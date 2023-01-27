Insights on the Magnetron Sputtering Systems Global Market to 2030 - Rising Scope and Applications of Magnetron Sputtering Thin Film Deposition Drives Growth

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Magnetron Sputtering Systems Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global magnetron sputtering systems market was valued at US$ 2.51 Bn in 2021 and expected to reach over US$ 4.06 Bn in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.



The growing scope and applications of magnetron sputtering thin film deposition are driving the demand for magnetron sputtering systems market across the globe. Magnetron sputtering is a thin film deposition technology that allows the deposition of metal, alloys ceramic, and polymer on a number of substrate material.

With the technological advancement in the coating processes, this process is widely used in various applications namely, metal industry, solar cells, biomedical applications, and optical & electrical components. Increasing technological advancement in product development and growing demand for high-quality functional films in various industries such as electronics, optics, and biomedical is expected to further propagate the magnetron sputtering systems market with a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

In many industrial applications, magnetron sputtering out-performed traditional coating techniques. However, their market penetration is limited to certain niche sectors only and traditional coating technologies still capture the major share of the coating industry market.

One of the main reasons for limited industry penetration is due to the high cost of sputter and other PVD coated components. As per Oerlikon Balzers Company, magnetron sputtering can add-up to the cost of tool up to 35% compared to 8% when gas nitro-carburizing treatment, it can increase the tool life up to 32 times of the uncoated tools.

Application Segment Analysis

Electronics & optics segment to grow on account of growth in the electronics industry

Growing utilization of electronics and optical in various industries has a high demand for thin film deposition is increasing the share of electronics and optics segment in the overall magnetron sputtering systems market.

Large number of sputtering application in electronics segment such as gate dielectric, printed circuit boards, sensors, surface acoustic wave (SAW) devices and spectroscopy, laser lenses, anti-glare coatings, etc. among others in optics segment is assisting the electronics and optics segment is expected to account the major share of the market during the forecast period.

In addition, the magnetron sputtering systems are widely used in automobile & machinery, biomedical, and in the metal industry. In biomedical, the system is used for namely, angioplasty devices, anti-rejection coatings, radiation capsules, dental implants, etc. among others. In addition, in the automotive & machinery segment, magnetron sputtering is used for coating metals with thin film deposition to improve their efficiency.

Regional Analysis

Developing the electronics industry in the Asia Pacific market is increasing proficiently

The Asia Pacific captured the major share of the global magnetron sputtering systems market in 2021. Owing to a large number of electronics manufacturing companies, the region has a high demand for magnetron sputtering systems. In addition, the growing automobile and machinery industry of China, Japan, and India is further driving the regional market.

Moreover, the presence of leading players of the market such as ULVAC, Inc. expected to further grow the market during the forecast period. In addition, a growing market of hybrid and electric vehicle, particularly in China, is expected to positively impact the market growth in future.

Furthermore, North America accounted for the second-largest share of the global magnetron sputtering systems market in 2019. The well-established automotive and machinery market is the major driver of the demand in the region. Also, the presence of a large number of manufacturers such as Denton Vacuum, Angstrom Engineering Inc. and Torr International, Inc. has further impacted the growth of the regional market.

Emerging partnership trend is keeping the market competitive

The overall magnetron sputtering systems market is fragmented and market players are focusing on advancement in their current product and partnership with other market players to bolster their market position. Buhler AG (Switzerland), Angstrom Engineering Inc. (Canada) and ULVAC, Inc. (Japan) are some of the leading players of the market. Following is the list of companies covered in this report.

Historical & Forecast Period

This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Magnetron Sputtering Systems market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Magnetron Sputtering Systems market?

Which is the largest regional market for Magnetron Sputtering Systems market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Magnetron Sputtering Systems market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Magnetron Sputtering Systems market worldwide?

