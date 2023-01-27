AOFAS and the Arthritis Foundation Launch Grants Program to Fuel Ankle Arthritis Research

Rosemont, Ill., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society® (AOFAS) and the Arthritis Foundation (AF) announced the opening of the first-ever AF/AOFAS Ankle Arthritis Think Tank Research Grants. The grants provide substantial funding to support innovative clinical research that advances knowledge toward treatments to stop or slow ankle osteoarthritis.

Affecting over 30 million Americans, osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis. AF and AOFAS announced their partnership at AOFAS Annual Meeting 2022 in Quebec City, Canada, and the grant application portal is now open for submissions. Three grants, each totaling up to $200,000 over a two-year period, will be awarded to AOFAS members dedicated to furthering their ankle osteoarthritis research projects.

“The Arthritis Foundation has been instrumental in funding research that has improved lives of those who suffer from different types of arthritis and related conditions,” said AOFAS Board of Directors Member-at-Large, Jonathon D. Backus, MD, from Washington University in St. Louis. “Through this partnership, they're helping the foot and ankle specialty find new solutions to a significant patient problem that has been traditionally underreported and undertreated.”

Dr. Backus explains that patients with ankle arthritis tend to be more disabled, affected younger, and at higher risk of adjacent joint arthritis than patients with other major joint arthritides. The grants invite a broad spectrum of proposed research, including but not limited to:

Optimization of biomechanics for prevention or treatment of ankle osteoarthritis

Slow/stop adjacent joint arthritis in ankle or hindfoot, including subtalar joint

Development of tests or assays using clinical specimens to detect the early stages of ankle osteoarthritis

Development of therapeutics, including “orthobiologics,” that could modify the course of ankle osteoarthritis

Genetic susceptibility to ankle osteoarthritis

Database studies

“The Arthritis Foundation is boldly championing the fight to conquer arthritis with life-changing science, resources, advocacy, and community connection,” added AOFAS Board of Directors Secretary, Sheldon S. Lin, MD, from Rutgers North Jersey Orthopaedic Institute. “With such a partner, AOFAS can only win, as we work together to address this clinical challenge.”

Letters of Intent must be submitted by March 1, 2023, through the Arthritis Foundation online portal. Complete applications are due April 1, 2023. To learn more about the AF/AOFAS Ankle Arthritis Think Tank Research Grants, visit aofas.org/arthritis-grants.

