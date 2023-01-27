VERB’s MARKET.live Partners with United Inventors Association to Create Original Shoppable Livestream Programming Featuring Women Inventors

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and LEHI, Utah, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales-enablement applications, including shoppable livestream video, announces today that MARKET.live, VERB’s 24/7 social shopping and livestream commerce platform, has partnered with the United Inventors Association (UIA) in celebration of National Women Inventors Month, to produce a series of original shoppable programming featuring women inventors and their products.



InventHer Live will debut on February 2nd at 7 pm Eastern and run each Thursday through February.

“The UIA is dedicated to providing educational resources to, and creating opportunities for the independent inventing community, so this is a natural partnership for us,” said Carmine Denisco of the United Inventors Association. “Not only is it a chance for our inventors to show off and sell their products, but it’s also an opportunity for those interested in inventing to learn about what goes on behind the scenes and ask questions.”

The show will be hosted by Marcy McKenna, award-winning inventor and founder of the Women’s Inventor Club and feature creators in the categories of Fashion and Accessories, Beauty, Food and Beverage and Home Solutions, including celebrated inventors like Judy Edwards of Squatty Potty Fame.

“Our goal for InventHer Live is to showcase, not just the amazing products these women have invented, but also their journeys,” said McKenna. “Often times, the path for success for women is very different and those stories can be inspirational to others.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the UIA to present shoppable livestream programming about women inventors who can tell their stories and make genuine connections with our audience in real time,” states Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of Verb Technologies, creator of MARKET.live. “The Invent/Her Live series will shine a well-deserved light on the growing community of female innovators in America in the hope to inspire the next generation of creative women. The shoppable livestream shows will feature one-on-one interviews designed to pull back the curtain on the inventive processes.”

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s MARKET.live platform is a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment, where hundreds of retailers, brands, creators and influencers can monetize their base of fans and followers across social media channels. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS platform, based on its proprietary interactive video technology, is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 100 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB’s clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. With approximately 150 employees and contractors, the Company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

About the UIA

The UIA is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational resources to and creating opportunities for the independent inventing community, while encouraging honest and ethical business practices among industry service leaders. We are the largest inventor member organization in the US, and support nearly 100 affiliate inventor associations. The UIA mission is to empower inventors through education, access, and advocacy.

About Marcy McKenna