further drive market growth. Furthermore, as the market for mobile apps expands, so will the opportunity for endpoint authentication in the automotive industry.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Endpoint Authentication Market"

Pages - 165

Tables - 47

Figures - 62

Based on SkyQuest's global research, in 2020, there were 810,400 motor vehicle thefts, costing an estimated $7.4 billion. As a result, vehicle owners are giving extra emphasis on security measures, and to meet this rising demand, automotive companies are integrating advanced technologies to offer higher security features with their new offerings.

An endpoint authentication technique is utilized extensively to verify/track the identification of external devices connected to a network and ensure that only approved endpoint devices are connected. For networks with a lot of distant users, endpoint authentication is crucial. For example, cars have networking features like Bluetooth and WIFI, making them susceptible to cyber-attacks. Consequently, investing in a security system that can stop malfunction and unwanted entry has become essential.

Prominent Players in Automotive Endpoint Authentication Market

Aeris, Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

Continental AG

Brembo S.p.A.

Synaptics Incorporated

Motherson Group

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Fitbit Inc.

OIA Global

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Symantec Corporation

HID Global Corporation

K7 Computing Pvt. Ltd.

Voxx International Corporation

Bluetooth Segment to Drive Significant Sales Thanks to Its Use Experience Enhancement Feature

According to SkyQuest, the Bluetooth segment accounted for 23.4% market share in 2022 and is predicted to grow at 11.3% CAGR to take this lead ahead in the coming years. The user experience is enhanced when a consumer connects their Bluetooth-enabled smartphone devices. It enables the reliable use of authentication techniques. Wi-Fi makes it possible to install GPS systems and makes device tracking easier. It helps to stop cyber-attacks and only takes up a little space. The Wi-Fi market is expected to grow the fastest due to these advantages.

Europe had a sizable automotive endpoint authentication market share due to the rising demand for connected and autonomous automobiles. Additionally, the growing use of endpoint authentication systems in electric and hybrid vehicles, which are seeing an increase in sales, is anticipated to spur additional market expansion. Furthermore, the increasing presence of industry giants will help the regional market grow substantially.

Passenger Car Segment to Continue Dominance over Global Market owing to Rising Demand for Passenger Automobiles

As per SkyQuest, the passenger car segment dominated the automotive endpoint authentication market with a revenue share of 36.4% in 2022. For a long time, passenger vehicles have been the most frequently used vehicle across the globe. As a result of COVID, there has been an increase in the purchase of personal vehicles. Automotive endpoint authentication includes locking features that are useful for families and protect against attackers. They also support location tracking, a key global market driver for automotive endpoint authentication.

Asia Pacific region offers high growth opportunities for market players in the automotive endpoint authentication market due to the increasing focus on developing smart cities and the rising demand for passenger cars in major economies such as India and China. In addition, portable networks are used more frequently as the area adopts the internet more widely. The possibility that wired and autonomous vehicles would be the target of cyber-attacks is increased by such technologies, which raises the need for solid endpoint security solutions in the automotive industry. Another reason influencing the rise of the automotive endpoint authentication industry is the growing concern about vehicle safety brought on by an increase in vehicle theft.

Companies in the automotive endpoint authentication market are forming strategies to increase their market share. Some key winning strategies include stressing their USP statements, providing appealing features, and broadening their product portfolio. The research provides comprehensive profiles of leading organizations that provide value chain services and information on their short-, medium-, and long-term plans. Along with identifying investment opportunities, the research also analyses upstream raw material supply and downstream demand.

Key Developments in Automotive Endpoint Authentication Market

Korea's EIPGRID and Intertrust, the world's top provider of trusted distributed computing, announced the partnership intending to deliver a highly secure and effective digital energy platform that offers trusted virtual power plant and distributed energy resource management capabilities to energy companies and end users around the globe. As a result, the worst energy crisis in decades will benefit from these technologies.

BlackBerry Limited., has unveiled how it is securely enabling remote workers and firmly preventing malicious threats from compromising any corporate networks by leveraging advanced AI-driven cyber security capabilities provided by CylanceGATEWAY. To strengthen their prevention-first cyber security posture and defend against the proliferating growth of ransomware and other advanced cyber security threats, CylanceGATEWAY will offer businesses of all sizes contextual correlation of network and device telemetry along with continuous authentication.

PKWARE, a leader in automated data security, declared that its PKWARE endpoint data security technology will now support Microsoft Azure Active Directory (AD) Authentication. Thanks to this most recent integration, a better authentication process is now available to workforces using all operating systems and device kinds. PK Protect is given security protection through interaction with Azure AD.

