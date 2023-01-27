New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global CNG Tanks / Cylinders Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345060/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global CNG Tanks / Cylinders Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for CNG Tanks / Cylinders estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Carbon Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.2% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Glass Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $453.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR



The CNG Tanks / Cylinders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$453.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$664.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 7.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$392.8 Million by the year 2030.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

CNG Tank/Cylinder: a Prelude

Growth Forecasts Remain Robust for CNG Tank/Cylinder Market

Rapidly Evolving Image of CNG as The Fuel Of The Future

Instigates Broad-based Opportunities

WTW Greenhouse Gas Emissions (in gm CO2eq/MJ) for Gasoline,

Diesel, CNG, LNG, CNG from Landfill Gas, and LNG from Landfill

Gas

Pounds of Air Pollutants (CO2, CO, NOx, SO2, Particulates, and

Mercury) Per Billion BTUs of Energy for Natural Gas, Oil, and

Coal

Steady Escalation in CNG Vehicle Sales Creates Fertile Environment

China, India, Iran, Pakistan, Italy, and Argentina Drive

Momentum in NGV Sector Worldwide

Number of NGV Vehicles in Operation Worldwide by Region (as of

April 2019)

Sizeable Investments in Refuelling Infrastructure Elevate Image

of NGVs

Number of NGV Stations in Operation Worldwide by Region (as of

April 2019)

Total Number of NGV Stations in Operation Worldwide for Years

2015 through 2025

CNG Tanks/Cylinders - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Type 3 Cylinders, Featuring Metal Liner with Composite

Overwrap, Sense Robust Opportunities

Type 4 All-Composite Metal-Free CNG Vessels Make Big Gains

Type 5 Liner-Less Pressure Vessels Gear Up to Disrupt the Market

Type 4 Vs. Type 5 CNG Cylinders: Diesel Gallon Equivalent (DGE)

Capacity Comparison

Type 1 & Type 2 Cylinders Remain in Contention

Carbon Fiber Emerges as Material of Choice in CNG Tank

Construction

Glass Fiber Material Seeks Major Role

Light Vehicles Remain the Largest Consumer of CNG Cylinders

Heavy Duty Vehicles Exhibit Fast Paced Growth

CNG Conversions Spur Growth Momentum

Conversion Opportunity Across Diverse Vehicle Types

Rising Interest in Supplementing Diesel Engine with CNG: A Key

Driver

Opportunities Rife in Inspection and Maintenance Service Verticals



