TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Air (Lynx) launched its inaugural flight to the United States today, departing from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and arriving at the new Terminal C at Orlando International Airport (MCO). Canada’s new ultra-affordable airline will operate four direct flights per week between Toronto and Orlando, flying brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft.



To celebrate Lynx’s inaugural Orlando service, the airline is offering a chance to win a vacation package for four, including flights, accommodation, and passes to Orlando theme parks. Lynx is also launching a limited-time seat sale, offering up to 50% off base fares for flights from Toronto to Orlando, using the promo code: FLYUSA. Fares start from as low as $109* inclusive of taxes and fees. The sale starts on January 27 and ends at 11:59 PM EST January 30, 2023. For complete sale and contest details, and to book an ultra-affordable fare, visit flylynxUSA.com.

Lynx Air flights to Orlando take off from Toronto Pearson





Lynx Air CEO, Merren McArthur is joined by Greater Toronto Airports Authority VP of Stakeholder Relations and Communications, Karen Mazurkewich for an official ribbon cutting celebration at Toronto Pearson Airport.

Photo Credit Peyton Stikeleather



"Lynx Air took to the Canadian skies for the very first time just over nine months ago, and we are excited to be already expanding across the border into the USA. The choice of Orlando as our first US destination was easy – it is a very popular holiday spot for Canadians, with its famous theme parks, world-class golf, and great weather of course!” said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx. “We are thrilled to offer an ultra-affordable option to travel between Toronto and Orlando. Whether you are traveling for a holiday in sunny Florida or to visit family and friends, Lynx will ensure a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price.”

“Lynx Air has been a valued partner of Pearson’s since April of 2022, offering service from Pearson to six Canadian destinations,” said Janik Reigate, Director of Strategic Customer Relationships at the Greater Toronto Airports Authority. “We’re delighted to partner with them on this expansion of service, which is their first to the United States, so that our valued passengers have more options, whether they’re looking to explore Canada or visit Orlando."

“Lynx Air’s decision to make Orlando its first American destination says a lot about the strength of the Canadian market and its ties to Central Florida,” says Kevin Thibault, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. “Orlando International (MCO) is pleased to be the first U.S. airport to welcome Lynx Air as it expands its operations internationally.”

"Lynx is launching new direct flight services to Orlando at the perfect time, ahead of popular booking periods, including March Break,” said Casandra Matej, president and CEO for Visit Orlando. “Low-cost air carriers like Lynx are especially appealing for families and visitors on a budget, who we know are looking to escape the chilly winter temperatures and enjoy the sunshine in the world’s theme park capital.”

Lynx's US network will continue to expand over the next few weeks, with the planned launch of services out of Calgary to Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. In total, Lynx will be operating over 5,000 seats to and from the US, giving Canadians an affordable option to visit some of the most popular sun destinations south of the border.

Lynx’s US schedule:

Flight No. Effective Date Frequency Departure

Station Arrival

Station Y9 605 27-JAN-23 MON-WED-FRI-SUN YYZ MCO Y9 705 27-JAN-23 MON-WED-FRI-SUN MCO YYZ Y9 617 07-FEB-23 TUE-THU-SAT YYC PHX Y9 712 07-FEB-23 TUE-THU-SAT PHX YYC Y9 615 16-FEB-23 TUE-THU-SAT YYC LAX Y9 702 16-FEB-23 TUE-THU-SAT LAX YYC Y9 601 24-FEB-23 MON-WED-FRI-SUN YYC LAS Y9 702 24-FEB-23 MON-WED-FRI-SUN LAS YYC



Please note that dates are subject to change. Visit the website for full schedule details.

* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees, restrictions apply.

About Lynx Air

Lynx Air (Lynx), Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all, with ultra-affordable fares and a customer-focused flying experience. The airline was recently awarded Youngest Fleet in North America by ch-aviation. Lynx operates a brand-new fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, bringing an elevated customer experience to low-cost travel in Canada. These ultra-efficient and reliable aircraft reduce Lynx’s carbon footprint, making Lynx one of Canada’s most sustainable airlines. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape.

