Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Well Casing and Cementation Hardware Market to Reach $14 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Well Casing and Cementation Hardware estimated at US$9.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.5% over the period 2022-2030. Casing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$10.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cementing segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Well Casing and Cementation Hardware market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



- Centek Group

- Forum Energy Technologies

- National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

- Neoz Energy Pvt., Ltd.

- Sledgehammer Oil Tools Pvt. Ltd.

- Summit Casing Equipment

- Tenaris SA

- Vallourec Group

- Weatherford International Ltd.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Casing & Cementation Hardware Market: A Prelude

Casing & Cementation Hardware - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Energy Demand Worldwide and Subsequent Rise in Drilling

Activities: A Prime Driver of Market Growth

Global Energy Consumption in Quadrillion BTUs for the Years

2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Crude Oil Production: Breakdown of Production Volume in

Thousand Barrels Per Day for Persian Gulf Nations and Non-OPEC

Countries for the Period 2000-2018

Crude Oil Demand Worldwide in Million Barrels Per Day for the

Years 2006 through 2019

Constantly Rising Capital Spending in E&P Projects Spurs Demand

Growing Investments in Oil & Gas Exploration: Capital

Expenditure in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023,

2025

Shale Boom in the US and Discovery of New Shale Reserves Open

Up Growth Avenues for Casing & Cementation Hardware

Proved Reserves of Crude Oil (in Billion Barrels) and Natural

Gas Proved Reserves (in Trillion Cubic Feet) in the US for the

Years 2000 and 2017

Cement Wiper Plug Technology: Vital for Fluid Separation in

Deepwater Applications

Optimal Float Equipment Hold Significance for Demanding

Deepwater Drilling Environments

Centralizers Offer Tremendous Benefits for Drilling Projects

Growing Environmental Concerns and Strict Regulations Impact

Market Development

Restricted Access to Energy Resources Limits Growth Potential

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Casing

Cementing

Casing Hardware

Cementing Equipment

Types of Casing & Cementation Hardware

Liner Equipment

Wiper Plugs

Float Equipment

Centralizers

Other Types



