Woodbridge International Publishes Groundbreaking 9th Book: "32 Businesses Sold in 2022, Generating $619 million in Liquidity for our Clients"

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a leading mergers and acquisitions firm, is proud to announce the publication of its 9th book, 32 Businesses Sold in 2022, Generating $619 million in Liquidity for our Clients. This groundbreaking publication will be hand-delivered to 250,000 businesses in the lower middle market that have indicated they are considering selling.



Despite the slowdown in the large-deal segment of the M&A market, Woodbridge International specializes in the lower middle market, with transactions in the $5 million to $100 million range. This segment has continued to thrive, as it is less affected by interest rate hikes.

Robert Koenig, Woodbridge International CEO & founder, states that "there are always many buyers looking for transactions at this market level. Throughout 2022, we averaged 20 bids per transaction, proving our marketing is effective in attracting multiple buyers." Over the last 30 years, through many business cycles, Woodbridge has proven that the concept of “more buyers, more bids, higher price, better fit” holds true.

The book features 8 businesses in different vertical categories, including: Information technology, waste management, precision tooling, hardscape materials, air dehumidification, online timeshare marketplace, seasonable consumer goods, and renewable energy. These businesses serve as examples of the potential for profit even in a down economic time, as long as they are positioned correctly for potential buyers.

Woodbridge International helps businesses position themselves for success by creating exclusive and personalized marketing materials, such as videos that put these businesses in the best light. If your business has an EBITDA of $1 million to $20 million and is performing well, all signs indicate that now is the time to bring it to market.

Koenig continues, “a number of businesses who had never heard of us before will call us soon after receiving the new book, because they immediately get a sense within the first few pages that we understand where they are in the process of selling their business; be that at the very beginning, or as they’ve already started talking to potential acquiring companies.”

The eight previous titles are all available as e-books and can be downloaded for free at THIS LINK or by visiting https://woodbridgegrp.com :

How 8 Business Owners Turned Their Passion Into Multimillions

The Real Secret to Selling Your Business

Selling Your Passion

More Buyers, More Bids, Higher Price, Better Fit

The Biggest Pitch of Your Life

Timing is Everything

Finish Big With No Regrets

How to Sell your Mid-Size Business

Woodbridge International's ground-breaking approach to marketing a company globally has transformed the way the sell-side M&A industry does business. With over 30 years of experience, we have a proven track record of success in finding the right buyers and achieving the best possible outcome for our clients.

