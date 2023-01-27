High Temperature Insulation Wool Market is expected to grow from USD 3.05 billion in 2022 to USD 4.54 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the high-temperature insulation wool market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the high-temperature insulation wool market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, application, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global high-temperature insulation wool market are Unifrax LLC, Morgan Thermal Ceramics, Shangdong Luyang Co. Ltd, Promat GmbH, BNZ Materials Inc., Zircar, Pyrotek, Isolite, and Skamol among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide high-temperature insulation wool market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

High-temperature insulation wool refers to materials that aid in obstructing the transfer of heat and energy in many industrial applications. It contains materials including ceramic fibers, insulating firebricks, and calcium silicate that are utilized in high-pressure steam pipelines, flanges, boilers, dryers, furnaces, and turbines. These materials protect the equipment from extreme temperature swings while reducing energy consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions into the atmosphere. As a result, they are used for a variety of purposes in the commercial, residential, and industrial sectors. The world is undergoing rapid industrialization, which is one of the key drivers of the market's growth. In line with this, the petrochemical industry's rise is also contributing to market growth. The pressure- and heat-resistant wools are often used as insulating and fire-proof linings in industrial boards, cast objects, and textile products. The growing environmental consciousness, which includes concerns about the depletion of conventional energy sources, is another factor propelling expansion. Environmentally friendly HTI wools that withstand high temperatures and compressive pressure are highly valued by manufacturers. Because of this, recyclable and reusable bio-based substitutes like seagrass, cellulose flakes, hemp matting, and sheep wool have gained popularity and helped the market grow. Additional factors, such as growing product usage in the aerospace and automotive industries and considerable research and development (R&D) initiatives, are predicted to further fuel the market.

Scope of High-Temperature Insulation Wool Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Type, Application and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Unifrax LLC, Morgan Thermal Ceramics, Shangdong Luyang Co. Ltd, Promat GmbH, BNZ Materials Inc., Zircar, Pyrotek, Isolite, and Skamol among other

Segmentation Analysis

The polycrystalline wool segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The type segment is alkaline earth silicate wool, aluminum silicate wool, and polycrystalline wool. The polycrystalline wool segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Polycrystalline wool is mineral fibre that has many crystals. A synthetic or natural gel is melted to generate it, and the resulting fibres are spun. Polycrystalline wool is suitable for use in applications involving high temperatures because of its high melting point. Given that it is also resistant to chemical attacks, it is a superb choice for industrial applications.

The heat treatment plants segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment is industrial furnaces, heat treatment plants, and others. The heat treatment plants segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. High-Temperature Insulation Wool is used in heat treatment facilities to protect machinery from heat. The façade of the building has it installed so that it can reflect and absorb heat. The machinery is shielded by keeping the plant at a safe temperature. In order to help maintain the right temperature for the process, they are also used in steel mills and foundries.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the high-temperature insulation wool include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market, mostly due to China. The manufacturing industry makes a significant contribution to the economy of the country. China's construction business grew quickly in 2019 despite a year-over-year decline compared to 2018. The construction sector has contributed to the nation's economic growth. Though this increase was smaller than the sector's average growth over the previous ten years, it was nonetheless a significant decline.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's high-temperature insulation wool market size was valued at USD 0.23 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.34 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030. The government's ongoing initiatives to rebuild the manufacturing industry are what are driving the market's continued growth in these regions. The ability of the industrial sector to drive economic growth and recovery is the cause of this.

China

China’s high-temperature insulation wool market size was valued at USD 0.30 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.46 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030. The middle-class population's increasing disposable income and greater demand from countries that import electronics from China are both expected to expand electronics production in China. Along with the electronics and construction industries, the demand for high-temperature insulation is predicted to increase. China is the largest petrochemical producer in the world. Chinese investments in the olefins and aromatics supply chains are causing the petrochemical industry to grow.

India

India's high-temperature insulation wool market size was valued at USD 0.23 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.35 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Owing to the rapidly expanding economies of the region, active manufacturing across key end-user sector applications, and improvements in environmental laws and regulations.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the high-temperature insulation wool market is mainly driven by the rise in production.

