Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market to Reach $33.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Combined Heat and Power (CHP) estimated at US$25.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Above 300 MW, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR and reach US$13.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 151 - 300 MW segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
The Combined Heat and Power (CHP) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.4 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured)
- AB Holding SpA
- Capstone Turbine Corporation
- Caterpillar Energy Solutions (Mwm)
- Clarke Energy
- FuelCell Energy, Inc.
- General Electric Company
- G-Energy Global Private Limited
- MAN Energy Solutions SE
- Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- Veolia Environnement S.A.
- Wartsila Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Combined Heat and Power (CHP): A Prelude
Steady Growth Projected for CHP Market
Combined Heat & Power - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Captive Power Generation Builds Momentum for
CHP Market
Shifting Focus towards Sustainable Energy Creates Conducive
Environment
Enhanced Energy Consumption in Industrial Sector Steers CHP
Deployments
CHP Deployments Set to Increase in Commercial Buildings Vertical
Residential Sector: Niche Application Market
Natural Gas Extends Ideal Fuel for CHP Plants
Biomass-based Cogeneration Gains Traction
Small CHPs Set to Make Big Gains
Emphasis on Distributed Power Delivery Model in Large Urban
Areas Builds Market Momentum
Adoption of CHP Plants Gains Traction Across End-Use Verticals
and Geographies: A Review of Select Recent Announcements in
the CHP Domain
Shaw Industries Builds CHP Plant at its South Carolina Fiber
Production Facility
The US DoE Grants CHP R&D Funding
Fairbanks Morse Helps Launch of 10 MW Dual Fuel CHP Microgrid
in Puerto Rico
University of Minnesota Replaces Century Old Heating Plant with
New CHP Plant at its Twin Cities Campus
Edina to Deploy 3-Engine CHP Plant to Portsmouth Naval Base
Rolls-Royce Collaborates with Energyco to Deploy Cogeneration
Plant in Kosice, Slovakia
New CHP Plant Deployed at the University of Göttingen
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power
(CHP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and Power
(CHP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Above
300 MW by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Above 300 MW by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Above 300 MW by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Turbine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Gas Turbine by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Gas Turbine by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Steam Turbine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Steam Turbine by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Steam Turbine by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reciprocating Engine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Reciprocating Engine by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Reciprocating Engine by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Prime Movers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Prime Movers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Prime Movers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Coal
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Coal by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Coal by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Natural Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Natural Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Natural Gas by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Fuels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Fuels by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Fuels by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Utilities, District Energy & Cooling by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Utilities, District Energy &
Cooling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Utilities, District
Energy & Cooling by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Site Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for On-Site Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for On-Site Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Site Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for On-Site Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for On-Site Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 40: World Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 151 -
300 MW by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for 151 - 300 MW by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for 151 - 300 MW by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 10 -
150 MW by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: World Historic Review for 10 - 150 MW by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 46: World 16-Year Perspective for 10 - 150 MW by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Below 10 MW by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: World Historic Review for Below 10 MW by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 49: World 16-Year Perspective for Below 10 MW by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biogas / Biomass by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: World Historic Review for Biogas / Biomass by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: World 16-Year Perspective for Biogas / Biomass by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by Capacity - Above 300 MW, 151 -
300 MW, 10 - 150 MW and Below 10 MW - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 54: USA Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power (CHP)
by Capacity - Above 300 MW, 151 - 300 MW, 10 - 150 MW and Below
10 MW Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and Power
(CHP) by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Above 300 MW, 151 - 300 MW, 10 - 150 MW and Below 10 MW for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by Prime Mover - Reciprocating
Engine, Gas Turbine, Steam Turbine and Other Prime Movers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: USA Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power (CHP)
by Prime Mover - Reciprocating Engine, Gas Turbine, Steam
Turbine and Other Prime Movers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 58: USA 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and Power
(CHP) by Prime Mover - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reciprocating Engine, Gas Turbine, Steam Turbine and Other
Prime Movers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by Fuel - Natural Gas, Coal,
Biogas / Biomass and Other Fuels - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 60: USA Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power (CHP)
by Fuel - Natural Gas, Coal, Biogas / Biomass and Other Fuels
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: USA 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and Power
(CHP) by Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural
Gas, Coal, Biogas / Biomass and Other Fuels for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 62: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by End-Use - Utilities, District
Energy & Cooling, Residential, On-Site Industrial and On-Site
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: USA Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power (CHP)
by End-Use - Utilities, District Energy & Cooling, Residential,
On-Site Industrial and On-Site Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: USA 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and Power
(CHP) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, District Energy & Cooling, Residential, On-Site
Industrial and On-Site Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by Capacity - Above 300 MW, 151 -
300 MW, 10 - 150 MW and Below 10 MW - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power
(CHP) by Capacity - Above 300 MW, 151 - 300 MW, 10 - 150 MW and
Below 10 MW Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and
Power (CHP) by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Above 300 MW, 151 - 300 MW, 10 - 150 MW and Below 10 MW for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by Prime Mover - Reciprocating
Engine, Gas Turbine, Steam Turbine and Other Prime Movers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Canada Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power
(CHP) by Prime Mover - Reciprocating Engine, Gas Turbine, Steam
Turbine and Other Prime Movers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 70: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and
Power (CHP) by Prime Mover - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Reciprocating Engine, Gas Turbine, Steam Turbine and
Other Prime Movers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by Fuel - Natural Gas, Coal,
Biogas / Biomass and Other Fuels - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Canada Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power
(CHP) by Fuel - Natural Gas, Coal, Biogas / Biomass and Other
Fuels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and
Power (CHP) by Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Natural Gas, Coal, Biogas / Biomass and Other Fuels for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by End-Use - Utilities, District
Energy & Cooling, Residential, On-Site Industrial and On-Site
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Canada Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power
(CHP) by End-Use - Utilities, District Energy & Cooling,
Residential, On-Site Industrial and On-Site Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and
Power (CHP) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Utilities, District Energy & Cooling, Residential, On-Site
Industrial and On-Site Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by Capacity - Above 300 MW, 151 -
300 MW, 10 - 150 MW and Below 10 MW - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 78: Japan Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power
(CHP) by Capacity - Above 300 MW, 151 - 300 MW, 10 - 150 MW and
Below 10 MW Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and Power
(CHP) by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Above 300 MW, 151 - 300 MW, 10 - 150 MW and Below 10 MW for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by Prime Mover - Reciprocating
Engine, Gas Turbine, Steam Turbine and Other Prime Movers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Japan Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power
(CHP) by Prime Mover - Reciprocating Engine, Gas Turbine, Steam
Turbine and Other Prime Movers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 82: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and Power
(CHP) by Prime Mover - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reciprocating Engine, Gas Turbine, Steam Turbine and Other
Prime Movers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by Fuel - Natural Gas, Coal,
Biogas / Biomass and Other Fuels - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 84: Japan Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power
(CHP) by Fuel - Natural Gas, Coal, Biogas / Biomass and Other
Fuels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and Power
(CHP) by Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural
Gas, Coal, Biogas / Biomass and Other Fuels for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 86: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by End-Use - Utilities, District
Energy & Cooling, Residential, On-Site Industrial and On-Site
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Japan Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power
(CHP) by End-Use - Utilities, District Energy & Cooling,
Residential, On-Site Industrial and On-Site Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and Power
(CHP) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, District Energy & Cooling, Residential, On-Site
Industrial and On-Site Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by Capacity - Above 300 MW, 151 -
300 MW, 10 - 150 MW and Below 10 MW - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 90: China Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power
(CHP) by Capacity - Above 300 MW, 151 - 300 MW, 10 - 150 MW and
Below 10 MW Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: China 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and Power
(CHP) by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Above 300 MW, 151 - 300 MW, 10 - 150 MW and Below 10 MW for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by Prime Mover - Reciprocating
Engine, Gas Turbine, Steam Turbine and Other Prime Movers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: China Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power
(CHP) by Prime Mover - Reciprocating Engine, Gas Turbine, Steam
Turbine and Other Prime Movers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 94: China 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and Power
(CHP) by Prime Mover - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reciprocating Engine, Gas Turbine, Steam Turbine and Other
Prime Movers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by Fuel - Natural Gas, Coal,
Biogas / Biomass and Other Fuels - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 96: China Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power
(CHP) by Fuel - Natural Gas, Coal, Biogas / Biomass and Other
Fuels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: China 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and Power
(CHP) by Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural
Gas, Coal, Biogas / Biomass and Other Fuels for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 98: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by End-Use - Utilities, District
Energy & Cooling, Residential, On-Site Industrial and On-Site
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: China Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power
(CHP) by End-Use - Utilities, District Energy & Cooling,
Residential, On-Site Industrial and On-Site Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: China 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and
Power (CHP) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Utilities, District Energy & Cooling, Residential, On-Site
Industrial and On-Site Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power
(CHP) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 103: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and
Power (CHP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by Capacity - Above 300 MW, 151 -
300 MW, 10 - 150 MW and Below 10 MW - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 105: Europe Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power
(CHP) by Capacity - Above 300 MW, 151 - 300 MW, 10 - 150 MW and
Below 10 MW Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and
Power (CHP) by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Above 300 MW, 151 - 300 MW, 10 - 150 MW and Below 10 MW for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by Prime Mover - Reciprocating
Engine, Gas Turbine, Steam Turbine and Other Prime Movers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Europe Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power
(CHP) by Prime Mover - Reciprocating Engine, Gas Turbine, Steam
Turbine and Other Prime Movers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 109: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and
Power (CHP) by Prime Mover - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Reciprocating Engine, Gas Turbine, Steam Turbine and
Other Prime Movers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by Fuel - Natural Gas, Coal,
Biogas / Biomass and Other Fuels - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 111: Europe Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power
(CHP) by Fuel - Natural Gas, Coal, Biogas / Biomass and Other
Fuels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and
Power (CHP) by Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Natural Gas, Coal, Biogas / Biomass and Other Fuels for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by End-Use - Utilities, District
Energy & Cooling, Residential, On-Site Industrial and On-Site
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Europe Historic Review for Combined Heat and Power
(CHP) by End-Use - Utilities, District Energy & Cooling,
Residential, On-Site Industrial and On-Site Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Combined Heat and
Power (CHP) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Utilities, District Energy & Cooling, Residential, On-Site
Industrial and On-Site Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 116: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Combined Heat and Power (CHP) by Capacity - Above 300 MW, 151 -
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
