Nashville Aesthetic Dentistry Joins Gen4 Dental Partners

Tempe, AZ, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEMPE, AZ – Gen4 Dental Partners, a Thurston Group portfolio company, announced today the acquisition of Nashville Aesthetic Dentistry, a premier cosmetic dental clinic in suburban Nashville, TN, founded and led by internationally known cosmetic dentist Dennis J. Wells, DDS.

“Gen4 salutes the clinical acumen and leadership of Dr. Wells,” said Gen4 Dental Partners CEO, Lamonte Jensen. “We are thrilled to partner with Nashville Aesthetic Dentistry and support their journey to elevate the profession of dentistry to continued new heights."

An icon in cosmetic dentistry, Dr. Wells revolutionized the industry when he developed DURAthin and Micro-thin veneers, which are no-prep, no-drill dental veneers that preserve more of the natural teeth.

A graduate of Harding University and the University of Tennessee Dental School, he was accredited by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) in 1994 and has since served as an examiner for the AACD accreditation process. He is also the founder of the Nashville Center for Aesthetic Dentistry, founding president of the Tennessee Chapter of the AACD, and an instructor for countless dentists through seminars and hands-on programs.

Dr. Wells lectures internationally on cosmetic dentistry and practices in Nashville, TN, where he has designed the smiles of many high-profile people such as music celebrities, professional athletes, and beauty pageant contestants. Additionally, numerous dentists across the country have chosen Dr. Wells to design their own personal smile design treatment.

Dr. Wells has been featured on The Learning Channel's A Personal Story, which featured a smile makeover, and ABC's hit reality TV show, Extreme Makeover. He is also active in multiple charities, including Smiles for Life, Give Back a Smile, the Dustin J. Wells Foundation, Smiles for Hope, and the Interfaith Dental Clinic.

For five consecutive years, Dr. Wells was selected as one of the Top Dentists in America. In 2001, Dr. Wells received the AACD award for Outstanding Contribution to the Art and Science of Cosmetic Dentistry, and in 2008, was awarded the AACD award for Outstanding Scientific Advancement in Cosmetic Dentistry for his development of DURAthin veneers. He has also received the Entrepreneur Award (2005), Crown Council's Best Dentist to Work For (2008) award, and Nashville Top Dentist in Cosmetic Dentistry (2017) award and has been recognized by Success magazine as a member of the Dental Hall of Fame.

“I believe every smile is as unique as the person who owns it,” Dr. Wells said, which is reflected in his customized approach to cosmetic dentistry. “I look forward to joining the team at Gen4. They’re transforming the practice of dentistry, and I can’t wait to be a part of that.”

The new partnership brings world-class smile design expertise into the Gen4 Dental Partners family while maintaining the local brand identity of Nashville Aesthetic Dentistry, which is located in Brentwood, TN, a suburb. The clinic also offers oral surgery, dental implants, and reconstructive dentistry by Dr. Daniel Weese, a noted prosthodontist in his own right.

Founded in April 2021, Gen4 Dental Partners currently has over 80+ locations in 11 states and more than 150 dentist partners. Each dentist brings a unique expertise and perspective to the 22-month-old Dental Service Organization, and Jensen said he was looking forward to the fresh ideas in smile design Dr. Wells will add to the mix.

About Gen4 Dental Partners

Gen4 Dental Partners, led by CEO Lamonte Jensen and CCO Dr. Mitch Ellingson, is one of the fastest-growing and highly innovative Dental Service Organizations, providing world-class support to leading providers of dental services.

Gen4 was created to challenge the status quo in the consolidation space. The Gen4 Platform is designed to allow dentists and their teams the ability to practice dentistry their way while experiencing the benefits of financial and operational support.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a Chicago-based private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, SGA Dental Partners, Gen4 Dental Partners, Arc Health, Options Medical Weight Loss, and U.S. Orthopedic Partners. Over its 37-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4B of invested capital.

CONTACT:

Amy McNeill

801-913-7493

SOURCE: Gen4 Dental Partners

LINKS:

Nashville Aesthetic Dentistry

DURAthin veneers

Gen4 Dental Partners

Thurston Group

Attachment