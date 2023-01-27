New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Well Casing and Cementation Hardware Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345004/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Well Casing and Cementation Hardware Market to Reach $14 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Well Casing and Cementation Hardware estimated at US$9.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.5% over the period 2022-2030. Casing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$10.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cementing segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Well Casing and Cementation Hardware market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured)
- Centek Group
- Forum Energy Technologies
- National Oilwell Varco, Inc.
- Neoz Energy Pvt., Ltd.
- Sledgehammer Oil Tools Pvt. Ltd.
- Summit Casing Equipment
- Tenaris SA
- Vallourec Group
- Weatherford International Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Casing & Cementation Hardware Market: A Prelude
Casing & Cementation Hardware - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surging Energy Demand Worldwide and Subsequent Rise in Drilling
Activities: A Prime Driver of Market Growth
Global Energy Consumption in Quadrillion BTUs for the Years
2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
World Crude Oil Production: Breakdown of Production Volume in
Thousand Barrels Per Day for Persian Gulf Nations and Non-OPEC
Countries for the Period 2000-2018
Crude Oil Demand Worldwide in Million Barrels Per Day for the
Years 2006 through 2019
Constantly Rising Capital Spending in E&P Projects Spurs Demand
Growing Investments in Oil & Gas Exploration: Capital
Expenditure in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023,
2025
Shale Boom in the US and Discovery of New Shale Reserves Open
Up Growth Avenues for Casing & Cementation Hardware
Proved Reserves of Crude Oil (in Billion Barrels) and Natural
Gas Proved Reserves (in Trillion Cubic Feet) in the US for the
Years 2000 and 2017
Cement Wiper Plug Technology: Vital for Fluid Separation in
Deepwater Applications
Optimal Float Equipment Hold Significance for Demanding
Deepwater Drilling Environments
Centralizers Offer Tremendous Benefits for Drilling Projects
Growing Environmental Concerns and Strict Regulations Impact
Market Development
Restricted Access to Energy Resources Limits Growth Potential
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Casing
Cementing
Casing Hardware
Cementing Equipment
Types of Casing & Cementation Hardware
Liner Equipment
Wiper Plugs
Float Equipment
Centralizers
Other Types
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Well Casing and Cementation Hardware Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Well
Casing and Cementation Hardware by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Well Casing and Cementation
Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Casing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Casing by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Casing by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cementing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Cementing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Cementing by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Casing Pipe by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Casing Pipe by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Casing Pipe by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Casing Equipment & Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Casing Equipment & Services
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Casing Equipment &
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cementing Equipment & Services by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Cementing Equipment &
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Cementing Equipment &
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Shore by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for On-Shore by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for On-Shore by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Shore by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Off-Shore by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Off-Shore by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Well Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2023 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Well
Casing and Cementation Hardware by Application - On-Shore and
Off-Shore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Well Casing and Cementation
Hardware by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Well
Casing and Cementation Hardware by Type - Casing and Cementing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Well Casing and Cementation
Hardware by Type - Casing and Cementing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Casing and Cementing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Well
Casing and Cementation Hardware by Services - Casing Pipe,
Casing Equipment & Services and Cementing Equipment & Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Well Casing and Cementation
Hardware by Services - Casing Pipe, Casing Equipment & Services
and Cementing Equipment & Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Services - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Casing Pipe, Casing Equipment & Services and
Cementing Equipment & Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Well Casing and Cementation Hardware by Application - On-Shore
and Off-Shore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Well Casing and Cementation Hardware by Type - Casing and
Cementing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Type - Casing and Cementing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Casing and Cementing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Well Casing and Cementation Hardware by Services - Casing Pipe,
Casing Equipment & Services and Cementing Equipment & Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Services - Casing Pipe, Casing
Equipment & Services and Cementing Equipment & Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Services - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Casing Pipe, Casing Equipment & Services and
Cementing Equipment & Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Well Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Well
Casing and Cementation Hardware by Application - On-Shore and
Off-Shore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Well Casing and Cementation
Hardware by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Well
Casing and Cementation Hardware by Type - Casing and Cementing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Well Casing and Cementation
Hardware by Type - Casing and Cementing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Casing and Cementing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Well
Casing and Cementation Hardware by Services - Casing Pipe,
Casing Equipment & Services and Cementing Equipment & Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Well Casing and Cementation
Hardware by Services - Casing Pipe, Casing Equipment & Services
and Cementing Equipment & Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Services - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Casing Pipe, Casing Equipment & Services and
Cementing Equipment & Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Well Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Well
Casing and Cementation Hardware by Application - On-Shore and
Off-Shore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Well Casing and Cementation
Hardware by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Well
Casing and Cementation Hardware by Type - Casing and Cementing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Well Casing and Cementation
Hardware by Type - Casing and Cementing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Casing and Cementing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Well
Casing and Cementation Hardware by Services - Casing Pipe,
Casing Equipment & Services and Cementing Equipment & Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Well Casing and Cementation
Hardware by Services - Casing Pipe, Casing Equipment & Services
and Cementing Equipment & Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Services - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Casing Pipe, Casing Equipment & Services and
Cementing Equipment & Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Well Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Well Casing and Cementation Hardware by Application - On-Shore
and Off-Shore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Well Casing and Cementation Hardware by Type - Casing and
Cementing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Type - Casing and Cementing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Casing and Cementing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Well Casing and Cementation Hardware by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Well Casing and Cementation Hardware by Services - Casing Pipe,
Casing Equipment & Services and Cementing Equipment & Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Services - Casing Pipe, Casing
Equipment & Services and Cementing Equipment & Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Services - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Casing Pipe, Casing Equipment & Services and
Cementing Equipment & Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Well Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Well Casing and Cementation Hardware by Application - On-Shore
and Off-Shore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 16-Year Perspective for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Well Casing and Cementation Hardware by Type - Casing and
Cementing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Type - Casing and Cementing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Casing and Cementing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Well Casing and Cementation Hardware by Services - Casing Pipe,
Casing Equipment & Services and Cementing Equipment & Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Services - Casing Pipe, Casing
Equipment & Services and Cementing Equipment & Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Services - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Casing Pipe, Casing Equipment & Services and
Cementing Equipment & Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Well Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Well Casing and Cementation Hardware by Application - On-Shore
and Off-Shore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Well Casing and Cementation Hardware by Type - Casing and
Cementing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Type - Casing and Cementing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Casing and Cementing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Well Casing and Cementation Hardware by Services - Casing Pipe,
Casing Equipment & Services and Cementing Equipment & Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Services - Casing Pipe, Casing
Equipment & Services and Cementing Equipment & Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Services - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Casing Pipe, Casing Equipment & Services and
Cementing Equipment & Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Well
Casing and Cementation Hardware by Application - On-Shore and
Off-Shore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Well Casing and Cementation
Hardware by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Well
Casing and Cementation Hardware by Type - Casing and Cementing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Well Casing and Cementation
Hardware by Type - Casing and Cementing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Casing and Cementing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Well
Casing and Cementation Hardware by Services - Casing Pipe,
Casing Equipment & Services and Cementing Equipment & Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Well Casing and Cementation
Hardware by Services - Casing Pipe, Casing Equipment & Services
and Cementing Equipment & Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Services - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Casing Pipe, Casing Equipment & Services and
Cementing Equipment & Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Well Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2023 (E)
Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Well
Casing and Cementation Hardware by Application - On-Shore and
Off-Shore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK Historic Review for Well Casing and Cementation
Hardware by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: UK 16-Year Perspective for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Well
Casing and Cementation Hardware by Type - Casing and Cementing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK Historic Review for Well Casing and Cementation
Hardware by Type - Casing and Cementing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: UK 16-Year Perspective for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Casing and Cementing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Well
Casing and Cementation Hardware by Services - Casing Pipe,
Casing Equipment & Services and Cementing Equipment & Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Well Casing and Cementation
Hardware by Services - Casing Pipe, Casing Equipment & Services
and Cementing Equipment & Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Services - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Casing Pipe, Casing Equipment & Services and
Cementing Equipment & Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 110: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Well Casing and Cementation Hardware by Application - On-Shore
and Off-Shore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Spain Historic Review for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Well Casing and Cementation Hardware by Type - Casing and
Cementing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Type - Casing and Cementing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Casing and Cementing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Well Casing and Cementation Hardware by Services - Casing Pipe,
Casing Equipment & Services and Cementing Equipment & Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Services - Casing Pipe, Casing
Equipment & Services and Cementing Equipment & Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Services - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Casing Pipe, Casing Equipment & Services and
Cementing Equipment & Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 119: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Well Casing and Cementation Hardware by Application - On-Shore
and Off-Shore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Russia Historic Review for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Well Casing and Cementation Hardware by Type - Casing and
Cementing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Well Casing and
Cementation Hardware by Type - Casing and Cementing Markets -
