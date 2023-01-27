New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345061/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers Market to Reach $5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 3.2% over the period 2022-2030. Clinical Laboratory Analyzers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.3% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Point-of-Care Testing Analyzers segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.5% CAGR



The Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured)

- Alere, Inc.

- Diagnostica Stago SAS

- Helena Laboratories, Inc.

- Instrumentation Laboratory

- Nihon Kohden Corporation

- Roche Diagnostics (Schweiz) AG

- Siemens Healthineers

- Sysmex Corporation

- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345061/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer: A Prelude

Steady Growth Projected for Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzers

Market

Established Use Case and Technology Improvements Sustain Market

Momentum

Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzers - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Awareness about Blood Clots as the Root of Major Health

Issues Fuels Growth in the Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer

Market

Venous Thromboembolism, a Blood Clot that Starts in a Vein

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Related

Mortality Rates Widen Prospects for Coagulation/Hemostasis

Analyzers

Leading Causes of Mortality Worldwide (2016): Number of Deaths

in Thousands by Cause

Leading Causes of Mortality in Low-Income Countries (2016):

Crude Death Rate (per 100,000 Population) by Cause

Leading Causes of Mortality in High-Income Countries (2016):

Crude Death Rate (per 100,000 Population) by Cause

Global Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Market: Revenues in US$

Billion for the Years 2019 and 2025

Global Cardiac Surgery Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues by Region

Aging Global Population at High Risk of Blood Clots and Cardiac

Illnesses: A Primary Driver

Global 60+ Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2017

and 2050

Top Countries with Highest Proportion of 60+ Population for the

Years 1980, 2017 and 2050

Clinical Coagulation Analyzers: The Dominant Segment

High Performance Coagulation Stations Gain Traction in Lab-

based Hemostasis Analysis

POC Coagulation Analyzers Segment Exhibits Fast Paced Growth

Fully Automated Coagulometers Come to Fore to Suffice

Automation Strategies of Modern Laboratories

A Peek into Laboratory Automation Trends Worldwide



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Coagulation / Hemostasis

Analyzers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Coagulation / Hemostasis

Analyzers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clinical Laboratory Analyzers by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Clinical Laboratory

Analyzers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Clinical Laboratory

Analyzers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point-of-Care Testing Analyzers by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Point-of-Care Testing

Analyzers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Point-of-Care Testing

Analyzers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Optical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Optical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Optical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mechanical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Mechanical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Mechanical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electrochemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Electrochemical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Electrochemical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2023 (E)

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers by Product - Clinical

Laboratory Analyzers and Point-of-Care Testing Analyzers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Coagulation / Hemostasis

Analyzers by Product - Clinical Laboratory Analyzers and

Point-of-Care Testing Analyzers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Coagulation / Hemostasis

Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Clinical Laboratory Analyzers and Point-of-Care Testing

Analyzers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers by Technology - Optical,

Mechanical, Electrochemical and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Coagulation / Hemostasis

Analyzers by Technology - Optical, Mechanical, Electrochemical

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Coagulation / Hemostasis

Analyzers by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Optical, Mechanical, Electrochemical and Other Technologies

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers by Product - Clinical

Laboratory Analyzers and Point-of-Care Testing Analyzers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Coagulation / Hemostasis

Analyzers by Product - Clinical Laboratory Analyzers and

Point-of-Care Testing Analyzers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Coagulation /

Hemostasis Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Clinical Laboratory Analyzers and Point-of-Care

Testing Analyzers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers by Technology - Optical,

Mechanical, Electrochemical and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Coagulation / Hemostasis

Analyzers by Technology - Optical, Mechanical, Electrochemical

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Coagulation /

Hemostasis Analyzers by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Optical, Mechanical, Electrochemical and Other

Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers by Product - Clinical

Laboratory Analyzers and Point-of-Care Testing Analyzers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Coagulation / Hemostasis

Analyzers by Product - Clinical Laboratory Analyzers and

Point-of-Care Testing Analyzers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Coagulation /

Hemostasis Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Clinical Laboratory Analyzers and Point-of-Care

Testing Analyzers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers by Technology - Optical,

Mechanical, Electrochemical and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Coagulation / Hemostasis

Analyzers by Technology - Optical, Mechanical, Electrochemical

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Coagulation /

Hemostasis Analyzers by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Optical, Mechanical, Electrochemical and Other

Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers by Product - Clinical

Laboratory Analyzers and Point-of-Care Testing Analyzers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: China Historic Review for Coagulation / Hemostasis

Analyzers by Product - Clinical Laboratory Analyzers and

Point-of-Care Testing Analyzers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Coagulation /

Hemostasis Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Clinical Laboratory Analyzers and Point-of-Care

Testing Analyzers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers by Technology - Optical,

Mechanical, Electrochemical and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Coagulation / Hemostasis

Analyzers by Technology - Optical, Mechanical, Electrochemical

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Coagulation /

Hemostasis Analyzers by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Optical, Mechanical, Electrochemical and Other

Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Coagulation / Hemostasis

Analyzers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Coagulation /

Hemostasis Analyzers by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers by Product - Clinical

Laboratory Analyzers and Point-of-Care Testing Analyzers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Coagulation / Hemostasis

Analyzers by Product - Clinical Laboratory Analyzers and

Point-of-Care Testing Analyzers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Coagulation /

Hemostasis Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Clinical Laboratory Analyzers and Point-of-Care

Testing Analyzers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers by Technology - Optical,

Mechanical, Electrochemical and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Coagulation / Hemostasis

Analyzers by Technology - Optical, Mechanical, Electrochemical

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Coagulation /

Hemostasis Analyzers by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Optical, Mechanical, Electrochemical and Other

Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers by Product - Clinical

Laboratory Analyzers and Point-of-Care Testing Analyzers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: France Historic Review for Coagulation / Hemostasis

Analyzers by Product - Clinical Laboratory Analyzers and

Point-of-Care Testing Analyzers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Coagulation /

Hemostasis Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Clinical Laboratory Analyzers and Point-of-Care

Testing Analyzers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers by Technology - Optical,

Mechanical, Electrochemical and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Coagulation / Hemostasis

Analyzers by Technology - Optical, Mechanical, Electrochemical

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Coagulation /

Hemostasis Analyzers by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Optical, Mechanical, Electrochemical and Other

Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers by Product - Clinical

Laboratory Analyzers and Point-of-Care Testing Analyzers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Coagulation / Hemostasis

Analyzers by Product - Clinical Laboratory Analyzers and

Point-of-Care Testing Analyzers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Coagulation /

Hemostasis Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Clinical Laboratory Analyzers and Point-of-Care

Testing Analyzers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers by Technology - Optical,

Mechanical, Electrochemical and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Coagulation / Hemostasis

Analyzers by Technology - Optical, Mechanical, Electrochemical

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Coagulation /

Hemostasis Analyzers by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Optical, Mechanical, Electrochemical and Other

Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers by Product - Clinical

Laboratory Analyzers and Point-of-Care Testing Analyzers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Coagulation / Hemostasis

Analyzers by Product - Clinical Laboratory Analyzers and

Point-of-Care Testing Analyzers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Coagulation /

Hemostasis Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Clinical Laboratory Analyzers and Point-of-Care

Testing Analyzers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers by Technology - Optical,

Mechanical, Electrochemical and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Coagulation / Hemostasis

Analyzers by Technology - Optical, Mechanical, Electrochemical

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Coagulation /

Hemostasis Analyzers by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Optical, Mechanical, Electrochemical and Other

Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2023 (E)

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers by Product - Clinical

Laboratory Analyzers and Point-of-Care Testing Analyzers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK Historic Review for Coagulation / Hemostasis

Analyzers by Product - Clinical Laboratory Analyzers and

Point-of-Care Testing Analyzers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Coagulation / Hemostasis

Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Clinical Laboratory Analyzers and Point-of-Care Testing

Analyzers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers by Technology - Optical,

Mechanical, Electrochemical and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Coagulation / Hemostasis

Analyzers by Technology - Optical, Mechanical, Electrochemical

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Coagulation / Hemostasis

Analyzers by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Optical, Mechanical, Electrochemical and Other Technologies

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers by Product - Clinical

Laboratory Analyzers and Point-of-Care Testing Analyzers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Coagulation / Hemostasis

Analyzers by Product - Clinical Laboratory Analyzers and

Point-of-Care Testing Analyzers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 82: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Coagulation /

Hemostasis Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Clinical Laboratory Analyzers and Point-of-Care

Testing Analyzers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers by Technology - Optical,

Mechanical, Electrochemical and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Coagulation / Hemostasis

Analyzers by Technology - Optical, Mechanical, Electrochemical

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Coagulation /

Hemostasis Analyzers by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Optical, Mechanical, Electrochemical and Other

Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers by Product - Clinical

Laboratory Analyzers and Point-of-Care Testing Analyzers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Coagulation / Hemostasis

Analyzers by Product - Clinical Laboratory Analyzers and

Point-of-Care Testing Analyzers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 88: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Coagulation /

Hemostasis Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Clinical Laboratory Analyzers and Point-of-Care

Testing Analyzers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers by Technology - Optical,

Mechanical, Electrochemical and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Coagulation / Hemostasis

Analyzers by Technology - Optical, Mechanical, Electrochemical

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Coagulation /

Hemostasis Analyzers by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Optical, Mechanical, Electrochemical and Other

Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers by Product - Clinical

Laboratory Analyzers and Point-of-Care Testing Analyzers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Coagulation /

Hemostasis Analyzers by Product - Clinical Laboratory Analyzers

and Point-of-Care Testing Analyzers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Coagulation /

Hemostasis Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Clinical Laboratory Analyzers and Point-of-Care

Testing Analyzers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers by Technology - Optical,

Mechanical, Electrochemical and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Coagulation /

Hemostasis Analyzers by Technology - Optical, Mechanical,

Electrochemical and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Coagulation /

Hemostasis Analyzers by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Optical, Mechanical, Electrochemical and Other

Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2023 (E)

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Coagulation /

Hemostasis Analyzers by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Coagulation /

Hemostasis Analyzers by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers by Product - Clinical

Laboratory Analyzers and Point-of-Care Testing Analyzers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Coagulation /

Hemostasis Analyzers by Product - Clinical Laboratory Analyzers

and Point-of-Care Testing Analyzers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Coagulation /

Hemostasis Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Clinical Laboratory Analyzers and Point-of-Care

Testing Analyzers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers by Technology - Optical,

Mechanical, Electrochemical and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Coagulation /

Hemostasis Analyzers by Technology - Optical, Mechanical,

Electrochemical and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Coagulation /

Hemostasis Analyzers by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Optical, Mechanical, Electrochemical and Other

Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023

(E)

Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers by Product - Clinical

Laboratory Analyzers and Point-of-Care Testing Analyzers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Coagulation /

Hemostasis Analyzers by Product - Clinical Laboratory Analyzers

and Point-of-Care Testing Analyzers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Coagulation /

Hemostasis Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Clinical Laboratory Analyzers and Point-of-Care

Testing Analyzers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers by Technology - Optical,

Mechanical, Electrochemical and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Coagulation /

Hemostasis Analyzers by Technology - Optical, Mechanical,

Electrochemical and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Coagulation /

Hemostasis Analyzers by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Optical, Mechanical, Electrochemical and Other

Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



INDIA



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345061/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________