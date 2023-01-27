Savista Receives HFMA Peer Review Designation

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) recently reviewed Savista’s revenue cycle services using the Peer Review process. After undergoing the rigorous review, Savista has been awarded the “Peer Reviewed by HFMA®” designation.



Savista has delivered revenue cycle management services to healthcare providers – including healthcare systems, community hospitals, and physician groups – for more than 30 years. The company works alongside healthcare organizations to understand their challenges and finds the right-sized solution, offering audit and assessments, and staffing in areas of Eligibility and Enrollment, CDM, Coding, AR and more. Savista touts one of the most highly trained workforces in the industry with an average of 7.5 years of experience and more than 20+ accreditations including Epic certified trainers. Savista incorporates its clients’ existing software into their processes, eliminating the need for additional costly tech investments.

Key findings from HFMA Peer Review evaluation include:

100 percent of respondents agreed Savista meets expectations.

96 percent said Savista satisfies industry needs.

96 percent feel Savista is easy to partner with.



“We are honored that our revenue cycle services have met the requirements of the Peer Review process, the most rigorous and prestigious in the industry,” said Jan Grimm, CEO of Savista. “This designation is a testament of our dedication to the healthcare industry and commitment to our clients’ success. We are excited to continue to provide new and innovative ways to drive results for our clients across the country.”

HFMA's Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous, 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel review composed of current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase, and industry experts. The Peer Review status of the healthcare business solution and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value, and customer and technical support.

“We’re pleased to have Savista achieve their HFMA Peer Reviewed designation,” said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “The HFMA Peer Review process assures our members, through a rigorous evaluation, that the reviewed healthcare business solution meets an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality, and value."

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 96,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

About Savista

Savista is a prominent provider of healthcare revenue cycle management services, partnering with hospitals, systems, physician practices and ambulatory surgery centers for more than 30 years. The company solves revenue cycle challenges through its comprehensive audits and assessments and expert staffing solutions that span eligibility and enrollment, CDM, coding, AR and more. Its global organization delivers custom solutions to more than 300 clients at 770+ facilities across 49 states. To learn more about Savista please visit SavistaRCM.com.

