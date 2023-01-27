U.S. Electronic Cigarette Market Is Expected to Generate $34,137.3 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. Electronic Cigarette market was worth $6,698.9 million in 2020 and is expected to be worth $34,137.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 16.1% from 2022 to 2031. The analysis looks at the key market segments, competitive environment, and landscape. This study offers insightful advice to industry leaders, financiers, shareholders, and start-ups on creating plans for long-term growth and acquiring an edge over competitors.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 $6,698.9 million Market Size in 2031 $34,137.3 million CAGR 16.1 % No. of Pages in Report 114 Segments covered Product Type, Flavor, and Distribution Channel. Drivers Increase in health concerns among the smoking population



Rise in preference for the product among youth Opportunities Growth in interest in flavored and innovative tobaccoless products



Rapid growth of the online retail platform Restraints Risks associated with the use of electronic cigarettes and reported incidents

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the U.S. Electronic Cigarette market. The awareness regarding the impact of Covid on the lungs led to the loss of sales for electronic cigarettes.

U.S. was one of the most heavily impacted countries in terms of Covid cases severity. Strict lockdowns and the inability of consumers to purchase products in person led to losses for the market. However, many consumers were ordering products online, and the post covid scenario saw an increase in the demand for electronic cigarettes in the region.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the U.S. Electronic Cigarette market based on product type, flavor, and distribution channel. The report goes into great detail about segments and their sub-segments using tables and figures. Market participants and investors can plan their strategies based on the research's fastest-growing and highest-revenue-generating areas.

The modular segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the U.S. Electronic Cigarette market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, registering the highest CAGR of 16.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Tobacco flavor accounted for the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly 30% of the US Electronic Cigarette market, and is expected to maintain its revenue lead during the forecast period. It is also expected to grow the fastest, at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on distribution channel, the specialist e-cig shops segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding close to 40% of the U.S. Electronic Cigarette market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. The online segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the U.S. Electronic Cigarette market analyzed in the research include Altria Inc., British American Tobacco P.L.C., Geekvape, Imperial Brands PLC, Japan Tobacco Inc., Njoy, Inc., Shenzhen Eigate Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Limited, Swisher, and White Cloud Electronic Cigarettes.

The report thoroughly examines these important market participants for electronic cigarettes in the U.S. These companies have used various strategies to increase their market share and maintain dominance in various geographies, including new product releases, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others. The report is useful for outlining company performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and market participants' strategic actions to highlight the competitive environment.

