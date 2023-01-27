New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345080/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market to Reach $33.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Combined Heat and Power (CHP) estimated at US$25.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Above 300 MW, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR and reach US$13.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 151 - 300 MW segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR



The Combined Heat and Power (CHP) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.4 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured)

- AB Holding SpA

- Capstone Turbine Corporation

- Caterpillar Energy Solutions (Mwm)

- Clarke Energy

- FuelCell Energy, Inc.

- General Electric Company

- G-Energy Global Private Limited

- MAN Energy Solutions SE

- Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.

- Siemens AG

- Veolia Environnement S.A.

- Wartsila Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345080/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Combined Heat and Power (CHP): A Prelude

Steady Growth Projected for CHP Market

Combined Heat & Power - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Captive Power Generation Builds Momentum for

CHP Market

Shifting Focus towards Sustainable Energy Creates Conducive

Environment

Enhanced Energy Consumption in Industrial Sector Steers CHP

Deployments

CHP Deployments Set to Increase in Commercial Buildings Vertical

Residential Sector: Niche Application Market

Natural Gas Extends Ideal Fuel for CHP Plants

Biomass-based Cogeneration Gains Traction

Small CHPs Set to Make Big Gains

Emphasis on Distributed Power Delivery Model in Large Urban

Areas Builds Market Momentum

Adoption of CHP Plants Gains Traction Across End-Use Verticals

and Geographies: A Review of Select Recent Announcements in

the CHP Domain

Shaw Industries Builds CHP Plant at its South Carolina Fiber

Production Facility

The US DoE Grants CHP R&D Funding

Fairbanks Morse Helps Launch of 10 MW Dual Fuel CHP Microgrid

in Puerto Rico

University of Minnesota Replaces Century Old Heating Plant with

New CHP Plant at its Twin Cities Campus

Edina to Deploy 3-Engine CHP Plant to Portsmouth Naval Base

Rolls-Royce Collaborates with Energyco to Deploy Cogeneration

Plant in Kosice, Slovakia

New CHP Plant Deployed at the University of Göttingen



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power

(CHP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and Power

(CHP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Above

300 MW by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Above 300 MW by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Above 300 MW by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas

Turbine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Gas Turbine by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Gas Turbine by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Steam Turbine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Steam Turbine by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Steam Turbine by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reciprocating Engine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Reciprocating Engine by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Reciprocating Engine by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Prime Movers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Prime Movers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Prime Movers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Coal

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Coal by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Coal by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Natural Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Natural Gas by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Fuels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Fuels by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Fuels by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Utilities, District Energy & Cooling by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Utilities, District Energy &

Cooling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Utilities, District

Energy & Cooling by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

On-Site Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for On-Site Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for On-Site Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

On-Site Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for On-Site Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for On-Site Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 40: World Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 151 -

300 MW by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: World Historic Review for 151 - 300 MW by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for 151 - 300 MW by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 10 -

150 MW by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: World Historic Review for 10 - 150 MW by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 46: World 16-Year Perspective for 10 - 150 MW by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Below 10 MW by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: World Historic Review for Below 10 MW by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 49: World 16-Year Perspective for Below 10 MW by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biogas / Biomass by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: World Historic Review for Biogas / Biomass by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: World 16-Year Perspective for Biogas / Biomass by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by Capacity - Above 300 MW, 151 -

300 MW, 10 - 150 MW and Below 10 MW - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 54: USA Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power (CHP)

by Capacity - Above 300 MW, 151 - 300 MW, 10 - 150 MW and Below

10 MW Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and Power

(CHP) by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Above 300 MW, 151 - 300 MW, 10 - 150 MW and Below 10 MW for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by Prime Mover - Reciprocating

Engine, Gas Turbine, Steam Turbine and Other Prime Movers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: USA Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power (CHP)

by Prime Mover - Reciprocating Engine, Gas Turbine, Steam

Turbine and Other Prime Movers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 58: USA 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and Power

(CHP) by Prime Mover - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Reciprocating Engine, Gas Turbine, Steam Turbine and Other

Prime Movers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by Fuel - Natural Gas, Coal,

Biogas / Biomass and Other Fuels - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 60: USA Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power (CHP)

by Fuel - Natural Gas, Coal, Biogas / Biomass and Other Fuels

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: USA 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and Power

(CHP) by Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural

Gas, Coal, Biogas / Biomass and Other Fuels for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 62: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by End-Use - Utilities, District

Energy & Cooling, Residential, On-Site Industrial and On-Site

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: USA Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power (CHP)

by End-Use - Utilities, District Energy & Cooling, Residential,

On-Site Industrial and On-Site Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: USA 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and Power

(CHP) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utilities, District Energy & Cooling, Residential, On-Site

Industrial and On-Site Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CANADA

Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by Capacity - Above 300 MW, 151 -

300 MW, 10 - 150 MW and Below 10 MW - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power

(CHP) by Capacity - Above 300 MW, 151 - 300 MW, 10 - 150 MW and

Below 10 MW Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and

Power (CHP) by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Above 300 MW, 151 - 300 MW, 10 - 150 MW and Below 10 MW for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by Prime Mover - Reciprocating

Engine, Gas Turbine, Steam Turbine and Other Prime Movers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Canada Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power

(CHP) by Prime Mover - Reciprocating Engine, Gas Turbine, Steam

Turbine and Other Prime Movers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 70: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and

Power (CHP) by Prime Mover - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Reciprocating Engine, Gas Turbine, Steam Turbine and

Other Prime Movers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by Fuel - Natural Gas, Coal,

Biogas / Biomass and Other Fuels - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Canada Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power

(CHP) by Fuel - Natural Gas, Coal, Biogas / Biomass and Other

Fuels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and

Power (CHP) by Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Natural Gas, Coal, Biogas / Biomass and Other Fuels for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by End-Use - Utilities, District

Energy & Cooling, Residential, On-Site Industrial and On-Site

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Canada Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power

(CHP) by End-Use - Utilities, District Energy & Cooling,

Residential, On-Site Industrial and On-Site Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and

Power (CHP) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Utilities, District Energy & Cooling, Residential, On-Site

Industrial and On-Site Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



JAPAN

Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by Capacity - Above 300 MW, 151 -

300 MW, 10 - 150 MW and Below 10 MW - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 78: Japan Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power

(CHP) by Capacity - Above 300 MW, 151 - 300 MW, 10 - 150 MW and

Below 10 MW Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and Power

(CHP) by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Above 300 MW, 151 - 300 MW, 10 - 150 MW and Below 10 MW for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by Prime Mover - Reciprocating

Engine, Gas Turbine, Steam Turbine and Other Prime Movers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Japan Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power

(CHP) by Prime Mover - Reciprocating Engine, Gas Turbine, Steam

Turbine and Other Prime Movers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 82: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and Power

(CHP) by Prime Mover - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Reciprocating Engine, Gas Turbine, Steam Turbine and Other

Prime Movers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by Fuel - Natural Gas, Coal,

Biogas / Biomass and Other Fuels - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 84: Japan Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power

(CHP) by Fuel - Natural Gas, Coal, Biogas / Biomass and Other

Fuels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and Power

(CHP) by Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural

Gas, Coal, Biogas / Biomass and Other Fuels for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 86: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by End-Use - Utilities, District

Energy & Cooling, Residential, On-Site Industrial and On-Site

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Japan Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power

(CHP) by End-Use - Utilities, District Energy & Cooling,

Residential, On-Site Industrial and On-Site Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and Power

(CHP) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utilities, District Energy & Cooling, Residential, On-Site

Industrial and On-Site Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CHINA

Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by Capacity - Above 300 MW, 151 -

300 MW, 10 - 150 MW and Below 10 MW - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 90: China Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power

(CHP) by Capacity - Above 300 MW, 151 - 300 MW, 10 - 150 MW and

Below 10 MW Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: China 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and Power

(CHP) by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Above 300 MW, 151 - 300 MW, 10 - 150 MW and Below 10 MW for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by Prime Mover - Reciprocating

Engine, Gas Turbine, Steam Turbine and Other Prime Movers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: China Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power

(CHP) by Prime Mover - Reciprocating Engine, Gas Turbine, Steam

Turbine and Other Prime Movers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 94: China 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and Power

(CHP) by Prime Mover - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Reciprocating Engine, Gas Turbine, Steam Turbine and Other

Prime Movers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by Fuel - Natural Gas, Coal,

Biogas / Biomass and Other Fuels - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 96: China Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power

(CHP) by Fuel - Natural Gas, Coal, Biogas / Biomass and Other

Fuels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: China 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and Power

(CHP) by Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural

Gas, Coal, Biogas / Biomass and Other Fuels for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 98: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by End-Use - Utilities, District

Energy & Cooling, Residential, On-Site Industrial and On-Site

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: China Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power

(CHP) by End-Use - Utilities, District Energy & Cooling,

Residential, On-Site Industrial and On-Site Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: China 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and

Power (CHP) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Utilities, District Energy & Cooling, Residential, On-Site

Industrial and On-Site Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



EUROPE

Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power

(CHP) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 103: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and

Power (CHP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by Capacity - Above 300 MW, 151 -

300 MW, 10 - 150 MW and Below 10 MW - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 105: Europe Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power

(CHP) by Capacity - Above 300 MW, 151 - 300 MW, 10 - 150 MW and

Below 10 MW Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and

Power (CHP) by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Above 300 MW, 151 - 300 MW, 10 - 150 MW and Below 10 MW for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by Prime Mover - Reciprocating

Engine, Gas Turbine, Steam Turbine and Other Prime Movers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Europe Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power

(CHP) by Prime Mover - Reciprocating Engine, Gas Turbine, Steam

Turbine and Other Prime Movers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 109: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and

Power (CHP) by Prime Mover - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Reciprocating Engine, Gas Turbine, Steam Turbine and

Other Prime Movers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by Fuel - Natural Gas, Coal,

Biogas / Biomass and Other Fuels - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 111: Europe Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power

(CHP) by Fuel - Natural Gas, Coal, Biogas / Biomass and Other

Fuels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and

Power (CHP) by Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Natural Gas, Coal, Biogas / Biomass and Other Fuels for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by End-Use - Utilities, District

Energy & Cooling, Residential, On-Site Industrial and On-Site

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Europe Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power

(CHP) by End-Use - Utilities, District Energy & Cooling,

Residential, On-Site Industrial and On-Site Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and

Power (CHP) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Utilities, District Energy & Cooling, Residential, On-Site

Industrial and On-Site Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



FRANCE

Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 116: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by Capacity - Above 300 MW, 151 -



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345080/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________